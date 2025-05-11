Prince Harry rang at the wrong door when he was in London last month

Prince Harry has made it abundantly clear that he and his family need high-level armed security whenever they’re traveling to various countries. Other countries agree with him, which is why Harry and Meghan have received high-level security provided to them everywhere they go… except the UK. Harry just spent years fighting in court for the government to provide him and his family security, only to lose the case and the appeal. Which is why Harry spoke out in a BBC interview two Fridays ago. Anyway, the last time Harry was in the UK was for his security appeal – he spent two days in court, listening to the arguments and speaking to his lawyer. While he was in town, he apparently tried to go over to a friend’s house. Maybe he didn’t write down the address properly, because he went to like three wrong houses. One of those “wrong houses” sold the photo from their Ring camera to the Sun.
Prince Harry is pictured on a doorbell camera — calling at houses while “looking for a friend”. The Duke of Sussex, who was in London claiming in court that he felt unsafe without gun cops, tried his luck at least three homes before finding the right one.
One resident said their housekeeper opened the door but had not recognised the royal. They added: “We were shocked to see it was him on the camera. We only really noticed once neighbours started talking — and then we were like, ‘Oh yes!’”
Another source said: “Two of the houses he knocked at are at completely opposite ends of the road, which is about half a mile long. It’s a bit odd he didn’t seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for. I don’t think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors, let alone if you don’t feel safe.”
The Ring doorbell snap shows Harry, 40, tieless in a blue suit with a phone to his right ear.
It emerged after The Sun on Sunday revealed he also stayed at a pal’s posh home and, against security protocols, had a Deliveroo sent to the front door.
Harry had argued at the Court of Appeal that his “life was at stake” when in Britain after his automatic right to 24-hour gun cops was removed when he and wife Meghan quit as working royals. He lost the case and then gave an interview to the BBC in California in which he hit out again at the Royals.
[From The Sun]
The point of this story wasn’t “haha, he rang the wrong doorbell” – please, these people are profoundly stupid, but that wasn’t the point of this mess. The point was that the Sun knows where Harry stayed when he was in London, and they know that he got food delivered. When Harry was in London last year, one of the tabloids published the name of the hotel Harry stayed in (after he left). Which is probably why Harry stayed with a friend for last month’s visit. They’re once again actively putting him in danger and trying to close off safe spaces for him in the UK. It’s also a pretty big stretch to say “if you’re so concerned about your safety, why did you ring the wrong doorbell??!!” Jesus.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
-
-
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 8 April, 2025 for the start of a two day hearing to appeal the decision over his security access at the Appeals Court.,Image: 985031329, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 8 April, 2025 for the start of a two day hearing to appeal the decision over his security access at the Appeals Court.,Image: 985031333, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 8 April, 2025 after attending the start of a two day hearing to appeal the decision over his security access at the Appeals Court.,Image: 985133598, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 8 April, 2025 after attending the start of a two day hearing to appeal the decision over his security access at the Appeals Court.,Image: 985133613, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 8 April, 2025 after attending the start of a two day hearing to appeal the decision over his security access at the Appeals Court.,Image: 985133620, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice after the start of his legal appeal against a High Court ruling on his security arrangements in the UK.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice after the start of his legal appeal against a High Court ruling on his security arrangements in the UK.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry arrived at the High Court in London to begin legal proceedings against the British government, challenging the decision to reduce his taxpayer-funded security while visiting the UK. The Duke of Sussex is disputing the ruling made by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) after he and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Mattpapz / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I guess, I would have to wonder about that friend and if I were set up by the person. A friend would have made sure Harry had the exact address. There is a difference in needing security for a known event you are attending. With AI not sure I trust pictures from unknown sources anymore either.
It’s very suspiciously AI looking, but it could also be low quality due to the camera being only for security. Also hard to fathom how this could happen because supposedly he has his own private security. what kind of protocol do they use if they let him knock on a door none of them, including Harry, had ever visited before?? Even if he trusts the person he is visiting. I’m not blaming Harry but this is a weird situation, considerig he usually comes and goes in the UK in stealth mode.
Edit: I also find it hard to believe he would keep trying various addresses after realizing the first one was wrong. It does sound unsafe, tbh. If it actually happened.
This is even worse than Kate’s Frankenphoto or “farm visit” video from last year.
What in actual double hockey sticks is Harry supposedly reaching over with a very elongated arm in front of a door? Maybe it’s just me?lol Is having a ledge looking thing across the door a new thing? Sheesh.
Anyone that believes this photo is qualified to be in Dumb & Dumber FourEver.
I mean who hasn’t done this at least once in their life? The point remains that Charles took away Frogmore Cottage and security from him.
Hater are trying to say that he’s “dim” or a “bungler”for getting lost but seriously who hasn’t gotten lost a time or two?
Meanwhile for YEARS google maps used to direct friends/family to the house across the road from mine and, even better, the satellite photo would show that I lived in a development half a mile away??
Especially if you haven’t been someplace in a while and all the houses look alike.
Seriously. My takeaway from this story isn’t that Harry is “dim” or whatever, but that the person who sold the footage to the Sun is an asshole.
Why did he ring on the wrong doorbell, because He didn’t know it was the wrong one. Can’t see the problem with Deliveroo as long as he didn’t give his real name and someone else answered the door, why would they know he was there. The safest thing for him is for people especially the press not to know where he is. So much for all those news stories saying that he hasn’t any friends.
A couple of years ago there was a story about William getting Indian food delivered to KP for him and some friends. The usual sycophants thought this was great. Hmmm … 🤔
The difference is nobody cares about Willy. He’s boring and lacks charisma. He can try as hard as he wants but he’s grown up to be a spoilt man-child enabled by everyone.
One rule for Wales and another for Sussex. https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton-double-standards-royal
I remember that story. He was doing a podcast interview with a bunch of douchey white dudes, trying to impress them with Indian food and beer. Prince William even “joked” about the driver getting frisked by security. So funny…not. The real question though is…why is it okay for William to have food delivered to KP but Harry’s friend, who probably has staff answering the door, can’t?
@Beth Eugenie also did a podcast (I think it was with 2 women who eat and chat with the guest – Eugenie was the guest) and she spoke about how she usually orders food delivered to KP and she picks it up at the gate.
@Xantha every time Willy makes a joke – Covid, Deliveroo, Duchess Doolittle – he comes right across as a total dickhead. HRA – His Royal Arsehole Willy.
I liked the ‘but it’s against security protocol’. How does the Sun know what the security protocol for the BRF is? If everybody knows, how is that safe?
Sunnyside Up – nor is it “unsafe” to publish the name of the hotel after he left.
I don’t see the problem with food delivery either. It only shows how he is under constant surveillance, and it is criminal the way they stalk him.
So what he went to the wrong address. Shame the people with the ring camera were greedy and wanted to make a few bucks and sold it to the Sun. I’m truly tired of these nothing burger stories the gutter rats put out. I’m sure Harry, with his military background, never will stay at the same place twice to make it difficult for them to find him. I’m sure this friends place will no not be in his rotation when he does go to salt isle!
Except this is a wealthy area. I don’t think the home owner’s motivation was money.
Someone should reveal the person’s identity since they have no compunctions about violating H’s privacy. The identity of the home owner might reveal their motivation in going to The Hun.
If it wasn’t money then they are Sussex haters and they wanted their 15 minutes of fame.
I hope they get it. 30 minutes at least and a lifetime on the internet: Warning – this homeowner will sell your photo to the Sun.
This has to be a new level of fame for Harry, and it has to be wild to live like this. I wonder how much this person got for a still of their Ring camera footage. I don’t see Ring stills of the left behinds being news, except for Kate because she appears to be shut down and restarted when she has an engagement.
They are really after him these days. I know it’s been years of this abuse but it feels like they have really turned up the dial on the hate campaign. Wishing the Sussexes a peaceful and happy life away from that toxic island.
Yes, they want him dead. They turned up the stalking of Diana in the lead up to Paris. From the yacht to the Ritz.
Feeling as they do, that’s why I think the application for England to host Invictus was all part of a plot to sabotage it. Usually, it goes well and highlights the competitors, etc., but with any city in England involved, there would be more BM, more opportunity for royal high-jinks and more things to go wrong, after what William did with Sentabale I just do not trust them at all. Why on earth did they accept that city. I would not have staged it in Washington D.C. either with trump there, but I would have preferred they not hold it for a year (as they did during Covid) than hold it in Birmingham, England.
What on earth will Harry do if the King doesn’t invite him to his own event. The trouble is the King is automatically head of the armed forces, so I don’t even see how the army can deal with that one. What a mess. Has the hijacking of Invictus already started.
“What on earth will Harry do if the King doesn’t invite him to his own event.”
I don’t think security for Harry at Invictus will be an issue though. The Government invites him. They are funding Invictus Birmingham with £26m.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckdg9wgzeyko
Does the UK not have GDPR? I’m in Ireland and have a security camera on my front door and while that’s not a problem (it falls under exemption for domestic use as it points only to my property) if I published any of the footage captured that makes me a data holder and legally makes me liable for publishing information and fines can be issued.
GDPR is among the EU legal codifications the UK retained. It would be awesome if Prince Harry exercised his rights under GDPR.
In the Netherlands, the owner of that doorbell camera would have had to have gotten Prince Harry’s express permission to share the images. In addition, the media would have needed both parties’ permission to publish that photo. I’m shocked that this was able to be paid for and put online.
Hope Harry sues the Sun – again.
I’m sure the Sun have done their cost-benefit analysis of printing this photo like the Daily Fail publishing Meghan’s letter. It’s more profitable to breach their privacy than obey the law.
@Blogger In this case they may have done him a solid by helping to prove his point. Sometimes your foes can be helpful to your cause especially when they are blinded by hate.
All this does is prove Harry’s point. He isn’t safe in the UK. No doubt the RF gave the trashy tabloids the info on his whereabouts. Disgusting.
I guess the point they are trying to make is he doesn’t need security because he rang the doorbell of someone’s house and wasn’t immediately mowed down? That’s not the point of his security request though, that England is inherently dangerous, but that at known events they are at a higher risk which is true.
I really don’t understand the Deliveroo thing though. Are they saying he ordered food as HRH Prince Harry? Otherwise what does it matter? He’s spoken about getting delivery at KP too, and so has Eugenie. I could have Michael B. Jordan in my spare room right now the Door dash guy isn’t going to know that.
I don’t get the point of this story at all. Is this the BRFs bidding because all they are doing is proving his point about the media stalking him, and putting him danger. There was no reason to publish this or where he stayed other than on the hope that someone would show up to do something nefarious the next time he came to London. I hope they remember this in two months when they start their annual Balmoral season stories.
The point of his security is that he can’t be investigated regarding his charities.
Mimo, why in the world would one have ANYTHING to do with the other? An investigation of Sentebale is underway now and will continue–whether Harry has security or not.
No, the point of security is so that when the bm or brf tell the world where Harry is and when he’ll get there, he won’t be injured or worse. The place he stayed will now be staked out by the bm so that if he stays there again, they can photograph him and tell the derangers, Taliban, etc. where to find him. It’s that simple.
Poor man has absolutely no privacy in the UK. There are never any stories from the US like this. Just proves he needs the level of security he is fighting for.
The UK tabloids are toxic beyond belief. I remember when one of the princesses wrote to a little girl she met at an event, saying she was lonely and wanted to be her friend, and the girl and her family boasted in the article about how much they got paid when they sold the letter to the tabloid. Absolutely disgusting.
It’s so easy to stalk him in London. They have private investigators following his every move.
Maybe they have an AirTag in one of his security details, maybe they have a corrupt MetPolice watching him on CCTV…like Diana, he’s a commodity to the tabloids so whoever sold that Ring footage to the Sun, hope karma strikes you back.
And what’s wrong with him ringing his friend’s doorbell? Doubt he’s staying in a dodgy part of London and I’m sure his bodyguards are nearby. Not only is it a matter of security but they sure like to interfere and intrude in his privacy.
They are probably on the front pavement looking both ways for any signs of trouble.
They prove his point about not being safe there. The British people take money from tabloids for stories. When they were on Vancouver Island in Canada, the Canadian people protected him and did not talk to or entertain any questions from the paparazzi. But in the UK, the tabloids would pursue him everywhere if he visited without protection to visit friends and family or show his children his homeland, the same way they hounded Princess Diana whenever she went out after separation from Charles. British culture is so crass🤮. To think they spoke to and gave the Sun their doorbell footage knowing his situation with the tabloids and security 🤦♀️ . My God, what is wrong with those people. It will only take one angry person with a knife or acid to harm him or his family if they visit that hell hole.
As Harry said in his BBC interview, each time he traveled for his court case or charities he was taking a risk and he understands that is what he has to continue to do to support his charities going forward but he will continue to visit to support his charities but doesn’t see any way he will take his children there to visit. Harry this situation validates your decision.
This just proves Harry’s point 💯
Correct. When strangers are willing to sell ring camera footage it only shows how harry needs more security because britons will expose him for money.
They have less money for schools and hospitals to support that useless family, but they target the only one who left and costs them nothing. Thats what establishment PR can do to a nation.
The local Victoria BC residents showed they were fundamentally decent people and kept media away from local businesses to protect Meghan and harry. They didn’t have to but it shows they don’t have the sickness that exists in the UK.
Oh for heaven’s sake, at this point Harry’s like the FBI’s Most Wanted. They should make T shirts with his picture on them – “Have you seen this man?” I’m glad he’s back in the US.
What sketchy people to sell their ring camera. Whoever it may have been. I’m guessing he eventually found his friend’s place? I’m surprised they didn’t name who lived nearby in the article and out the friend.
It should be easy enough for the Squad to find out the address of the person who sold the Ring footage. They can get a taste of what it feels like Harry.
I don’t think that’s necessary. I think they’ve proved Harry’s point and can be included in his letter to the government to examine RAVEC process.
I’m not talking about the sketchy people who sold the ring cam so much as the friend. I’m just saying that I’m more surprised that the tabloids haven’t leaked the friend he visited or stayed with. Maybe it’s because they hope if they don’t name the friend that Harry will visit again and the next time they can get more pics, idk?
It’s also very ironic for one person to set up a SECURITY CAMERA for their own safety to use that very thing to put someone else’s safety at risk. It’s thoughtless and mean.
Seriously, the irony is oozing out of the photo.
Yup, I’m about to be burgled by Prince Harry – here Sun, I’m selling you the still! 🙄
Stay classy, Britain.
I mean, point proven about his need for security (to vet locations), and also the terrifying lack of privacy he has in the UK.
So am I the only one thinking this whole foto might be fake? The arm looks dubious…
The left arm that’s ringing the doorbell?
I thought so too but either way (fake or not) it provides evidence (against the tabloids) Harry can use in his letter to the government to examine the RAVEC process so it’s really a win for him imo. The tabloids will continue to hound him, incite people, and put his family’s lives at risk there in the UK.
I think Harry is willing to take risks that he would never subject his family to. It’s really for them that he’s fighting.
This whole story sounds bizarre. Why would Harry, who is always conscious of security not know the exact address of where he is going?
Why would anyone believe this photo? It’s so easy to do these things with AI and we know that 100 per cent of their stories are just for vilification, smear and stalking. For me this photo is fake. And it will certainly make money for the person who shares it, whether true or fake
This awful person actually proves his point that their security is very much a necessity in a country where not only are there people in jail for making very credible and racist threats against him and his entire family, but there are people there who are so brainwashed with lies and propaganda that they are willing to sell their ring camera footage to the very same media he won a case against for unethical information gathering about him and his family even at the risk of their lives. Credible threats that don’t go away just because he and his wife are no longer senior working royals. Those threats still exists because they are all still royals. His ten years of military service didn’t just disappear overnight when they stepped down. The threats and racism didn’t stop April of 2020, if anything it increased largely due to media outlets like the Sun, Daily Fail and other trash tabloids that people like this person thought it was appropriate to sell photos of him to. The only reason that him ringing the wrong doorbell in this situation is an issue for his security now is because this person valued the money they would make over his safety and life. As others have pointed out, others in various other countries made a point of protecting their privacy by not selling them out to the media.
He, honestly, should never, ever go back to England. Ever. He’s not safe there.
A nonissue, just the gutter rags desperation for all things Sussexes.
Individuals on private property have a reasonable expectation of privacy. The homeowner who made this public and the publication who printed it are in violation of his privacy, I would think. Thus, it should be an issue but it probably will get swept under the rug.
When I was back in England last, which was a while ago, if you wanted to go somewhere you got the postcode. So if Harry went to the wrong house, was he given a wrong postcode? I’m not sure how that works, I’ve been in the US too long.
This isn’t a security issue. He wasn’t even in the UK when this was made public. This is Harry being careless.
If going to the wrong address on accident makes us careless with our lives we all are then. I’ve definitely read 238 knocked on a strangers door and when they answered puzzled realized the address was 283 on the next block. Him being a human being and being confused sometimes or misreading something doesn’t negate that the literal first thing someone did was sell this to a tabloid. He’s not safe because people’s first thought is to monetize things about him.
Or his friend wrote the address down and has terrible writing.
Oh, Harry and Meghan haters are here.
💯 percent this! @ Blubb
@FHMOM Your opinion is shortsighted but like all of us you are entitled to share it. 🤷♀️
The security issue this highlighted is that people are incentivized to share information about his movements. Knowing neighborhoods where his friends live exposes the possible destinations may stay at or visit when he goes to the UK and the already public knowledge of no RAVEC assigned security makes him a target for those who wish him harm. If his family travels with him that is even a greater risk because his wife, according to multiple public polls, is greatly disliked in the UK. Additionally traveling with children, means that escaping a threat is greatly diminished. It will only take one angry person with a knife or acid to harm him or his family if they visit that hell hole. The government needs to step up and examine the RAVEC process because refusing to request a risk assessment from the RMB in order to apply a bespoke process for Harry which denies him security when he visits the UK is effectively signing off on harms towards Harry and his family if the visit there.
@MSJ
Thank you for your thoughtful reply. I don’t disagree that Harry and his family need security. I just think this was a bonehead move by Harry that does nothing to prove his need for security.
@FHMOM
I don’t see it as a boneheaded move. It was a human error, one any human can make. I also think the tabloid exposure of it supports his point for why he and his family need security they visit the UK for reasons I explained in my response to you. You can also reference other comments I made earlier above that explain my viewpoint on this. The tabloids continue to hound him like they did his mother.
I do think your view on this is shortsighted and I do hope you a look at the broad extent of this situation to expand your view of it.
Harry did not make this public. I think it’s a fake photo
@Tessa Either way (fake or not) it provides evidence (against the tabloids) Harry can use in his letter to the government to examine the RAVEC process so it’s really a win for him imo. The tabloids will continue to hound him, incite people, and put his family’s lives at risk there in the UK.
They want him to be a ‘commoner’ and when he does ‘commoner’ things they hound him and his friends. As Harry said, leaving the institution does not change who he is and it surely does not change the level of risk attributed to him. It’s the reason that RAVEC is refusing to get a risk assessment analysis from the RMB for him; plausible deniability should he be attacked. They’ll be able to say there is no evidence that his life was at risk. With this example he can reinforce his point.
So they’re monitoring and tracking his movements there, watching his friends m’ houses and the comings and goings. However they do all this but can’t provide him security? This is such BS and totally sinister. This does show he will never be treated as a private citizen if everything he does is tracked and potential fodder for the tabloids.
You are so right.
So this has just given me hope that one day Harry might ring my doorbell, (even though I don’t live in England) . Here’s to hoping….
Reminds me of Hugh Grant in Love Actually, since they say he rang multiple doors in the same street. And we thought it could never happen, lol. Which is why I’m not convinced that it has.
The tabloids proliferation in the UK is a reflection of most people in that country! Never have I seen a set of people so willing to sell others out for a buck or enjoying other human beings being salvaged in the press…
It’s absolutely horrifying to read the BM comments where people are gleefully rubbing their hands together and declaring they’re only there for the “show” of watching the Sussexes ripped apart. Vile.
This is so desperate and pathetic on the part of the Sun.
Maybe he can try to create some synergies with people who do receive official security and go along with them.
The Murdoch’s are just the scum of Earth and will always be parasitic toe rags.
@Tara That’s not going to work. When security is assigned to a client the job is to protect the client they are assigned to, it’s not the client and their tag along entourage. Harry needs security assigned to protect him from risk to his life.
Yeah, I don’t think it works that way. You can’t just tag along. And I believe Harry’s problem is not just about his security being armed or not. It’s also about the intelligence the Met has access to about current threats to that specific client.
@MSJ & @ Smart & Messy – I was thinking in that direction, if he has his own security in addition it might work out. But yeah, I understand why not. I just wish one could solve that for him.
Even if he were invited by the London billionaires and thus given protection, this protection would be, as he said, “for him and him alone”. Isn’t that pure madness? What else are we to think but that the billionaire family wishes this little family bad luck? And the version “little Harry from the last bank doesn’t need protection, he’s too unimportant” … what on earth are you supposed to think of a family like that? Are these people really so nailed up that they don’t realise how they are harming themselves? Do they really believe that there are only a handful of supporters and the rest are on the side of the billionaire family? How can they be so deluded. Do they only read their own tabloids and a few right-wing newspapers? What kind of terrible level is this?
Sorry … a bucket full of words …🥹
Yes, they only read the tabloids.
The heir and his wife are functionally illiterate so BIG HEADINGS is the only way to get through to them.
So is everyone going to ignore the fact that Harry is not without security and his security is the one undet normal circumstances would double check the address, confirm person is at home, before giving harry clearance to go to the door?
Why is the security allowing harry to approach the door and ring bells?
Even beyonce doesnt do that.
They get the door open and the person rushes in. Thats how its done.
So whats going on here? I’ve no idea.
Seems dumb all around.
@Brunetteskin The image does look suspicious, but fake or not, I focused on the fact that they published the image with the article and by doing so proves Harry’s point. I think they wanted to embarrass him and undermine his argument about the risk to him and the need for security in the UK, however, I think this can be used to help reinforce his position when he writes to the government to review the RAVEC process that refuses to incorporate a risk assessment analysis from the RMB when evaluating his need for security if he visits the UK.