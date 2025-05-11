Prince Harry rang at the wrong door when he was in London last month

Prince Harry has made it abundantly clear that he and his family need high-level armed security whenever they’re traveling to various countries. Other countries agree with him, which is why Harry and Meghan have received high-level security provided to them everywhere they go… except the UK. Harry just spent years fighting in court for the government to provide him and his family security, only to lose the case and the appeal. Which is why Harry spoke out in a BBC interview two Fridays ago. Anyway, the last time Harry was in the UK was for his security appeal – he spent two days in court, listening to the arguments and speaking to his lawyer. While he was in town, he apparently tried to go over to a friend’s house. Maybe he didn’t write down the address properly, because he went to like three wrong houses. One of those “wrong houses” sold the photo from their Ring camera to the Sun.

Prince Harry is pictured on a doorbell camera — calling at houses while “looking for a friend”. The Duke of Sussex, who was in London claiming in court that he felt unsafe without gun cops, tried his luck at least three homes before finding the right one. One resident said their housekeeper opened the door but had not recognised the royal. They added: “We were shocked to see it was him on the camera. We only really noticed once neighbours started talking — and then we were like, ‘Oh yes!’” Another source said: “Two of the houses he knocked at are at completely opposite ends of the road, which is about half a mile long. It’s a bit odd he didn’t seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for. I don’t think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors, let alone if you don’t feel safe.” The Ring doorbell snap shows Harry, 40, tieless in a blue suit with a phone to his right ear. It emerged after The Sun on Sunday revealed he also stayed at a pal’s posh home and, against security protocols, had a Deliveroo sent to the front door. Harry had argued at the Court of Appeal that his “life was at stake” when in Britain after his automatic right to 24-hour gun cops was removed when he and wife Meghan quit as working royals. He lost the case and then gave an interview to the BBC in California in which he hit out again at the Royals.

[From The Sun]

The point of this story wasn’t “haha, he rang the wrong doorbell” – please, these people are profoundly stupid, but that wasn’t the point of this mess. The point was that the Sun knows where Harry stayed when he was in London, and they know that he got food delivered. When Harry was in London last year, one of the tabloids published the name of the hotel Harry stayed in (after he left). Which is probably why Harry stayed with a friend for last month’s visit. They’re once again actively putting him in danger and trying to close off safe spaces for him in the UK. It’s also a pretty big stretch to say “if you’re so concerned about your safety, why did you ring the wrong doorbell??!!” Jesus.

