Taylor Swift ‘has been subpoenaed as a witness’ in the Lively-Baldoni case

During filming on It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni attended what he thought would be a production meeting between himself and Blake Lively at Blake’s NYC apartment. He was surprised that Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift were also at the meeting, and that Taylor and Ryan seemed strangely insistent on using “Blake’s rewrites” on the IEWU script. Baldoni felt weird about the meeting, and after he left, Blake sent him text messages with an implied threat: that she is the Khaleesi and Ryan and Taylor are her protective “dragons.” Baldoni left Blake a voice memo soon after which came across as very defensive. All of this – the texts, the meeting, the voice memo – came out in all of the back-and-forth lawsuits and court-of-public-opinion jostling earlier this year.
Soon after the Khalessi text was released by Baldoni, we heard that Taylor Swift was pissed off at Blake, and she felt like Blake had been “leveraging” Taylor’s name and their friendship for a while. We also heard a few weeks ago that it was more than likely that Taylor would be subpoenaed for a deposition, at the very least, and that she would likely have to testify in court. Well, surprise! Taylor has been subpoenaed.
Taylor Swift has been subpoenaed as a witness in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle over behind-the-scenes conflict on their movie It Ends with Us.
A spokesperson for Swift, 35, emphasized the singer has had no close connection to the film other than her song “My Tears Ricochet” being used, and that the subpoena is to create “tabloid clickbait.”
“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” a rep told PEOPLE.
“The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” the spokesperson continued.
PEOPLE is out to attorneys for both Lively, 37, and Baldoni, 41, for comment.
[From People]
Mmm, Taylor and her team are usually smarter than this. Keep in mind: Taylor wasn’t added as a co-defendant in Justin’s lawsuit. She’s not being sued – she was just subpoenaed because she has knowledge of a vital part of this case. There was a production meeting at Blake’s apartment and Taylor was present at the meeting and a witness to whatever happened at the meeting. According to Baldoni, Taylor wasn’t just a witness, she was actively involved in trying to convince Baldoni to use Blake’s rewrites. Something happened within the meeting which is a key element to both sides and it led to a flurry of texts and voice memos. Blake used Taylor, Taylor’s name and Taylor’s influence to pressure Baldoni to use certain “rewrites” and perhaps even more than that. During the promotion of IEWU, Blake and other people involved with the film could not keep Taylor’s name out of their mouths either – and all of that is on the record, and it will be part of the questioning for Taylor’s deposition.
I’ve picked a side, but I find the discourse around this case exhausting. But I do remember one of the cast members saying Blake styled her for the red carpet, and Taylor helped select her for the part. At best, Taylor was at Blake’s house looking at casting photos or audition reels. At worst, Blake is a pathological liar.
“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” a rep told PEOPLE. I don’t see in hear a denial of meeting with and trying to influence Baldoni.
That whole excerpt seemed like a deliberate attempt to skirt around the meeting at Blake’s and the whole reason for the text message and explanation for why Taylor has been subpoenaed. I also find the line about her tour being the “biggest tour in history” as a continued attempt to use her name and star power to influence people or a situation in Blake’s favor. Not the best choice of words to be used when it sort of confirms what his claim was regarding the meeting and the text messages.
It’s actually an odd statement for an official spokesperson to make. In the first place, it didn’t need to be made. This wouldn’t have been a secret. If the request for Taylor’s statement came from Blake, she would have asked her, as a friend, will you testify in my case? If it came from Justin, well, maybe there would have been no advance notice but as it’s a legal case (I’m totally lost at this point–civil or criminal complaint?? which side is pressing forward??), make your official statement a ‘no comment’ and leave it at that.
On another note: good gad, neither woman has any dress sense! There is not one single component of any outfit in any of these photos that is remotely interesting or flattering. Everything looks like what you’d find on the sale racks at TJMaxx; you know, the ugly stuff that nobody wants.
It’s a weir statement that can be interpreted in multiple ways. First of all it sounds like a hissy fit that make her team sound incompetent. Secondly, to me it doesn’t sound like she wants to support Blake publicly in any capacity. Even not saying anything would have left more room for the version that she supports Blake.
The messy messy case continues and big names are being used. The circus is coming to town get your popcorn and peanuts ready.
Those outfits are atrocious.
Why won’t Ryan and Blake settle?
I imagine the depo will focus very specifically on the meeting in question and maybe what Blake meant by calling her a “dragon” (which Taylor’s lawyer should be able to shut down pretty easily since Taylor can’t know what was in Blake’s mind).
But I’m not surprised she’s subpoenaed since that meeting seems to have been so pivotal in the production process and Taylor was there and then there was that follow up text which basically seemed to
Imply that Blake could and would call on Taylor when she thought she needed her.
🤷♀️🤷♀️
Someone who read the filing sent a note to DeuxMoi and said it was a document sub poena, not a deposition sub poena.
So if that’s the case she’s not been asked to testify at all. They just want to look at her text messages, like they did for Blake and Ryan. There’s a good chance her lawyers will quash it.
Ah, like a discovery request?
@BeanieBean I assume so…
But Taylor was at that meeting. If she’s just providing a song why did she go to that meeting?
Thank you. FAFO.
I haven’t been paying close attention but is it possible Blake just invited Taylor over without saying it was a business meeting? And once there, Taylor just chimed in and encouraged Blake’s ideas? I guess it depends on what Blake said to Taylor when she invited her over. But even then, all they want to know about is what Taylor heard and said. She’s not being accused of anything. But yeah, putting out a statement about being deposed? It happened. It’s done. I’m assuming a judge approved the deposition?
Is there a date set? I mean at this point just go and answer the questions honestly.
She’s been hiding these last months not to get subpoenaed I suppose, but they got her, so we’re gonna see her go out a little more with travis
I don’t know Travis Kelce nor Taylor Swift so I don’t have any first hand knowledge about what transpired but I doubt she was hiding from process servers. (Definitely not a Swiftie, just an NFL fan from Cleveland–hometown of the Kelce Bros.) My guess is that they’re chilling while both have time off work. TK.is 6’5″ and TS is 5’11” so they don’t exactly blend into a.crowd.
Swift hiding from process servers? I don’t think that’s the way it works for the rich.
Baldoni’s legal team probably contacted Swift’s legal team and her attorneys accepted the documents for her.
What’s missing for me is, 1.) Was it an official production meeting, or just a meeting at Blake’s place to discuss the film? And 2.) What does “insistence” mean in this case? It could be something as innocuous as Blake proposing a change and Taylor saying “oh, I like that! Don’t you think that’s a great idea?” in support of her friend’s (extremely questionable) vision, and Baldoni is exaggerating her involvement to draw attention to his side of the story. Not that BL is any better; she’s also been leveraging her friendship with TS for some time now. If I were TS, I think I’d be pretty upset with both of them.
As a side note, I watched It Ends with Us last week and…wow. I think it has Mommie Dearest potential.
This case has had a few surprises for me, I’m really curious if Taylor actually is more involved in all this than that one meeting.
I’m sure her lawyers saw this coming too. If she was there as a friend to support she shouldn’t have anything to worry about, but I imagine they want to establish she was there and aware of discussions and changes that may negatively impact Blake’s accusations of harassment.
I don’t know how this impacted their friendship, but I would have told my friend I could be there as support if she didn’t like her coworker but if she needed support because of behavior having someone who worked in leadership for the company that employed them would have been a better choice regardless of my area of expertise or ” power”.
The problem is that Blake brought her name up in multiple interviews as being a part of various processes. Was it true? Well, I guess under oath, Taylor will say it was all exaggerated. But I’m not sure if this subpoena will also include any communications related to the movie that she will have to share?
I truly hoped that about now we’d be seeing her sue the failed felon campaign for unauthorized use of her image. Instead, we have this.
Exactly.
Oh God. That felon can’t stop bringing her up, he is obsessed already. She can sellout to a crowd of 100,000 at the drop of a hat and he can’t, even in his wildest dreams. That’s the sh*t that really matters to him. I’d have to give up the internet just to avoid the slurs dreamed up by Stephen Miller and Trump.
Trump always wanted Ivanka to marry Tom Brady, like as if he’d ever consider it. Hell to the no! A pop star with a future Hall of Fame star athlete just magnifies his obsession.
I thank all the Gods that this case won’t be televised. I am still not over the memeification of Heard-Depp case and how damaging it was for all the victims of abuse.
I read elsewhere federal court cases cannot be televised. So, those funny court drawings and updates from reporters only.
Settle. Settle. Settle. Settle. Settle. No one comes out a pr nightmare like this with their reputation intact.
Agree 100%.
Agree as well. Nothing to be gained by dragging this into court.
I think Justin Baldoni is ready to ride this out to the bitter end.
Absolutely. I’m not a fan of either one, they’re not exactly talented thespians or even good people.
Baldoni can’t settle. He’s got a billionaire backer but he’s not connected like Blake and Ryan. The only way he has a non-Christian Christmas film career after this is to win in court.
She will be fine, but tarnished, regardless. If she’s smart she’ll move to producing and find a business partner willing to do 90% of the work so that she can swan in and annoy everyone steamrolling the last 10%. She seems to be someone without talent or taste who wants to be seen as an artist. The obvious role for her is producer*.
*There are incredible talented, creative, amazing producers, but she would be the other kind.
I’ve been watching ‘Will and Harper’, which is fantastic by the way, I got a little verklempt during some of the scenes. I was surprised to see Justin Baldoni’s name on the list of credits as executive producer. I haven’t followed this train wreck in any detail, but the coverups, distractions, deflections and outright lies are mind-numbing. I do think Blake and Ryan are trying their very best to throw their Hollywood weight around, not that their accusations around Baldoni’s behaviour are completely unfounded, but the issue is now snow-balling into something wayyyy bigger than it needs to be. Rich people’s problems…
I’m really not a Tailor Swift fan. That being said, I don’t find her a particularly malignant person. She was involved in some parts of the production, from a surface view, song, dressing a cast member. Maybe more. On one hand, she is a very smart girl, and usually careful of what she does, and I can’t see how she did not sus out some of Blake’s tone or intentions or think there was some tricky stuff going on. But I can also see where she trusted Blake completely as a friend and couldn’t have pictured a scenario where Blake would lead her into troubled waters. She may not have known that Blake is a train wreck.
Prepare for Hugh Jackman getting subpoenaed next over the accusations Ryan mocked Baldoni through the character of Nicepool in Deadpool and Wolverine. Disney is already requesting to be left off.
As a former corporate PR, this wasn’t silly by Taylor’s team. This was deliberate to take control of the story rather than letting it dribble out from Baldoni’s legal team. Everyone now knows what her take about her involvement is. Unless they’re amateur hour, that statement will have been gone through with a fine tooth comb by her lawyers and PR team in reference to her messages and recollection of events.
I know some people want to see Taylor put in the stocks so they can throw virtual tomatoes at her, but this is just a document subpoena. It could be quashed, and it might go no further.
IMO she met Justin once in a social context from her perspective, probably said some nice things about her friend’s work, got shown some young Lily videos and said ‘wow – she looks like Blake, she’d be great’. Is that formal involvement in casting? Justin was happy enough to name drop her in promo alongside Blake, and neither of them are reliable narrators, in my view.
At the end of the day, Taycapitalist is not doing extensive work behind the scenes on a project without compensation or due credit. She will make bank from the songs about the experience though. (Will Justin sue over those too?)
I wouldn’t be surprised if she has some announcements about her personal life (ring, cradle or split) that will become the main source of news focus about her between now and the NFL season starting – because of how she’s disappeared pregnancy rumors are getting very loud and unlike split rumors have not yet been shut down by her team. I guess it is the only way she could avoid people doing the math over when she last had a drink or making comments over any early pregnancy weight gain.
Baldoni’s team wins either way. If Taylor meddled, then Blake was using her powerful Hollywood connections to extort the film away from him (one of his claims.) If Taylor didn’t, then Blake was lying, which goes to credibility. I think Baldoni’s team knows now that Blake was lying, they just want proof.
And as for “they were both using Taylor” — NO. Blake made up or exaggerated Taylor’s involvement, Baldoni assumed what she said was true and behaved accordingly. The difference between them is that only one knew they were lying.
None of this means it was okay for him to sexually harass her. But since it is impossible to disprove that kind of claim, the only move is to poke holes in her credibility.
Lastly I do think this statement makes Taylor look bad. It’s petulant and whiney. A simple “Ms. Swift has acknowledged the subpoena and will comply accordingly” is enough. She’s not the one on trial, she has nothing to fear is the correct play. But her perpetual victimhood gets in the way of the classy approach once again.