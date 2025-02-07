TMZ: Taylor Swift learned that Blake Lively has been ‘leveraging her name’ for a while

The past six weeks have been full of drama, lawsuits, accusations, leaked texts, leaked voice memos and leaked footage from Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Some people have already begun to detach themselves from the drama of it all, and I’m not sure if Blake and Justin can keep this up for another year. There was one gossip thread which I was curious about, and curious to see how it would play out in the coming months. That would be Blake Lively texting Justin Baldoni late one night and referring to herself as the Khaleesi and calling Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift her “dragons.” Blake’s text came after Taylor and Ryan apparently tried to persuade Baldoni to use “Blake’s rewrites” on some scenes for It Ends With Us. Baldoni took the khaleesi text as what it was, an implied threat that Blake was going to get her way.

For weeks now, Taylor Swift has avoided saying anything about Blake or Justin or any of it. Taylor also hasn’t been seen out with Blake since last fall. Now TMZ says that Taylor really doesn’t appreciate being dragged into this whole chaotic legal situation, and she really doesn’t appreciate Blake leveraging her name to pressure Baldoni.

Taylor Swift feels she was used by Blake Lively in her war with Justin Baldoni, and she resents Blake calling her one of her “dragons” and leveraging her name. As we reported, there was a critical meeting at Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ NYC penthouse with Justin to discuss a scene that Blake had rewritten for “It Ends with Us.” Justin has said the meeting got super heated, and he felt ambushed because Ryan and Taylor showed up. But a well-connected source close to Taylor tells TMZ … Taylor came to Blake’s apartment at the time Blake told her to, not knowing anyone else would be there. In other words, Taylor had no idea there was a meeting going on with Justin. The source goes on to say … Justin was about to leave after the 2-hour meeting as Taylor walked in, and she was introduced to him for the first and only time. We’re told all Taylor said to Justin was how excited she was to see the movie because he was her friend’s boss. Our source says Taylor believes Blake timed her meeting with Justin so Taylor would arrive before he left and is baffled by Blake later characterizing her as her “dragon.” The source adds, “It’s weird to say that about a friend.” And there’s more … the source says Taylor is also learning Blake has been inappropriately leveraging her name for a long time, like telling a young actress that Taylor “cast her,” which simply did not happen. But, one source close to Blake has a different take, telling TMZ … Blake believes the relationship is “not strained” with the two still talking regularly. Another source close to the situation says Taylor was pissed about the extent to which she was involved, and specifically she was angry about the “dragons” remark … but Blake has since apologized, they had a good cry and hugged it out.

[From TMZ]

I wonder, I really do. On one side, people close to Taylor aren’t running to TMZ with this kind of info. On the other side, it actually sounds pretty reasonable that Taylor would be like “WTF?” when she read Blake’s dragon text. The detail about Taylor arriving at Blake’s apartment when Blake asked her to come is interesting too. I wonder how Taylor’s publicist Tree Paine is managing this tricky situation.

Interestingly, TMZ wasn’t the only outlet to get a sus Swift exclusive on Thursday. Us Weekly ran a piece called “Taylor Swift Had No Creative Involvement in Blake Lively s It Ends With Us Amid Lawsuit Sources.” Multiple sources tell Us that: “Taylor has always been Blake’s friend, but Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie. Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement.” Ah… there are concerns in the Swift camp because Baldoni’s lawyers are threatening to depose Taylor and ask her about the dragon text and the meeting in which (Baldoni claims) Taylor pressured Baldoni to use Blake’s rewrites.