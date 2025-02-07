Harrison Butker on his misogyny: ‘I don’t feel the need to apologize for anything’

Here’s another reason to support the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday: Harrison Butker. Butker is the Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker, and Butker became right-wing famous last year after he gave a wildly misogynistic and homophobic commencement address to a Catholic college’s graduating class. Butker’s address was so despicable, NUNS came after him. Serena Williams also mocked him at last year’s ESPYs, and he was so salty about it. In the months after his commencement address, Butker went Full Fox News, and he also did weird, homoerotic photo-ops with that piece of sh-t Josh Hawley. Of course Butker endorsed Donald Trump too, claiming that Trump is “the most pro-life.” Butker hilariously made that pronouncement while whining about how women just need to stay home and leave “working” to the men. The Flaccid D–k Energy is off the charts with these dudes. Well, ahead of the Super Bowl, Butker said words.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is looking back at his controversial Benedictine College commencement speech with no regrets. In May 2024, Butker made headlines for his remarks to the Catholic liberal arts college’s graduating class. During the speech, he criticized Pride Month, IVF and the “most diabolical lies” the women graduates have been told, adding that he guessed a majority of the female students were “most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Almost a year later, Butker is addressing his divisive words again as he and his teammates prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl. Days before the game, Butker and other players arrived in New Orleans — where the 2025 Super Bowl will take place at Caesars Superdome — for a media event. As he took questions from different reporters, the 29-year-old spoke about the backlash he has received for his stances over the past year.

“It was a surprise because I’d been saying similar things to that for many years now and it’s funny what stuff gets picked up,” Butker said, according to the Associated Press. “I said what I said. I believe in it. I don’t feel the need to apologize for anything.”

He added, “I feel like God’s prepared me for that moment to feel confident in who I am and what’s most important in my life and I’m able to handle whatever comes my way.”

AP also reported that one journalist asked Butker, “What do you think about gays?”

He replied, “I understand that this is a great evening and we’re here to focus on the game. Maybe if I saw him without a camera, we’d have a great conversation.”

Following his viral speech, fellow athletes like Serena Williams, a group of nuns associated with Benedictine College, the Los Angeles Chargers and multiple others weighed in to mock and reject Butker’s remarks. Speaking about the extra attention he received, he said, “There’s been a lot that’s gone on and I never expected to be this known, I guess, as a kicker.”