Harrison Butker on his misogyny: ‘I don’t feel the need to apologize for anything’

Here’s another reason to support the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday: Harrison Butker. Butker is the Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker, and Butker became right-wing famous last year after he gave a wildly misogynistic and homophobic commencement address to a Catholic college’s graduating class. Butker’s address was so despicable, NUNS came after him. Serena Williams also mocked him at last year’s ESPYs, and he was so salty about it. In the months after his commencement address, Butker went Full Fox News, and he also did weird, homoerotic photo-ops with that piece of sh-t Josh Hawley. Of course Butker endorsed Donald Trump too, claiming that Trump is “the most pro-life.” Butker hilariously made that pronouncement while whining about how women just need to stay home and leave “working” to the men. The Flaccid D–k Energy is off the charts with these dudes. Well, ahead of the Super Bowl, Butker said words.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is looking back at his controversial Benedictine College commencement speech with no regrets. In May 2024, Butker made headlines for his remarks to the Catholic liberal arts college’s graduating class. During the speech, he criticized Pride Month, IVF and the “most diabolical lies” the women graduates have been told, adding that he guessed a majority of the female students were “most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”
Almost a year later, Butker is addressing his divisive words again as he and his teammates prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl. Days before the game, Butker and other players arrived in New Orleans — where the 2025 Super Bowl will take place at Caesars Superdome — for a media event. As he took questions from different reporters, the 29-year-old spoke about the backlash he has received for his stances over the past year.
“It was a surprise because I’d been saying similar things to that for many years now and it’s funny what stuff gets picked up,” Butker said, according to the Associated Press. “I said what I said. I believe in it. I don’t feel the need to apologize for anything.”
He added, “I feel like God’s prepared me for that moment to feel confident in who I am and what’s most important in my life and I’m able to handle whatever comes my way.”
AP also reported that one journalist asked Butker, “What do you think about gays?”
He replied, “I understand that this is a great evening and we’re here to focus on the game. Maybe if I saw him without a camera, we’d have a great conversation.”
Following his viral speech, fellow athletes like Serena Williams, a group of nuns associated with Benedictine College, the Los Angeles Chargers and multiple others weighed in to mock and reject Butker’s remarks. Speaking about the extra attention he received, he said, “There’s been a lot that’s gone on and I never expected to be this known, I guess, as a kicker.”
This is the face of the “new masculinity” in the Trump era – a whiny little bitch who won’t apologize for being so wildly sexist, NUNS took him to task. A man who cries about women having careers and degrees. Anyway, I hope this guy gets what’s coming to him.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, IG.
Why would he apologize? He’s lost nothing. He got some smack talked at him for a bit, but he has his position, support from fellow misogynists and now gets to play in front of his most favorite president ever.
His poor daughter will be raised to think this is all she can ever be, a housekeeper and broodmare. That her mother is actually educated shows how insidious the influence and brainwashing can be.
@Heatherc, men like him, Zuckerberg, etc who spew out this type of rhetoric can say whatever they want now, until one day it hits close to home.
One day, their daughters will grow up and will encounter men who were indoctrinated on the type of things their fathers have said, who will one day mistreat their daughters. Karma works in funny ways. Time will only tell what happens to these men.
He will not care how his daughter is treated as long as she conforms to the evangelical bs. She could go septic from an untreated miscarriage and he would say it was God’s will. If she needed to divorce an abuser, she would be encouraged to stay. Men like him are about embiggening other pasty white men like themselves and view women as property who do what they are told when they are told.
Nah, their daughters will be shielded. Just like Ivanka at Trumps firms.
I grew up in a deeply religious deeply misogynistic household.
Men like this see the women in their lives – wives, daughters etc – and now they act and present in the world as an extension of themselves. They see them clearly as less than men and as having very little value outside of their “duties”.
So he’s not gonna have an awakening once his daughter grows up or whatever. And I wish people would stop hoping for this or expecting a grand personal revelation. That’s someday never comes.
Whenever there is a major generational power shift. There always seems to be one last major pushback. I’m hoping that is what this is. This is the boomers last hurrah. And their last chance at holding on to power. I know a lot of people are going to get upset because I’m coming down on boomers. I am a boomer. And have watched them destroy the world ever since we were teenagers. Hippies and the beat generation. Yuppies and “greed is good”. And Trump now.
I saw some stuff about this the other day, calling it “extinction burst“ a flareup before change. I hope that’s the case, and I just hope we all survive to get past it.
Beats and Hippies were not Yuppies. VERY different, and different generations! The “Beat” gen and “Love” gen *never* believed in “Greed is Good”. *Very* much the opposite. These Felon 47 miscreants are a mentally diseased bunch of white supremacists who have bred unto and into themselves this hatred, generation after generation to make themselves feel better about their inadequacies.
Urgh the Chiefs are so overrated anyway. It’s just gets boring now watching them play. I really think the reason why they’re in the SuperBowl is because of Taylor Swift. She has to be there. If the Chiefs lost to the Bills, then there won’t be any exposure, there won’t be any media hype, there won’t be any story.
I may be biased since I’m a Bills fan, but the Bills should’ve won.
Right? We’ve got Oscar nominated, pop hitmaker Hailee Steinfeld, come on NFL!
But hey, Josh Allen is officially the MVP so we can be happy today!! Be good, do good, God Bless and Go Bills. 🙂
And Harrison Butt ker can have all of the seats.
When you have Tom Brady calling out how much the refs are in the bag for the Chiefs you know it’s bad.
The NFL 100% has this rigged for the Chiefs. I said that last year and I think its even more true this year. My husband didn’t agree with me until over the past month or so when all the announcers are talking about it. When Troy Aikman sees defenders getting calls for Mahomes flopping and is like “yeah no” you know there’s an issue. And I forget the exact stat, but in the last few games of the season the penalties called against the Chiefs compared to the teams they play against are staggering – as in, there are very few penalties called against the Chiefs and loads called against the other team.
It’s just mindblowing to see. It hasn’t been just one game. It’s been throughout the season. And that’s why their games are all so close – because they aren’t the stronger team. They’re getting just enough penalties to get them over the line.
There are unfair calls in all games, obviously. Every fan knows that.
But the calls for the Chiefs are on a different level and at this point everyone knows it.
Women with degrees are sooo bad…
🙄🤬
Butker’s mother, Elizabeth Keller Butker, has been a clinical medical physicist at Emory University’s School of Medicine, in the Department of Radiation Oncology, since 1988.
May HB be struck by lightning one of these days.
He doesn’t feel the need to apologize and I don’t feel like not calling him a white supremacist, misogynistic trump loving bastard.
Clearly Butker should have said, “That’s awesome. It’s a great honor. I think you know, no matter who the [gay person] is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the [gay person] there — it’s the best country in the world — and that’s pretty cool.”
He needs more media training.
I’m confused. When asked about gays, he said maybe if i talk to him without a camera we’d have good conversation. Huh. How’d it go from gays to him? Who is him? Sorry, that’s a random detail but either way, this guy is gross.
I hate this “God called me” crap. Did Jesus say that women should be uneducated and stay at home? N-O. So why do you think God chose YOU as his mouthpiece?? UGH.
That’s a Proud Boys haircut–just saying.
He looks a lot like Eric T.
He needs to apologize for that hideous fcuking face. Jeezus he’s ugly. Godless maggot.
He definitely has a “Backpfeifengesicht”.
He sure does! I’ve been muttering that word for days. Sadly it applies to so many right now
I am a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, and it pains me to admit I am rooting for the Eagles on Sunday. I hope they give the MAGA Chiefs a good ol’ Philly Soecial. FAFO forever!
I’m surprised he hasn’t been named as one of Trump’s Cabinet yet.
Goddamn, that top photo is pure Castro clone engagement announcement.
I don’t think I’ve ever wanted a football team to lose a game so badly in my life just to watch him and Brittany and yes, even T & T, be sad for a few minutes. The rest of us plebes get to be sad all the time now thanks to the crap they push or at least tolerate. I, of course, will not be watching it.
I smell the closet.
If Harrison Buthole was living paycheck to paycheck, he would be singing a different tune and I’m quite certain his wife would be working full-time outside of the home. He would, of course, still expect her to do the cooking and cleaning, because misogyny.
Just want to remind everyone that Jalen Hurts, the Eagles quarterback, has an all-women management team.
Asked about it this week, Hurts said, “It’s something that happened organically. I was seeking out the best, and that’s how it happened. … And honestly, it’s an eye that I don’t have that I’m able to lean on in certain situations. That’s something I value heavily.”
Go, Birds.
He’s a mastodon screaming in the tar pit. The world has moved on and he’ll be left in the dust.
Go Birds no matter what, but if someone manages to break through, block a kick, and maybe knock him on his ass a little, I wouldn’t be mad.
I’m sure no one needs reminding but THIS is the guy Travis stood up for.
But he didn’t. He said he got along with him and disagrees with everything he said except for speaking on love of his kids and family.
I give zero shits about US football but between the MAGA mahomes couple, Travis’ uncourageous statement, ownership which is apparently maga as well and now this guy?!?!… go eagles!