Princess Anne doesn’t have any memory of her five-day hospital stay last year

Last year, the Windsors were in crisis – King Charles was being treated for cancer and he had to severely limit his public schedule. The Princess of Wales went missing for months as we were fed various stories about her absence, stories which are still being reconstructed as we speak. Then, in June, Princess Anne was apparently found unconscious in a field on her estate. She had a terrible head injury which left her profoundly concussed. She was hospitalized for five days, and her husband Tim Laurence seemed very concerned. What was weird is that after “hyping” the poor conditions of Charles and Kate, Buckingham Palace actively minimized Anne’s condition, trying to make it sound like “oh, just a minor head injury, no biggie.” They even sent her out on an event before her facial bruises healed. Last month, Anne spoke about how she still has no memory of what happened last June. This week, she visited the hospital where she stayed for five days following the injury and guess what? She has no memory of that either.

Last month, Princess Anne said she remembered “nothing” of the June 2024 horse accident on her Gatcombe Park estate that left her with a concussion. On Thursday, the royal made a return to Bristol’s Southmead Hospital to thank the medical staff who cared for her during her recovery. During the engagement, she said speaking to the staff helped her understand the situation better. “You’ve been filling in the blanks, which partly—from my perspective—is really useful to know,” she said, according to the BBC. “Because I seriously don’t have any idea and, sadly, I don’t have huge memories of being in here either.” During her visit to the hospital, she also toured the ICU, air ambulance helicopter pad, and staff gardens. On June 23, the royal was in a field when she was seemingly injured by a horse. She was eventually airlifted to Southmead, where she remained as an inpatient for five nights. Though said she didn’t remember her time in the hospital, she said she was thankful for the treatment they gave. “I just know I was really well looked after, so thank you,” she said. “Whatever you did, it seemed to work.” After the injury, Anne was forced to cancel a planned tour of Canada, along with a handful of engagements in the UK. But within a month, she was back to her royal duties. In late July, the longtime member of the International Olympic Committee made a series of appearances at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Anne told the ICU staff that she had “relatively straightforward” recovery. “That isn’t always true, so I’m really grateful,” she said. “I’m also grateful in a weird sort of way that I remember nothing because that has huge advantages you can just carry on.”

[From Vanity Fair]

I’m really mad on Anne’s behalf that Buckingham Palace minimized what she went through and they didn’t have a problem sending her on events before she had healed and recovered. The more we hear, and the more Anne speaks, it’s clear that this was a major head injury and a really serious concussion, if not a traumatic head/brain injury. People die from concussions, people die from traumatic brain injuries, and the palace was like “nothing to see here, folks!” Charles didn’t even visit his “beloved sister” in the hospital! Anyway, I wonder if we’re going to find out that Anne’s memory loss was much more profound than anyone has admitted. I also wonder if there were and are other other issues, like aphasia, headaches, extreme fatigue.