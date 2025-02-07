Guy Pearce: ‘There’s a Stockholm syndrome with America, America is a bully’

Guy Pearce has picked up his first Oscar nomination for The Brutalist. He most certainly will not win, especially because Keiran Culkin is marching through the awards season like Sherman through Georgia. But Guy is definitely enjoying the awards season and, weirdly enough, I feel like I’ve seen more interviews from him than Adrien Brody (the lead in the film). Guy is at an age (57) where he really doesn’t give a sh-t and he barely censors himself about politics, his thoughts on America and which films he’s done for the money. Guy recently spoke to the Times of London, and you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
He got his start on the Aussie soap opera Neighbors: ‘I’ve many feelings about that show. In the old days you were either a theatre actor or a film actor, and if you got stuck in a soap you were the lowest of the low — but what an opportunity. I had no clue what I was doing but learnt a lot. When young actors ask me for advice, I shrug and say, ‘Get lucky?’ Because I got lucky. That said, it really was frowned upon. I did a play a year after I left and this snobby actress said, ‘How could you even do that?’ I wanted to punch her! Now, obviously, I didn’t punch her. But it was such a horrible attitude.” He smiles. “And then, five years later, I saw her on some sh-t ad on TV. I so wanted to go and find her and say, ‘OK …’”
He’s taken a lot of roles for the money: “Yeah — I did a bunch of sh-t during my divorce because I needed the money,” he shrugs. Pearce divorced Kate Mestitz, his wife of 18 years, in 2015. “It was my divorce period, 2016, ’17 and ’18. I’d read scripts thinking, no, this is pretty good actually, I could do this … But a year earlier I would have said no. You’re forced to expand your tolerance of things when you need dough, so it was a real relief once I paid off my divorce. But it blurred my vision. I’d read something that I felt was good and then question myself. Is it good? Or just in the camp of paying off my divorce?”
He has an 8-year-old son with his ex, Carice van Houten: “And I have an eight-year-old son now… So sometimes I say no, because I’ve just been away for three months and there’s no way I’m going to leave Carice and Monte on their own again.”
He recently rewatched Memento: “I need to add something. Because I’m having an existential crisis. I watched Memento the other day and I’m still depressed. I’m sh-t in that movie. I’d never thought that before, but I did this Q&A of Memento earlier this month and decided to actually watch the film again. But while it was playing I realised I hate what I did. And so all this stuff about an exec at Warners being why I’ve not worked with Chris again? It came crashing down. I know why I didn’t work with Chris again — it’s because I’m no good in Memento.”
Whether ‘The Brutalist’ is making a political statement: “It may be, with Trump back in and a number of things that feel precarious. You know, there’s a few things that I want to say publicly, but I also want to maintain a career. And I most likely won’t be called up to say anything anyway.”
How he feels about America: “Well, there’s a Stockholm syndrome with America. There’s a domination, yet that presence that America has is fraught with questionable ethics, morals and behaviours. Why does that country feel a need to say it’s the best? To meddle? Well, America’s a bully. It just steamrolls in and announces its stature and says we should all be thankful for it — and we all feed off it. My mother really recognised this. She was all about taste, my mum, and saw a lot of American culture as gaudy and loud. So when I had an opportunity to work there, I met it with trepidation, whereas others were like, ‘I’m going to Hollywood! To be famous!’ I felt that was gross. I had a reluctance to get on board.”
But he ended up chilling out about America: “Well, I changed my attitude, because I was turning into a grumpy old man before I was 28. I was bringing all this stuff my mother taught me when I was younger, and I was going to implode. So I came back to the States with an attitude change. I just don’t take it so seriously any more.”
I’ll never understand the snide attitude towards actors taking jobs for the money. Some of that snideness is coming from the actors themselves, and I’m just like… these are all first world problems. Like, normalize having a job and working for a paycheck even if you think you’re too artsy for it. As for what he says about America… eh. This was obviously done after the election, although his commentary about America doesn’t seem to be solely about Trump. On one side, America IS a big, dumb bully. On the other side, American culture is so dominant for a reason, and it didn’t stop him from cashing those paychecks, did it?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Not denying the bullying part. And yet, people still want to come here. Until Trump. Now we all want to flee.
Yeah he’s right but–and maybe I’m reading into it too much–America has always been in a unique position where we’re expected to use our immense wealth and military power to intervene when needed (whether militarily or providing humanitarian aid) but are also incessantly accused of “meddling” etc. And a lot of those expectations are born out of the consequences of wielding our power in ways that have decimated or destabilized regions of the world so I get it–but it’s nevertheless a shitty position to be in.
Of course, the backlash to this is the isolationism that’s currently sweeping our country. I think we can all agree that the USA has intervened far too often, in places where we have no business intervening, often times with the express or not-so-express (*cough* WMD *cough*) reason of enriching our wealth. But people in destabilized regions who have relied on humanitarian help from agencies like USAID will suffer the most from this isolationist turn. That’s to say nothing of what Trump might attempt to do militarily, on a global scale–because I, for one, do not trust the Donald The Dove shit.
In short, many things are true all at once: the USA has a history of meddling with dire consequences to other countries, we are rife with American exceptionalism, we do have a moral and ethical responsibility to provide mitigating measures to assist in avoiding wars and providing aid to regions we have harmed….and foreign policy is exceedingly complex.
Nothing highlighted this for me more than the Israel-Palestine conflict. No European country caught anywhere near as much flak for arming Israel as America did, but also…not one of their countries were involved in trying to resolve it. That was left to the Biden admin and the surrounding ME countries trying to mediate, despite the fact that they knew there was no way for us to be unbiased.
America is/was an empire, but we didn’t get there alone. Plenty of others definitely had a hand in letting us get and remain there unimpeded, to the detriment of us all. It benefited plenty to have us footing the bills on a lot of things.
Veronica, this is because no country armed Israel more than the US. The USA bankrolls Israel and helped arm them so of course they get the most flak.
Just read Chris Hedge’s latest newsletter deriding DOGE for dismantling the “foreign aid” system bc in his opinion, it’s all been about the empire. Worthy read.
i just rewatched momento for the first time in ages. i originally saw it in theaters, and was completely blown away by it. i thought he was great then, and i still thought he was great on the rewatch. the flashbacks with stephen tobolowsky were amazing. i appreciated those much more now than i did on first watch. and totally agree about his america the bully statement. but weirdly get put out a bit about the culture stuff. every country and culture has its gaudy and tasteless parts as well as its art. i mean yeah, america is mcdonalds, but we’re also frank lloyd wright, you know?
I think this is fair – the loudest parts of the US are pretty tacky, but then you are so much more than that. The US is also a comparatively young nation, in its teenage phase if you will, and is still growing and finding its final shape. Every country has parts of their identity that are tasteless or shameful – because countries are made of people and people contain multitudes. As a close outsider there are times when I’m frustrated by what appears to be your country’s bullying self-interest, but on the whole I’d prefer the US as the world’s superpower because I genuinely believe that the larger part of you are good and compassionate and caring and your government is (ideally, anyway) set up by the people and for the people.
And, while it may be tacky, there’s something undeniably reassuring about the consistency of a McDonald’s, no matter where you find yourself. Their Coke is the best and it hits my veins like I imagine a good drug would. It’s always a tie to familiarity and home.
I despise Trump, but Guy’s comments disgust me.
All countries do wonderful and bad things.
Just to remind everyone, The US invented 8 genres of music. The breadth and scope of are literature is amazing. An American invented the polio vaccine which has saved billions of children from death and/or paralyzation. Our scientific research, our inventiveness, our arts leave me shaking my head in disbelief and a heart full of joy, because for a young country, we have aquitted ourselves REALLY well. REALLY well.
I cant with Guy’s mother, especially since she was British and I won’t even go there with the British Empire.
Yes, some American culture is silly but nobody is forcing anyone to consume any kind of american culture, whether it be disney, mcdonalds blue jeans jazz or David Lynch.
I am so sick of European, Australian actors coming here. They take, take, take, but they never give back. Not even with some basic class and gratitude for the roles they have been given. Hate em.
I think his whole point is that Americans like to pretend the bad stuff that our government does, didn’t happen. The good doesn’t negate the bad and vice versa and he’s not wrong. Americans cannot even have an honest conversation about our own history filled with bad things and instead like to push this manifest destiny nonsense. We continue to teach each generation a watered down version of the history of this country.
This discussion should be interesting.
Being gaudy and loud wouldn’t be my first criticism. There’s better ones out there. Although trump is gaudy and loud but other things can be gaudy and loud in a good way. Priscilla was kind of gaudy and loud at moments too! But with beautiful and quiet moments interspersed. I do get the feeling that the USA chant can bother others at sporting events. I think it was an Australian swimmer who said that. Anyways, I like Guy and its very cool he’s nominated. The bullying part is fair.
Yeah the USA chanting is pretty much hated.
We were at a Quebec ski resort during a recent Winter Olympics & a bunch of drunk Americans were constantly running around chanting “USA USA” throughout the resort. Very annoying, not to mention inappropriate. A bunch of locals set to following them chanting “SUCKS” every time they said it. It was fabulous – and it shut them up.
It’s annoying in the USA too, when you’re at a sporting event and guys like that are chanting their teams names in opposing fans faces. Of course, we don’t have riots, like I’ve seen reported at some European soccer games.
The Australian AUSSIE AUSSIE AUSSIE that we have to suffer through most sporting events is equally bad.
The current president exhibits the stereotypical ugly American image the rest of the world has about the U.S. and his hateful actions will make all Americans targets when they travel, especially the white ones.
This will kill off his Oscar chances I fear, however after reading Trump’s plan to force Palestinians from Gaza so a beach resort can be developed (among many other examples) it’s not as if Pearce is wrong.
I’ve been a fan of his acting for a long time, (Aussie here) I hope he won’t get backlash for this.
What Trump said about Gaza was vile and straight from the colonizer playbook but I think it’s mostly bluster. Probably the only country Trump is scared of is Saudi Arabia and there’s no way MBS is gonna allow the US to just take over a sovereign Mid East nation. I do expect that Trump will assist Netanyahu with displacing any Palestinians left in the region and provide military aid and funds to assist Netanyahu with taking over Gaza entirely which is still completely terrible IMO.
He was never the front runner and I don’t think he cares. The nomination is the win here.
Nothing he’s saying politically is particularly scandalous, just honest and upfront.
I agree with him that in the day you had to choose a lane and you couldn’t be a TV actor vs serious film actor vs theatre actor. Those lines have been seriously blurred and that’s actually a good thing.
I loved Memento – thought he was great & the concept was clever. Love the scene where Jorja Fox is reading a book for a multiple time and his character teases her about it – Mr ExPat and I quote that often as I regularly reread books.
Re America being a bully – yeah pretty much. I think a lot of people have always rolled their eyes at the overblown self confidence of American exceptionalism.
Canadians are furious, but a lot of them just try to boycott stuff from red states and especially Amazon and Tesla.
I really hope people will, both American and not Americans, will decrease the amount of money spent on comanies from the oligarchs surrounding Trump.
Tesla sales decreased massively in many European countries as well
I do hope they boycott, but try to be particular about who they’re boycotting. Amazon, Tesla, Apple, etc. are all fair game. Anyone who has supported the festering pustule can go screw themselves.
“Gaudy, loud, meddlesome, a bully” he hit the nail on the head. So, so, so loud. Also rude with a distinct lack of self awareness how other nations see them.
Hard agree on actors taking gigs for the money – don’t we all?
American culture is dominant for a reason? Being that it’s superior, not that it’s funded by the most belligerent and unethical capitalist machinery imaginable? Btw America is not ‘expected to intervene’ in foreign situations, they come in to make a profit every time and leave destruction behind them. Any wonder the rest of the world is skeptical.
Speaking to the original colonizers who want to “commonwealth” the world, that is rich.