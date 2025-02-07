Gisele Bundchen welcomed a baby boy, and his middle name is River

Gisele Bundchen apparently welcomed her third child at some point recently, my guess is that she gave birth about a week ago? TMZ announced that she had given birth, but there were no details on the gender or name. Until now! People Magazine says that she welcomed a baby boy, and they have a tip about the kid’s middle name.

Gisele Bündchen is a boy mom again! The Brazilian supermodel, 44, welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, a source tells PEOPLE, adding that one part of his name has a sweet nod to nature. Although his first name is still unknown, the insider shares that his middle name is River. Bündchen’s son’s moniker continues her sweet tradition of her kids having water-themed middle names — she is also mom to daughter Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, who she shares with ex Tom Brady.

[From People]

I totally forgot about the water references for her children’s middle names. Honestly, years later, Vivian Lake Brady is a really nice name, and so is Benjamin Rein. I wonder if this third kid’s name will be Anglo. Brazilian mother, Brazilian father, I could see them going with a Brazilian/Portuguese first name. Let me look up popular Brazilian boy names… Carlos, I could see. Gabriel, I could see that. Afonso? Bernardo? Joao? Benecio? A lot of names will sound good with Valente, although we don’t know if this kid will get his father’s surname. This kid might be a Bundchen.

Meanwhile, I was wondering about Tom Brady, and Page Six ran an exclusive about his reaction to Gisele’s new baby. A source says that Tom is “happy” for Gisele and “wishes her nothing but the best.” An insider says that Tom “reached out to Bündchen to congratulate her.” I mean… they share custody of Benjamin and Vivian. It would be weird if they weren’t in communication. Tom might have even stopped by to see the baby when he was picking up the kids, you never know.