Gisele Bundchen welcomed a baby boy, and his middle name is River

Gisele Bundchen apparently welcomed her third child at some point recently, my guess is that she gave birth about a week ago? TMZ announced that she had given birth, but there were no details on the gender or name. Until now! People Magazine says that she welcomed a baby boy, and they have a tip about the kid’s middle name.
Gisele Bündchen is a boy mom again! The Brazilian supermodel, 44, welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, a source tells PEOPLE, adding that one part of his name has a sweet nod to nature. Although his first name is still unknown, the insider shares that his middle name is River.
Bündchen’s son’s moniker continues her sweet tradition of her kids having water-themed middle names — she is also mom to daughter Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, who she shares with ex Tom Brady.
I totally forgot about the water references for her children’s middle names. Honestly, years later, Vivian Lake Brady is a really nice name, and so is Benjamin Rein. I wonder if this third kid’s name will be Anglo. Brazilian mother, Brazilian father, I could see them going with a Brazilian/Portuguese first name. Let me look up popular Brazilian boy names… Carlos, I could see. Gabriel, I could see that. Afonso? Bernardo? Joao? Benecio? A lot of names will sound good with Valente, although we don’t know if this kid will get his father’s surname. This kid might be a Bundchen.
Meanwhile, I was wondering about Tom Brady, and Page Six ran an exclusive about his reaction to Gisele’s new baby. A source says that Tom is “happy” for Gisele and “wishes her nothing but the best.” An insider says that Tom “reached out to Bündchen to congratulate her.” I mean… they share custody of Benjamin and Vivian. It would be weird if they weren’t in communication. Tom might have even stopped by to see the baby when he was picking up the kids, you never know.
The spelling Rein isn’t related to water – it’s a strap to control an animal.
Spelling matters!
Came here to say exactly this! Rein is not a water reference.
Yeah, homonyms are a bitch. People get “rein” and “reign” mixed up, too.
Also came to say that rein was horse related, not water related.
That said, I think the actual name, Rein, is related to “king” or “pure.”
At one point, I kept running into Brazilian boys named Enzo.
Her father’s name is Reinaldo, so it’s a play on that and rain. She’s said so much herself.
Actually Rein is a gender-neutral Nordic name meaning meaning “advice” or “counsel.” I had a Swedish friend many years ago who named her son Rein.
Congrats. Having a baby at 44 is not for the faint of heart. (I have teenagers like her, and the thought of starting over with a fresh baby is CRAZY to me.)
This is a gross invasion of privacy and any further information should not be reported or repeated. This couple clearly avoided making the birth of their child a news item and their choice should be respected. It’s unhealthy for an insider to be rewarded for exposing details about a newborn’s identity. This is a huge NO from me.
Gisele is an international super model who publicly announced her pregnancy. She is well known for her career and her marriage and dating history. There should be no expectation of privacy at this point.
If you’re ok with having anyone other than the parents reveal the baby’s name, I won’t argue. I have different standards, the same standards that reject paparazzi pics of babies as an acceptable and expected price to pay for being famous.
after seeing what Meghan has been through regarding her privacy battles and the press making the same argument that you are, I have to respectfully disagree with you, everyone is entitled to privacy and to release any information about themselves on their own time and in their own way.
Every celebrity has an expectation of privacy and can share what they want, when they want.
it’s not like she went to Chateau Mormont or whatever and waved the birth certificate around at paps. Then, you could say she didn’t have an expectation that it would be kept private.
But as far as I know she hasn’t done that.
Interesting comment. People here complain that Kate and Charles have not divulged their type of cancer. Do they not al so, then, have an expectation of privacy and can share only ” what they want, when they want! “
Libra – Kate and Charles are adults who receive funding from the public purse. Giselle may be a “public figure” but her child is not and unlike the royals, she is not tax payer dependent.
Libra. You’re comparing apples to oranges. Gisele is a mother to a newborn whose name she and her partner have not publicly disclosed. No one was demanding any info on her or the baby and since she’s not on any government payroll, she’s entitled to the same privacy that you’d want. As members of the royal family, Charles and Kate are two of the most Public People in England. Their cancer reveals initially brought about an outpouring of genuine concern which turned into a morbid curiosity due to their inability to manage the press. They have jobs requiring them to represent the UK and when they were unable to, a slightly more detailed explanation of why was not unreasonable. And for the record, they’ve fiercely maintained their right to privacy against all counsel that suggested otherwise.
Ha! I remember randomly reading an article years ago after Bundchen and Brady’s son was born (that Vogue cover, maybe?) that she wanted to name him River and Brady was adamantly against it. Looks like she finally got her way.
I came here to say the same!! She finally got her River.