Gisele Bundchen welcomed her third child recently, mom & baby are doing well

Last October, we heard the surprising news: Gisele Bundchen was expecting her third child, first with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente. Joaquim was Gisele’s jiu-jitsu trainer and friend, then their relationship turned romantic during or after Gisele’s divorce from Tom Brady. Most people thought Joaquim was a shoulder to cry on, the first boyfriend as she transitioned out of her marriage. But it turned into something else, and now they’ve welcomed their baby.

Gisele Bündchen is a mom again! The Brazilian supermodel, 44, has welcomed her third baby, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, TMZ has reported. No further details — including the sex and name of the baby — are known yet. Bündchen is already mom to daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, 47. After news broke that Bündchen was expecting again, a source close to the model exclusively told PEOPLE that she was “excited to embrace this new chapter openly.” Bündchen “received many positive messages and congratulations,” said the insider, adding that she “wanted to keep it private for as long as she could, doing so was starting to be a challenge.” Bündchen has been dating Valente, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, since June 2023.

[From People]

TMZ’s sources say that Gisele is “super happy” and “mom and the baby are healthy. It’s unclear when the new bundle arrived but we’re told it was recently.” So… she got pregnant last April? I’m just working through the timeline. I mean, I think this was probably a surprise baby given her age, but “surprise” doesn’t mean “unwanted.” I’m sure she’ll enjoy this the third time around, and I wonder how Vivian and Benjamin are doing. I also wonder how Tom is doing, even though this is really a case of FAFO for him.