Gisele Bundchen welcomed her third child recently, mom & baby are doing well

Last October, we heard the surprising news: Gisele Bundchen was expecting her third child, first with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente. Joaquim was Gisele’s jiu-jitsu trainer and friend, then their relationship turned romantic during or after Gisele’s divorce from Tom Brady. Most people thought Joaquim was a shoulder to cry on, the first boyfriend as she transitioned out of her marriage. But it turned into something else, and now they’ve welcomed their baby.
Gisele Bündchen is a mom again! The Brazilian supermodel, 44, has welcomed her third baby, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, TMZ has reported.
No further details — including the sex and name of the baby — are known yet.
Bündchen is already mom to daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, 47.
After news broke that Bündchen was expecting again, a source close to the model exclusively told PEOPLE that she was “excited to embrace this new chapter openly.” Bündchen “received many positive messages and congratulations,” said the insider, adding that she “wanted to keep it private for as long as she could, doing so was starting to be a challenge.”
Bündchen has been dating Valente, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, since June 2023.
[From People]
TMZ’s sources say that Gisele is “super happy” and “mom and the baby are healthy. It’s unclear when the new bundle arrived but we’re told it was recently.” So… she got pregnant last April? I’m just working through the timeline. I mean, I think this was probably a surprise baby given her age, but “surprise” doesn’t mean “unwanted.” I’m sure she’ll enjoy this the third time around, and I wonder how Vivian and Benjamin are doing. I also wonder how Tom is doing, even though this is really a case of FAFO for him.
Miami, FL – After a thorough inspection of a house with designers and workers, Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente were seen exiting the property, sparking curiosity about potential new home plans.
Miami Beach, FL – Gisele Bundchen gets some exercise done as she goes for a morning walk around the neighborhood with her dog.
New York, NY – Gisele Bundchen makes a quick exit from her NYC hotel this morning and hops into a waiting limo.
New York, NY – Gisele Bündchen is seen leaving the gym in the morning following her stay in NYC, where she attended an event held in her name earlier this week.
Miami, FL – Gisele Bündchen was seen leaving a Pilates class looking energized, while Joaquim Valente enjoyed a bike ride with his dog.
Miami, FL – Gisele Bündchen was seen leaving a Pilates class looking energized, while Joaquim Valente enjoyed a bike ride with his dog.
Miami Beach, FL – Pregnant Gisele Bundchen keeps a low profile as she exits the gym after an early morning workout in Miami Beach.
Miami Beach, FL – Pregnant Gisele Bundchen keeps a low profile as she exits the gym after an early morning workout in Miami Beach.
Miami Beach, FL – Gisele Bündchen was spotted leaving her gym in Miami Beach early this morning.
Happy for them, not to be insensitive but I hardly think this was a surprise I mean the new guy 37 he might have wanted a child and her age meant they didn’t have the privilege of waiting 2 0r 3 years to think about it. I think yes the got together, but really no time to wait around especially if he wanted a biological child with her
I agree. This was a planned pregnancy. 44 is later in life but still very possible to get pregnant, so I doubt if they didn’t want a baby they’d have had one.
That makes sense, especially if he didn’t have children before
Could be. “Sources” don’t include him in these comments; it’s not a “they’re thrilled” presentation. Wishing all well.
She has plenty of $$$$$ to hire cooks, Nannie’s and night nurses (if she wants them). She seemed to bounce back easily from her other previous pregnancies. I’m exactly her age and I would have another if I was in her position.
This baby is going to be gorgeous. Can’t wait to see pics.
Page Six and others have reported that Tom “reached out” or called to congratulated Giselle.
In the celebrity universe, that felt like the quickest pregnancy ever. No rollout that felt like forever. Happy for her and glad they are doing well. I’m an older mama too.
Good for Gisele.
After her divorce and her mother dying, this must be a glorious feeling.
Why didn’t they mention her son Jack? They just mentioned Vivian and Tom.
Probably because Bridget Moynahan is Jack’s mom.
My bad!
He was her stepson, Tom’s son from a previous relationship
Jack is not her bio offspring. How much time does 17 year old Jack spend with his ex-stepmom? Most 17 year old HS athletes are very busy with school, college prep, etc., & don’t have a lot of time to hang with the steps they don’t live with.
He’s not Gisele’s son but she helped raise him since she got together with Tom right around the time that Bridget Moynahan was in her first trimester of pregnancy. What a messy situation that was! So she’s been around Jack’s whole life, since he was born. I do wonder what his relationship is like with her now that she’s no longer his stepmother and if they keep in touch. She is the mother of his other siblings and they definitely spent a significant amount of time together while he was growing up. None of our business obviously and as you said Jack’s in high school so probably busy applying to college and with his high school life. But hopefully if they got along they were able to maintain some kind of relationship.
Giselle, why go from the GOAT of football, Tom, and acting icon, Leo, to a jiu-jitsu trainer? Something tells me a friend/fling turned into a babydaddy situation. So, now the jiu-jitsu trainer is on the 18 year get rich plan.
Probably because she was tired of dudes with giant egos,
You have a good point. Never thought about that. I remember when Giselle made a big deal about how Tom Brady paid for everything even though she was like a gabillionare because he was the man and she was the woman. Looks like she will have to pay for everything with the jiu-jitsu instructor and baby. She has all the money to do it but now she has to eat her words
Maybe she actually likes his personality and they have a great connection?
You don’t need to be so nasty. Not everything is about money and fame. Giselle has always been relatively down to earth.
Professional success does not automatically equal a good person or partner.
If I recall old gossip correctly, Giselle was the only one of Leo’s many under-25 model girlfriends who dumped him first, because he wouldn’t commit. And she famously broke up with Tom when he went back on his promise to retire from football.
I don’t think she puts up with nonsense from her partners.
Maybe bc she realizes she doesn’t need her partner’s fame as validation standard? Tom wouldn’t factor her in his important decisions, even when it came to her concern for his life. She almost put her career on hold to support his and create their media branding. For almost 20 yrs! She met this new guy (who’s definitely not a pauper) and maybe they’re actual soulmates. Or maybe he makes her feel that she’s more than a beautiful, cherished prop to him. I doubt she allowed herself to get pregnant without wanting a baby with him, and I gather they’ve found a way to figure out money issues (Julia Roberts and her cameraman husband come to mind), at least until now. They’re not married and by the looks of how neatly what had started to look like a contentious divorce with Tom was finally handled, she seems to have excellent legal advisers.
She is an experienced business woman. Protecting her fortune for her children requires some planning which means lawyers and a palimony agreement. He may well be a nice guy and good partner now, but lots of relationships just don’t work out. I don’t think he’s in it for “18 year get rich plan ” and if they split I’ll bet she is well protected.
I think it’s very important to remind you all that Jack is fruit of Bridget and Tom’s relationship.
Gisele is still very close to him, she still takes him together with his half-siblings (Gisele and Tom’s children) to her Costa Rica’s house besides he has being seen in her house in Florida recently.
I recently found out that Joaquin is rich. He is not even close to be a millionaire but he is not suffering of poverty. He is from a jiu jitsu’s family who opened a chain of jiu jitsu’s gyms in the USA.