A Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot starring Sarah Michelle Gellar is in talks with Hulu

Today in “OMG you guys” news, there’s a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot in the works…and it’s probably going to star Sarah Michelle Gellar. Right now, the reboot is still in the early pre-production stage, but a pilot is being written for Hulu by Poker Face showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, with Chloé Zhao directing the pilot, which Hulu is likely to order. After years of saying, “thanks but no thanks” to the idea of a potential reboot, SMG changed her mind after guest starring on an episode of Dexter: Original Sin. Thankfully, Joss Whedon has no involvement in the reboot.
More than two decades after Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended its seven-season run, the beloved supernatural drama is eyeing a revival with a new chapter in the franchise. A followup series is nearing a pilot order from Hulu, with Sarah Michelle Gellar expected to star, reprising her signature role as Buffy Summers, sources said. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, a self-professed lifelong Buffy fan, is set to direct the pilot, written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face).
The reboot hails from Buffy the Vampire Slayer studio 20th Television and Disney sibling Searchlight TV where Zhao has been under a first-look deal. Beyond the pilot order, I hear the reboot is starting a writers room soon, a sign that Hulu and the studios have high expectations for the project going to series. It is unclear yet whether other original Buffy cast members would return; that is considered likely.
Described as the next chapter in the Buffyverse, the new incarnation is executive produced by Gellar, Zhao, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman as well as the original series’ executive producers Gail Berman of the Jackal Group and Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B. Also executive producing the pilot is Dolly Parton whose company Sandollar was producer on the original.
Buffy creator Joss Whedon, who also wrote the 1992 movie the series was based on, has no involvement in the reboot. He has not worked in Hollywood in any official capacity since facing a slew of misconduct allegations in 2021.
If the Hulu pilot goes to series, it would be the third in the franchise, following mothership Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which aired on the WB for five seasons from 1997-2001 before dramatically moving to UPN for two more, and spinoff Angel, which ran on the WB for five seasons (1999-2004).
Berman, Fran Kazui and Kaz Kazui previously teamed up with 20th TV in 2018 for a potential Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot written by Midnight, Texas creator Monica Owusu-Breen, on which Whedon was an executive producer. That project, whose lead was envisioned as a Black woman, didn’t move forward. Still, fans of the show have continued to lobby for a revival, their hopes fueled by a couple of high profile cast reunions.
Parton indicated a year ago that a Buffy return was still in the works, saying in an interview that “They’re still working on that. They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”
Gellar, who had been opposed to revisiting Buffy as recently as 2023, expressed openness to the idea in a December interview promoting her latest series, Dexter prequel series Original Sin, on which she is a special guest star.
“It’s funny, I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect,” she said. “But watching Sex and the City and seeing Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’”
As to whether a potential Buffy revisit has to be a prequel, she said, “No, it could be anything. It’s a universe. And it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”
According to sources, negotiations with Gellar for the Buffy reboot had started when she made the comments. Those negotiations are now in their final stages.
So, thoughts on a Buffy reboot? I’m undecided. On the one hand, how do you say no to more Buffy? But, on the other hand, do we really need it? Reboots can be so hit or miss, that I’d be afraid that it would take the X-Files route vs. the Karate Kid (Cobra Kai) route. Sarah Michelle is right that the OG series is in its own perfect little bubble, so why mess with it? That said, I am a big fan of Zhao and the Zuckerman sisters’ work, which puts me back into the more optimistic category. I don’t know! I am very glad, however, that Whedon won’t be involved in any capacity because f-ck that guy. I bet his absence is also a big part as to why Sarah Michelle agreed to do it.
Off the top of my head, these are the franchise reboots that are in the works: The Office, Practical Magic, The Princess Diaries, Suits, and The X-Files again. And that’s not even counting the reboots that have already begun airing. Oh boy, I wonder what we’ll revisit next.
If there’s gonna be a CGI’d Spike, this needs to happen.
I can see Buffy as maybe more in a Watcher type role like Giles had. I don’t see how they can bring her back but not use her in a recurring capacity. M
Love everyone involved though! Glad SMG gets to help produce.
Id watch SMG as Buffy (well SMG in general, but especially Buffy) , doing anything , in everything. small or big. SO EXCITED!
Ditto! This is just the news I needed today to make me smile!
For god’s sake, stop with the reboots! Stop ruining perfectly good tv shows and memories. I’ve truly had had enough!
Everyone can decide to watch or not watch something. Its ridiculous to say that a reboot somehow ruins the original. Just keep watching the original , if youve had enough dont watch any reboot, prequels etc , you yourself are ruining your memories.
I’m worried about the quality of it also! In the sense that I LOVE BUFFY. It’s hard for me to love/accept another slayer – I loved Faith, Kendra … the potentials tho, c’mon, it was the WORST! I am excited to have Buffy back but will bite my nails until I see the first ep…
I find reboots annoying too.
Make a spin-off instead.
The ending of the original Buffy was perfect for that. Many women all around the world turned into slayers. They can pick any woman from anywhere or even a group of women and focus on that.
SMG can easily still be Buffy, Vampire Slayer but one who is actually the age that SMG is now.
I love Buffy. I was the exact same age as the character and watched it from the beginning – so in a way I feel like I grew up with Buffy. But, I don’t want a reboot. I hated the storyline of the potentials, but otherwise loved the ending of Buffy. She came full circle and it was a poetic end for her and Spike. I can’t see how they’d capture the magic of Buffy again, and I don’t want it ruined for me.
Plus, Buffy without Angel and Spike is a no-go for me. Unless they could somehow CGI them ageless, then I don’t want to watch a Angel or Spikeless Buffy.
I really want them to find a way to bring back Cordelia. Whedon did Charisma Carpenter so dirty and she and Cordy deserve a better storyline.
Having Cordy back in a major-ish way would be AMAZING. Cordy4ever!
I agree! I’d love to see Charisma get that opportunity, while Whedon is cut out completely.
I’m over all the reboots too, but this is one I will turn into, as long as SMG is in and Whedon is out.
Whedon did his best to ruin Cordy. I was such a huge Angel/Cordy shipper back in the day that I boycotted much of the last two seasons of Angel.
I am so excited about this…. I never watched an episode of Buffy until the pandemic and really got into it. One of my happy memories during the pandemic is watching a person in my orbit with cognitive decline smile and shake her booty when the theme song came on. She had a flat affect and the bouncy Buffy theme song was one of the only things that got a joyous reaction from her.
I desperately want investment in fun new shows, allowed to trial long enough to find their way. Lots of episodes, highly entertaining.
If they make this reboot, there needs to be young folks and original stars for some major generational humour.
Still wondering why no one is discussing david boreanez’ nose job. It is quite obvious that as booth his nose is smaller and as a result he looks even better. 🙂
I just looked at old and current photos of him, don’t see any difference?
I heart this so much! I just picked up three books set in the Buffy Universe from the library yesterday. The author, Kendare Blake, was recently interviewed on [one of] the BTVS re-watcher podcasts I listen to [the one hosted by Juliet Landau/Drusilla] and they sounded really good so I’m gonna stay down here in this rabbit hole. P.S. I didn’t hate the X-Files reboot…