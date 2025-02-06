A Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot starring Sarah Michelle Gellar is in talks with Hulu



Today in “OMG you guys” news, there’s a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot in the works…and it’s probably going to star Sarah Michelle Gellar. Right now, the reboot is still in the early pre-production stage, but a pilot is being written for Hulu by Poker Face showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, with Chloé Zhao directing the pilot, which Hulu is likely to order. After years of saying, “thanks but no thanks” to the idea of a potential reboot, SMG changed her mind after guest starring on an episode of Dexter: Original Sin. Thankfully, Joss Whedon has no involvement in the reboot.

More than two decades after Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended its seven-season run, the beloved supernatural drama is eyeing a revival with a new chapter in the franchise. A followup series is nearing a pilot order from Hulu, with Sarah Michelle Gellar expected to star, reprising her signature role as Buffy Summers, sources said. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, a self-professed lifelong Buffy fan, is set to direct the pilot, written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face).

The reboot hails from Buffy the Vampire Slayer studio 20th Television and Disney sibling Searchlight TV where Zhao has been under a first-look deal. Beyond the pilot order, I hear the reboot is starting a writers room soon, a sign that Hulu and the studios have high expectations for the project going to series. It is unclear yet whether other original Buffy cast members would return; that is considered likely.

Described as the next chapter in the Buffyverse, the new incarnation is executive produced by Gellar, Zhao, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman as well as the original series’ executive producers Gail Berman of the Jackal Group and Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B. Also executive producing the pilot is Dolly Parton whose company Sandollar was producer on the original.

Buffy creator Joss Whedon, who also wrote the 1992 movie the series was based on, has no involvement in the reboot. He has not worked in Hollywood in any official capacity since facing a slew of misconduct allegations in 2021.

If the Hulu pilot goes to series, it would be the third in the franchise, following mothership Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which aired on the WB for five seasons from 1997-2001 before dramatically moving to UPN for two more, and spinoff Angel, which ran on the WB for five seasons (1999-2004).

Berman, Fran Kazui and Kaz Kazui previously teamed up with 20th TV in 2018 for a potential Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot written by Midnight, Texas creator Monica Owusu-Breen, on which Whedon was an executive producer. That project, whose lead was envisioned as a Black woman, didn’t move forward. Still, fans of the show have continued to lobby for a revival, their hopes fueled by a couple of high profile cast reunions.

Parton indicated a year ago that a Buffy return was still in the works, saying in an interview that “They’re still working on that. They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”

Gellar, who had been opposed to revisiting Buffy as recently as 2023, expressed openness to the idea in a December interview promoting her latest series, Dexter prequel series Original Sin, on which she is a special guest star.

“It’s funny, I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect,” she said. “But watching Sex and the City and seeing Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’”

As to whether a potential Buffy revisit has to be a prequel, she said, “No, it could be anything. It’s a universe. And it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

According to sources, negotiations with Gellar for the Buffy reboot had started when she made the comments. Those negotiations are now in their final stages.