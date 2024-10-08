Princess Diaries 3 is coming with Anne Hathaway returning and a new director



Reboot alert! Because everything old is new again, The Princess Diaries is coming back for a third go-round. In a video posted to Instagram over the weekend, Anne Hathaway announced that she is set to return as Mia Thermopolis. So far, there’s no official word on whether or not Julie Andrews or Chris Pine will be reprising their roles as the Queen of Genova or Nicholas Devereaux, but in the past, both Sandra Oh and Mandy Moore have said they’d be game to return. The first two movies, which came out in 2001 and 2004, were directed by the late Garry Marshall. The third movie will be directed by Adele Lim, who previously directed Joy Ride and who’s writing credits include Disney’s delightful Raya and the Last Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians.

Adele Lim is returning to work with Disney as director of the third installment of its prized Princess Diaries franchise. It’s the second time Lim will be behind the camera after writing Disney’s animated 2021 movie, Raya and the Last Dragon. Lim made her directorial debut with the raunchy Lionsgate R-rated female Asian American comedy Joy Ride. Debra Martin Chase is producing Princess Diaries 3. EPs include Lim’s producing partner Naia Cucukov and Melissa Stack. Flora Greeson is writing the screenplay. Disney launched The Princess Diaries in 2001, catapulting Anne Hathaway into a marquee name at the box office. There was also a 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement. Both also starred Julie Andrews and were directed by the late Garry Marshall. Together both pics grossed $300M WW. The first movie followed Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis, who learns she’s the heir apparent to the throne of Genovia. She takes her friends Lilly and Michael Moscovitz along for the ride as she tries to navigate through teenagedom. Lim tells us: “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.” Lim’s credits include being a writer-producer on such TV shows as One Tree Hill and Lethal Weapon, as well as being the co-showrunner on the CW series Star-Crossed. She wrote Warner Bros.’ blockbuster Jon Chu-directed rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, which grossed $174M stateside and picked up nominations for Best Picture at the Golden Globes and Producers Guild Awards and won the Critics Choice Award. Last year Lim partnered with Naia Cucukov to form the production company 100 Tigers. Cucukov was a former Walden Media senior executive who’s credits include the Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club and Manhunt. The mission for the company is to “foster and empower artists and projects that share our passion for female-forward, cross-cultural stories with global appeal and a glossy edge.” 100 Tigers has several projects in development at various studios including Amazon/MGM, HBO Max and ABC. Lim is repped by Paradigm and Ginsburg, Daniels, Kallis. Chase is repped by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves. Cucukov is repped by Paradigm and Sean Marks. Stack is represented by CAA and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment. Greeson is repped by Kaplan/Perrone and UTA.

I admit, The Princess Diaries is one that never even pinged on my radar of movies they could bring back. It’s kind of hard to believe that it’s *only* been 20 years since the second movie came out in theaters. It feels like so much longer for some reason. I loved the first two movies back in the day, but I don’t know if we need another Princess Diaries movie. That said, I’m a big fan of a lot of Lim’s work and think she’s a great choice for this project. I’m curious to know more about it as it develops. (Right now, there’s a script, but no other details.) It sounds like Best Chris (Pine) is game to return, too. When asked about the possibility of ever coming back for a third movie, he told Entertainment Tonight last year, “I’m here for it. Give me — give me a phone call or an email.” If Best Chris is here for it, then let’s face it, I’m probably gonna be here for it too.

