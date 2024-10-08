Kanye West & Bianca Censori ‘are possibly headed for divorce’ two years later

Kanye West married Bianca Censori in December 2022, just one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Kanye was the one holding up the divorce from Kim – she filed in February 2021, after previewing her strategy and her “I’m over this marriage” energy for months. He fought it, he kept firing his lawyers, he kept trying to stay married to Kim. Until finally, he decided to make Bianca into his Kim replacement. Bianca was… compliant? She’s a grown woman and I don’t want to take away her agency, but the whole thing was deeply uncomfortable. Bianca and Kanye’s marriage gives off cult vibes and it definitely feels like Kanye has publicly used her as as a “doll” to get back at Kim (who does not give a sh-t). In any case, it took less than two years for this marriage to fall apart. Quelle surprise.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are possibly headed for divorce … TMZ has learned the couple has hit a rough patch in their almost 2-year marriage. Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Ye and Bianca have been telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago, with the Yeezy architect heading down to Australia to spend time with her family since the split. While there’s no word on what prompted the split or who pulled the plug on the relationship, we’re told Ye has been telling people close to him he plans to live in Tokyo … and divorce Bianca. The rapper was spotted flying solo in the Japanese capital on more than one occasion. As TMZ previously reported … KW was seen enjoying a meal at a local Jamaican restaurant … with Bianca nowhere in sight. Prior to this excursion, Ye stepped out for an evening of wrestling at the end of September … where he was seen fist-bumping wrestler La Dinastia Wagner from the crowd. Again, Ye was without Bianca … which was odd for the usually inseparable duo. The couple was last seen photographed on Sept. 20 … when Bianca wore her signature nearly-naked style for a shopping spree with Ye.

[From TMZ]

There were rumors nearly a year ago that Bianca and Kanye had quietly separated, as well as rumors that her family was worried about her as she wandered around, dead-eyed and mostly naked. But they were back together soon enough and they spent most of this year, doing the same kind of sh-t. The best possible scenario is actually if Kanye simply lost interest and allows Bianca to move on with her life without him. It’s not like she’ll walk away with much – Kanye’s businesses have collapsed and I doubt he has much money saved. It’s not like Bianca can walk away with her dignity either – that ship sailed long ago. I do wish her well though – I hope that she heals and surrounds herself with people who actually care about her.