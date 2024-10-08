Donna Kelce: If we want to do something, you have to rent out the restaurant



On Thursday, Glamour magazine revealed their “Women of the Year” cover. This year’s theme is “The Moms,” and features Donna Kelce (Travis and Jason Kelce), Maggie Baird (Billie Eilish and Finneas), Mandy Teefey (Selena Gomez) and Tina Knowles (duh; Beyoncé and Solange). You can read the full article here. In conjunction with the cover reveal, Glamour also released a 25-minute video of these famous moms talking with Glamour’s Editor-in-Chief, Samantha Barry. In the video, they chat about motherhood, having famous kids, trying to keep their famous children grounded, being recognized by themselves, and more.

When asked about what “normal thing” they miss being able to do with their kids, Tina spoke about how much she misses just being able to go the mall with her daughters and Mandy talked about Disneyland. Donna brought up how the Kelce family “can’t go anywhere” anymore. She also said that although they’ve managed to keep some places on the downlow, at this point, they basically have to “rent out” any restaurant or movie theater in order to be able to do something together as a family in private.

Still, when the mom to NFL superstars Travis Kelce—who has been dating Taylor Swift since 2023—and Jason Kelce is spending time with her sons, she admits it can be difficult to find privacy. “We can’t go anywhere really,” Donna said in a conversation with Tina Knowles, Mandy Teefey and Maggie Baird for Glamour published Oct. 3. “If we want to do something, you have to rent out the restaurant or movie theater or whatever. I do get to sneak away every once in a while, and we go to places that nobody knows where they are.” However, in comparison to the mothers of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish and Finneas, Donna—who shares Jason and Travis with ex Ed Kelce—appreciates she got to experience more normalcy with her kids. “I think you just bring things up that they did when they were children to just show them that they’re like everybody else—how many broken windows there were, how many times I had a call from the neighbor,” she explained of how their normal foundation supports her sons’ growing fame. “They were very rambunctious.” Donna continued, “I think it’s just bringing them back to their childhood—what they’re most grateful for and where they were able to have a platform to grow.” And while she may not get to spend time with her sons in public like she used to, Donna is able to see a more normal side of the NFL players behind closed doors, especially when it comes to seeing Jason be a dad to daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 20 months, whom he shares with wife Kylie Kelce. “Watching your son be a father is just like, ‘How can they be so tender and be such a maniac out on the field?’” Donna added. “Travis is a good uncle, and Jason’s a great dad, and it’s just very heartwarming to know that they have that within them to be very nurturing, very kind, very gentle—especially with girls.”

One thing that Donna also points out during that same conversation is that it’s especially difficult to fly under the radar because they’re all so tall that even while trying to blend in, they’re hard to miss. I can imagine just how much whiplash the Kelces have gotten over the past year. I know that Donna has been famous in the NFL community for years, but it was not on the same playing field as the attention that they’re all getting right now. I wonder if they ever get overwhelmed and wonder if life will ever go back to a more “normal” level of fame. Jason and Kylie have said in the past that they’ve begun setting boundaries when it comes to their young daughters’ privacy.

As for the full video, it’s a really charming conversation! All four women give great answers and it’s pretty interesting to get each one’s perspective. Even if you don’t watch it all in one sitting, I definitely recommend watching as much of it as you can. It’s always going to be neat to hear Tina tell stories about a young Beyonce and Solange. Maggie seems like a pretty badass lady, but I’d expect nothing less. I also cannot get over how much Selena Gomez looks like her mom. It’s uncanny.