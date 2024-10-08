DWTS pro Ezra Sosa got a ‘nothing’ tattoo in honor of Anna Delvey



Almost two weeks ago, Anna Delvey and her dance partner, first-year pro Ezra Sosa, were one of the first two couples eliminated from Dancing with the Stars. Anna’s behavior since then has been just as snotty and tacky as you’d expect. When asked by host Julianne Hough what she’d take away from the experience, she replied, “Nothing!” In a subsequent exit interview with Sosa for Good Morning America, Anna said that her favorite part of doing DWTS was being voted out.

Given the uproar that followed, I think Anna realized that she’d found a new way to stay in the headlines and extend her notoriety: Just talk sh-t about the show and people will pay attention. Last week, she laughably called the show “predatory.” Meanwhile, Ezra was apparently taken by Anna and is trying to help spin her snotty response as “iconic.” He even got a tattoo of the word “nothing” to commemorate his first-ever partner and the whole experience.

Anna Delvey took “nothing” from her Dancing with the Stars experience, but it’s now immortalized on show partner Ezra Sosa’s body! The dance pro got the 33-year-old convicted con artist’s memorable — and controversial — final comment on the competition reality series inked on his body, he revealed in a TikTok on Saturday, Oct. 5. He debuted the upper back tattoo — “nothing” in cursive above a “33” to mark season 33 — while lip-syncing along to the now-infamous moment. In the caption, Sosa poked fun at his decision to get the one-word reply inked, writing, “[I’m] such an idiot.” Delvey replied with a similarly blunt response, commenting, “Exactly.” Sosa’s new Delvey tribute ink comes less than two weeks after he and the controversial contestant were eliminated. Right after their elimination was announced, Sosa appeared shocked by his partner’s reply, raising his eyebrows in surprise. As demonstrated by his new ink, however, the dancer later told PEOPLE he thinks Delvey’s reaction was “iconic.” “I was — I’m not going to lie — I was a little nervous [about] what she was going to say,” he recalled. “But with what she said, I think it was very iconic.” Sosa said he is “really happy with how [Delvey] ended [her run on the show]” because she stayed true to herself throughout the experience. “With me being her partner on the show, I wanted her to show different sides of herself to America, but also I don’t want her to ever change who she is, because I really think she’s so brilliant and everything,” he said. The DWTS pro also recalled that he could tell in the moment that Delvey was “livid” when they were not announced as being “safe” from elimination — and revealed that the duo has kept in touch since, both in and outside of TikTok comments. “We’re texting every day,” he told PEOPLE. “Yes, we are. She’s like, ‘You have to come to New York!’ And I was like, ‘Do you miss me?’ She goes, ‘Sure.’ But every single time she says sure it means yes.” “Like, I kind of have her down a little bit,” he explained.

[From People]

Look, I totally get wanting to mark a special or particularly memorable occasion with a tattoo, but goodness, this is a wild one. I could understand him doing it if it also wasn’t tied into them being so friendly. You know, like getting one tattoo for each season on the show that basically wraps it up in a nutshell. Like a tattoo scrapbook, if you will. But with Anna involved, it just feels kinda ick, right? It’s almost as though she’s hustling him to feed her ego through all of the texting and convincing him that he knows her so well. Ezra seems like such a decent person that is just getting carried away with the excitement and momentum of his first go-round as a pro partner. Run, Ezra, run! Hopefully, he’ll look back at that tattoo several seasons from now and it will be one of many that include a #1 place trophy.