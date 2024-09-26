Anna Delvey gave a snotty one word answer when asked to comment on DWTS

Embed from Getty Images

Well, she burned fast and dimly, but Anna Delvey and her bejeweled ankle monitor wasn’t able to con her way past the first elimination round on this season of Dancing With the Stars. After doing a low-energy quick step with her partner, Ezra Sosa, Anna was one of the two couples who was eliminated from the competition. (The night was a double-elimination. The other couple to go home was Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov.) Given the backlash that Anna received after the first episode, I don’t think anyone was surprised that she and Ezra were among the bottom two couples. What everyone *is* buzzing about, however, was her exit interview with Julianne Hough. Julianne asked her what she’d be taking away from her time on DWTS. Anna simply replied, “Nothing.”

Anna Delvey is shrugging off her short-lived stint on “Dancing With the Stars.” After the “fake heiress” was eliminated Tuesday night — alongside pro partner Ezra Sosa, as well as Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov — co-host Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she would “take away from the competition.” In the final seconds of the live show, the 33-year-old savagely replied, “Nothing.” Sosa, 23, appeared surprised by his partner’s response but smiled as Hough exclaimed, “There you have it!” Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro then chimed in, saying, “She’s not taking anything away? You had fun. Stop it.” Social media users reacted to Delvey’s savage, single-word response via X, calling it an “incredible” moment. “The absolute panic to when Julianne and Alfonso had to react to Anna Delvey saying she was taking NOTHING from the show,” one fan wrote, with another highlighting Hough’s “nervous laughter.” A third added, “omg them trying to play it off like ‘NAH YOU HAD FUN HAHAHA’ I couldn’t stop laughing.” While some labeled her “devotion to cattiness … amusing,” others slammed her as a “disrespectful and ungrateful” contestant. “I feel badly for her partner,” one wrote of Sosa. “He deserved so much better.” Ever since the duo were revealed as partners on Sept. 4, Sosa has been supporting Delvey — who has been on house arrest since 2022 after serving nearly four years behind bars for theft-related charges — amid the backlash. “They finally found her in the bathroom and she was crying,” he tearfully said in a TikTok video following last week’s Season 33 premiere. “It really did break my heart.” The criticism has continued, with former “DWTS” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy telling “TMZ Podcast” listeners that Delvey was a “s–tty dancer.”

[From Page Six]

“What are you going to take away from this competition?” “Nothing.” LMAO. I mean, did anyone expect anything else from Anna? I’ll admit that I laughed out loud at how petty it was, but yes, even if it was the blunt truth, it was also rude. It felt like she was so flustered in the moment that her new mask came off for a second. Oh! And in the little clip they played of them practicing beforehand, Julia Fox made an appearance as Anna’s friend to support her. It was so random. Anyway, I just feel bad for her partner. He just got brought up to be a pro and seems like a nice person. Hopefully he gets a more popular “star” to dance with next season.

this is the most iconic exit line ever in reality tv history 😭 #dwts pic.twitter.com/i7FGuUumBW — marc 💋 (@lovegisellle) September 25, 2024