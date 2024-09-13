Convicted felon Anna Delvey bejeweled her ankle tag before DWTS



Convicted fraudster Anna Delvey (née Anna Sorokin) is trying to launch her comeback. If you’re not familiar with Anna, she’s a Russian native who got famous after being caught posing as a German heiress and conning people, hotels, and banks out of $275,000. Netflix’s Inventing Anna is based on her scam. In 2018, Anna was convicted of larceny, theft, and other crimes, and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. She was released in 2022 for good behavior, but shortly thereafter taken into custody by ICE for overstaying her visa. She was eventually released from their custody and sentenced to house arrest as she fights deportation. Anna’s house arrest was just lifted, but she’s wearing an ICE-mandated ankle monitor. Yeah, this chick’s got a lot going on, but that’s not slowing her down from making a return to the spotlight. A girl’s gotta grift, ya know?

Anna is going to be on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, as well as starring in a new reality TV show called The Anonymous, which is, appropriately, about deception. Before Anna’s new TV gigs get going, though, she’s also dabbling in modeling. Anna showed up at New York Fashion Week as a spectator and model for the Untitled&Co runway show. To show off her latest accessory, Anna decided to bejewel her ankle monitor for the occasion.

Fake heiress Anna Delvey showed off her bejewelled ankle tag during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. Attending the Untitled&Co runway show at The Altman Building, she added a silver and black jewels, in the shape of the brand’s logo, to her ankle monitor. Not shy of hiding the tag, Anna wore a quirky mini dress, with a graphic printed bodice and short rara skirt. She elevated her height with a pair of white stiletto heels and layered over a black blazer, accessorising with a tiara and rosette. Anna, who modelled at the event, later changed into a leather maxi dress and a sheer sequinned two-piece for her second and third look. She spent years posing as a wealthy heiress while defrauding a series of banks, hotels, and individuals out of $275,000 and is currently gearing up to feature on Dancing With the Stars. Anna was arrested in 2017 and found guilty of grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services. The fraudster was sentenced to four to 12 years behind bars, and was released from prison in 2022 to house arrest. She was also banned from using social media.

[From The Daily Mail]

Is it attention-grabby to bling out your ICE-ordered ankle tag while attending a fashion show? It sure is! But I’d expect nothing less, and why the hell not? It’s there for the blinging. I’d probably do the same thing if I were her. I think it may be the best part of that mess she’s wearing. As you can see from the pictures below, Anna also showed up to NYFW with a whole new face. I’m going to guess that change was not court-ordered, and I’m dying to know who paid for it. As for DWTS, I still think it’s absolutely wild that Anna is participating on it in the first place, but this is a show that’s also had Tucker Carlson, Sean Spicer, and Tom DeLay as contestants. Clearly, she’s their controversial figure archetype for this season. The lady has no morals but she’s got that hustle, and even prison couldn’t keep her down.