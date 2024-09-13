Collin Gosselin says mom Kate regularly zip tied him and locked him in the basement



Last month, Collin Gosselin, who is one of the 20-year-old sextuplets, revealed he was unable to fulfill his dream of becoming a marine due to his mom institutionalizing him as a child. According to Collin and his sister Hannah, 20, he was abused as a child by their mom Kate Gosselin. They claim that Collin was often “separated” from his other siblings because of his supposedly disruptive behavior. At 12, she sent him to the institution. Their father, Jon, got Collin out and got full custody of him and Hannah. Jon is on record saying that the only thing his son has been diagnosed with is ADHD. Collin has not seen his six other siblings or his mother since he was 12.

After all of this went public, things got extra dramatic when big sister Mady, 23, accused her little brother of causing her “trauma.” Kate, the Patron Saint of Karens, went full DARVO and accused Collin of “violent behavior” and “mental illness.” Collin did an interview with the U.S. Sun this week. He shared more details about what his mother did to him while he was still living at her home. According to Collin, Kate locked him in a room in the basement, zip-tied his hands and feet together, and was “physically aggressive and verbally very abusive.” This happened during school hours, too, so he’d miss school to be locked up in a dark basement with cameras watching him.

“My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement,” the 20-year-old told The U.S. Sun in an interview published Sept. 10. “She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside. It was like a containment room, and it had a mattress on the floor and that’s how I lived.” And while alleging his mother often became “physically aggressive and verbally very abusive,” Collin continued, “When my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me.” The reality TV alum—who currently lives with his father Jon Gosselin and his sibling Hannah Gosselin while he remains estranged from his mother and six other siblings—also shared how he feels this alleged isolation affected his relationship with the rest of his family. “I didn’t go to school after a certain point,” Collin said. “So, most of the day I was in that room and I was away from my siblings and I never really went outside. I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment.” He added of Kate, “I definitely went through it a lot as a kid from my mother’s end. So it was tough. I just remember being isolated from my siblings and constantly taking the fall for her emotions or the tough things going on in her life. However, Kate’s lawyer Richard Puleo said in a statement to The U.S. Sun that he doesn’t believe the 49-year-old has done anything to “intentionally harm” Collin. “There’s always two sides to every story and when things take place in the past, it’s hard to determine because people have differing recollections and perspectives,” the lawyer said in part. “I think she did whatever she did to protect herself and her family from some of his troubled behavior as a child.” The attorney added, “However I think if Kate did the things that Collin is accusing Kate of, she would have been investigated by the authorities and prosecuted.” E! News has reached out to reps for Kate, Collin and Jon for comment but has not yet heard back. For his part, Jon told The U.S. Sun that the basement room is allegedly still there. “My friends’ in-laws bought our house,” he revealed, “and one time they asked me ‘Why is there a room in the basement with a bed and a lock on the outside?’” He added of his son, “It must have been terrifying for him.”

Honestly, I want to cry reading about what Collin went through. Some of the things he describes, like being “isolated” and “constantly taking the fall” for his mother’s emotions are heartbreaking. If even a fraction of these things are true, then Kate is a monster. It truly must have been terrifying for poor Collin. As for what her lawyer says about there being “two sides to every story” – that’s BS. Collin was a CHILD and trusted his mother to be there to protect and help him. I don’t know how a mother does those things and doesn’t think she’s “intentionally harming” her young child.

ADHD can manifest in many different ways, but for pre-teen boys, it is common for them to be inattentive, have hyperactive-impulsive behavior, and struggle with sensory issues. It sounds like Kate had no patience or desire to get Collin properly diagnosed and treated. I have thoughts about that, but none of them are very nice, so I’ll just wish Collin the best and hope that is getting all of the treatment he needs to process the trauma he’s been through.

