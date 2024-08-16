Collin Gosselin was discharged from the Marines due to his past institutionalization



Last year, we got a sad update on the messy Gosselin family drama. Collin Gosselin and his sister, Hannah, who are two of the 20-year-old sextuplets, went public both on Entertainment Tonight and in the FX documentary The Dark Side of Abuse with details about their mom, Kate Gosselin’s, abuse. According to Collin and Hannah, Collin was often “separated” from the rest of his seven siblings during playtime and meals. At age 12, he was sent to an institution. Allegedly, no effort was made at home to help Collin with his supposedly disruptive behavior. Things got ugly when Kate, who is the Patron Saint of Karens, and big sister Mady (one of the 23-year-old twins), went on the offense. Mady accused Collin of racism and causing her “trauma,” while Kate went with classic DARVO behavior, accusing him of having “violent behavior” and “mental illness.”

For what it’s worth, after his dad Jon got him out of the institution, Kate did not show up at the court hearing that ended with Jon getting full custody of Collin. She, and the rest of his siblings minus Hannah, reportedly have not seen him since he was 12. Jon has gone on record saying that after all of that drama, Collin was only diagnosed with ADHD. Meanwhile, Collin has been working on fulfilling his dream of becoming a Marine. Unfortunately, for Collin, he’s hit a bit of a stumbling block in that regard. Although he still wants to join the US Marines, he was discharged due to his time spent at the institution.

“I was discharged,” he explained. “I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life.” “And see, they don’t need any deeper reason. Being in an institution, that’s good enough for [them] to discharge [you],” he added. Despite this, Collin said he was working to appeal the decision as he has “very few other wishes in life that would top being a United States Marine.” For now, the television personality said he has plans to major in finance at Penn State. Collin’s parents, Jon and Kate Gosselin, share 22-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn as well as sextuplets Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Leah, Joel and Hannah. Jon, 47, and Kate, 49, finalized their divorce in 2009. Kate eventually was awarded custody of their children and sent Collin to an institution for what she claimed to be “unpredictable and violent behavior” when he was 12 years old. “I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know where I was going… That was the most scared I’ve probably ever been in my life,” he told ET. “I didn’t even say goodbye [to my siblings].” While he was there, Collin claimed that Kate only “came to visit me once” for 30 minutes. “The entire time all she did was lecture me and tell me that I destroyed our family,” he alleged. “Our family was under a spotlight 24/7 … I know strongly that the reason I was sent away was for my mother to protect her reputation.” PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Kate and an U.S. Marine Corp spokesperson for comment.

Oh, my heart breaks for Collin. He’s been through so much at the hands of his mother. I can’t even imagine how scared he felt and how painful it must have been to hear your own mother tell you that you’ve “destroyed” your family while gaslighting you and turning your siblings against you. She’s a horrible person and a terrible mother. Now, it appears that her decision to abdicate responsibility and send him to an institution at age 12 has likely cost him a chance to get his dream job. I’m crushed for him. I don’t know much about military protocol but maybe one of you knows – does he even have a chance at having the decision overturned with appeal? Or is it just that strict? Collin now plans to attend Penn State and major in finance. I really hope Collin finds his place and thrives. That’s the ultimate revenge against his mother.