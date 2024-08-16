Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin broke off their engagement (update: denied)

This has been widely rumored for months! Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are over and they’ve called off their engagement. Back in May, Chris told an inquisitive fan that he was currently single. That set off a big chunk of the speculation, although I think there’s been more back-and-forth behind the scenes. As in, it wasn’t a hard break until recently.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have reportedly called it quits. The Coldplay frontman, 47, and the actress, 34, ended their engagement after seven years together, the Daily Mail reported Friday. The former couple “have now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on,” a source told the outlet. Reps for Martin and Johnson did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star, notably, has not been with Martin during the European leg of his band’s “Music of the Spheres” tour. (She did, however, check out Coldplay’s Glastonbury set in June.) She was pictured in Malibu, Calif., earlier this month without her engagement ring.

[From Page Six]

Dakota’s kind of having a rough year, with Madame Web flopping so hard and all of this relationship drama. Before now, Dakota and Chris seemed low-key and settled. They even lived together. I don’t think they ever got around to setting the date or planning any part of their wedding, but still, they were absolutely engaged. Anyway, I’m kind of sad for Dakota. She really loved him. Personally, I think Chris is a trainwreck in relationships, but I hoped he had grown out of that. Guess not.

Update: People Mag is saying this is all BS and they’re still together! Hmmm.