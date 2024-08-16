Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin broke off their engagement (update: denied)

This has been widely rumored for months! Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are over and they’ve called off their engagement. Back in May, Chris told an inquisitive fan that he was currently single. That set off a big chunk of the speculation, although I think there’s been more back-and-forth behind the scenes. As in, it wasn’t a hard break until recently.
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have reportedly called it quits. The Coldplay frontman, 47, and the actress, 34, ended their engagement after seven years together, the Daily Mail reported Friday.
The former couple “have now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on,” a source told the outlet.
Reps for Martin and Johnson did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star, notably, has not been with Martin during the European leg of his band’s “Music of the Spheres” tour. (She did, however, check out Coldplay’s Glastonbury set in June.) She was pictured in Malibu, Calif., earlier this month without her engagement ring.
Dakota’s kind of having a rough year, with Madame Web flopping so hard and all of this relationship drama. Before now, Dakota and Chris seemed low-key and settled. They even lived together. I don’t think they ever got around to setting the date or planning any part of their wedding, but still, they were absolutely engaged. Anyway, I’m kind of sad for Dakota. She really loved him. Personally, I think Chris is a trainwreck in relationships, but I hoped he had grown out of that. Guess not.
Update: People Mag is saying this is all BS and they’re still together! Hmmm.
Well it looks like they have not broken up! TMZ has an article up that they spoke to Dakotas spokesperson and they said it’s false they are still together.
People Magazine just denied they broke up and that they are happily together.
Interesting this is his second significant romantic relationship with a nepo baby.
And not just casual nepotism-screaming nepotism.
This speaks to his psychology.
It’s also interesting how hard he works at concealing these relationships.
She wasted seven years with this guy. He was already married and had kids. Now she has to start all over again, especially if she wants to start a family.
She’s only 34–she has plenty of time for that.
Honestly? Not really. I say this as 37 and pregnant. I already have a 7yo and thankfully was able to wait a bit with my second. Before you meet someone, get to know enough to decide about future together you are left with 3-4 years to have one kid after another and it is intense while you’re almost 40. Having a toddler at 30 and 40 is very very different.
I always judge those older guys who already had a family and are dragging young women along not being able to commit. Then when they almost loose a chance at parenthood they feel the pressure and leave.
I don’t know if Dakota wants a family or not, but some of my friends were in this boat and ended up with less than desirable situation because there was truly not time to wait for great love again and were getting pregnant for 2nd/3rd time while still in exhausting baby phase because they couldn’t afford to wait.
I have no idea whether or not she wants kids, and it’s none of my business, and I don’t really care. But the idea that “she’s only 34 and has plenty of time” might not be the most realistic. I got pregnant with my kids at 32, and that was considered a “geriatric pregnancy.” And if you’re unable to conceive without medical intervention, our experience has been that fertility clinics won’t gamble much on you once you reach a certain age, because they’re legally required to report their success rates, and are reluctant to take on cases that have a perceived lower chance of success, for fear of dragging their numbers down. It’s insane.
@whatever – she is incredibly wealthy and privileged. She will not have the same experience as someone else will if she tried to conceive via IVF. But also – it feels icky to sit ans speculate about her womb. Also – there are other ways to become a parent.
Meh. Two of my friends just had babies–one at 43 and the other at 45 and neither with medical intervention. My SIL just had her first at 40 and is pregnant with her second at 42. All of my friends except one had their babies after 33.
And she has the wealth and resources to afford both IVF and a kid later in life. Mostly, it’s nobody’s business what her reproductive choices are, but making it seem like advanced maternal pregnancies (can we please stop using “geriatric”?) are uncommon or impossible when they are more common than ever is a misrepresentation of the current times.
34 is young for this time at this day and age, but for pregnancies – nope. Time is limited. I’m sure she already has her eggs frozen. Im not even worried for her. I love that they are boring and low key. Id be even more boring and low key with all that money + i’d be anonymous which would be even more awesome!
I had my first at 37, with no fertility assistance. I had my 3rd at 41, also without any help required. Most of my friends all had their children in their late 30s and 40s. And we are perfectly able to be attentive, active parents despite our “advanced age”. I am shocked to see someone say that having a toddler at 40 is somehow too difficult or a worse choice than having one by your early 30s. That is some really old fashioned thinking.
I had 3 under 5 when I was 41, including a newborn. And if anything, I was glad that being older had given me more patience and life experience. Because it’s exhausting no matter how old you are.
how do you know she wants to start a famiily? she’s still young, plenty of time to find the right partner and have kids, if that’s what she wants. shes wealthy and privileged, she’ll be fine.
I got married at 37 and it took over a year for me to get pregnant and I have not been able to get pregnant again. The same goes for most of close friends. Not everyone is fertile and there are guys who are just time wasters
That’s assuming she wants ANY of that. Which is a major assumption. Not all women want kids. And if she does – she’s only 34. She has time.
As a woman pregnant at 42 with very little fertility assistance from a professional, I am disappointed that some women still engage in this fear
mongering. It doesn’t help anyone to keep reminding women about our biological clock. We know. The fact is, it all depends on the individual and their health, as well as their partner’s health. There are women in their 20s struggling to conceive. If she wants kids, modern medicine will help her live her dream, and she should not be panicked about this at 34. She, in fact, does have lots of time. She shouldn’t settle down with the wrong partner just because of this fear of missing out on having a family. She is rich. She will be fine. Even if she can’t, egg donation is now a thing, and those results are guaranteed. She can have her pregnancy experience. She can raise kids. She can have a family. It’s fine. It’s 2024. Provided GOP doesn’t win next election, that is.
+1,000 and Congrats! 🙂
Well said! And congrats!
Totally agree. My grandma had 4 kids in her 40s with no intervention.
Well said @mina_esq
Why tf is it automatically his fault when we have no idea what happened?
Maybe, just maybe she has some agency of her own and decided to end things herself?
Idk, maybe I’m crazy but men aren’t always at fault and women aren’t always victims.
Is he a mess? Never heard any drama from the only two very long term relationships I know of his.
Chris is a Pisces male and if you know anything about astrology – that says it all.
Do tell. Pisces female here…
Pisces men are a whole other breed. They tend to have bad “pickers” They can be incredibly demanding emotionally but often choose partners who are more cerebral and emotionally independent. Dakota is a Libra – just like Gwyneth! Air signs are not gonna give a Pisces what they are looking for and Libra will feel stifled. Also the Pisces symbol of fish going in two different directions is for a reason lol. He was probably INCREDIBLY moody and wishy washy. Hence the seven years and two year (?) engagement.
Libra’s have a hard time making decisions – which is probably another reason why the relationship lasted so long and was on and off – he probably kept changing his mind about being together and she couldn’t make a decision for a long time on whether to end it.
Libra here. I do not have a hard time making decisions. I look at all angles, consider all options and weigh the pros and cons. If what you want is a fast decision, not well thought out, you should move on because that’s not Libra.
I agree was married to a pisces man for 10 years, I swear we only lasted that long because I am a pisces rising but yeah it was wild.
A seven year engagement isn’t a serious, getting-married-for real relationship. I feel bad for Dakota – she’s learning the truth of his relationship with her.
They weren’t engaged for the entire seven years – only for the last two or so.
That’s a pretty decent age gap. I imagine things they had in common when he was 40 and she was 27 may have shifted as they both got older. Still, 7 years is a pretty decent run by celebrity standards. I’m sure they’ll both be fine.
Her rep denied this.
Yes there is an article onTMZ saying this. Her spokesperson says it’s a false alarm.
I wonder if they did have some time off and then back together again.
If sad greige was a couple, this pair are absolutely sad greige.