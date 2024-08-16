Mark Zuckerberg commissioned a seven foot tall statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan



Today in “there is a thing as having too much money” news, we have one of the most glaring examples, Mark Zuckerberg. I don’t know what is real and what is just for image, but Mark wants everyone to believe that he’s a Wife Guy. He and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have been together since they met at a party in 2003 while they were both attending Harvard. Priscilla used to work as a pediatrician, but according to her LinkedIn page, she’s now the co-CEO of their charitable organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. By all accounts, Priscilla is genuine and intelligent, and clearly her husband thinks so, too. In what I can only describe as an incredibly grand gesture, Zuckerberg commissioned a seven-foot tall Roman-style green and silver statue of his wife. It’s…something else, alright.

Mark Zuckerberg has raised eyebrows by commissioning a giant sculpture of his wife, Priscilla Chan. In a photo of the statue, posted to Instagram, the Facebook CEO and co-founder said he was “bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife”. The large sculpture was made by Daniel Arsham, a New York-based artist who has collaborated with brands including Tiffany and Dior. Chan is rendered in green and appears to be mid-stride, with a large silver cloak flowing behind her. Zuckerberg’s photo shows Chan standing next to the statue, which appears to be roughly 7ft tall and has been placed under a tree. In the comments Chan wrote: “The more of me the better?” along with the heart emoji. People magazine, which declared Zuckerberg to be “the ultimate wife guy!”, reported that in Roman times statues were sometimes made to honor dead loved ones or to “refer to significant relatives and to make meaningful associations”. The statue received a largely positive response from Zuckerberg’s followers. “Omg so beautiful, lucky girl,” one person wrote, while the account “The Billlionaires [sic] Lifestyle”, which posts pictures of rich people and expensive things, posted: “This need [sic] to be in [a] museum”, accompanied by the applause and fire emojis. Not everyone was impressed, however. Andrew Mwangi wrote: “This is the most billionaire thing to do ever”, and a user called deviletter said: “yikes. this is quite unflattering”.

[From The Guardian]

Oh my goodness, hahaha. Thoughts?? That statue is truly wild. It looks like he was going for post-oxidation Statue of Liberty meets new age Roman god statue. To his credit, for all of Mark’s problematic sh-t, we don’t really hear any gossip about Mark cheating on Priscilla, so maybe he really is a Wife Guy? I guess the intention is flattering, though I have no idea what it’s supposed to symbolize other than a nerdy billionaire who wants to idolize his wife. We need backstory! Regardless, the statue is a seven-foot personification of why billionaires need to pay more money in taxes. I mean, he could have bought that ugly sh-t and still paid several tens of millions of dollars in taxes to go towards public schools that will have the opportunity to educate students all about Roman artwork.