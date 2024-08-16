Mark Zuckerberg commissioned a seven foot tall statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan


Today in “there is a thing as having too much money” news, we have one of the most glaring examples, Mark Zuckerberg. I don’t know what is real and what is just for image, but Mark wants everyone to believe that he’s a Wife Guy. He and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have been together since they met at a party in 2003 while they were both attending Harvard. Priscilla used to work as a pediatrician, but according to her LinkedIn page, she’s now the co-CEO of their charitable organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. By all accounts, Priscilla is genuine and intelligent, and clearly her husband thinks so, too. In what I can only describe as an incredibly grand gesture, Zuckerberg commissioned a seven-foot tall Roman-style green and silver statue of his wife. It’s…something else, alright.

Mark Zuckerberg has raised eyebrows by commissioning a giant sculpture of his wife, Priscilla Chan.

In a photo of the statue, posted to Instagram, the Facebook CEO and co-founder said he was “bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife”.

The large sculpture was made by Daniel Arsham, a New York-based artist who has collaborated with brands including Tiffany and Dior. Chan is rendered in green and appears to be mid-stride, with a large silver cloak flowing behind her.

Zuckerberg’s photo shows Chan standing next to the statue, which appears to be roughly 7ft tall and has been placed under a tree. In the comments Chan wrote: “The more of me the better?” along with the heart emoji.

People magazine, which declared Zuckerberg to be “the ultimate wife guy!”, reported that in Roman times statues were sometimes made to honor dead loved ones or to “refer to significant relatives and to make meaningful associations”.

The statue received a largely positive response from Zuckerberg’s followers.

“Omg so beautiful, lucky girl,” one person wrote, while the account “The Billlionaires [sic] Lifestyle”, which posts pictures of rich people and expensive things, posted: “This need [sic] to be in [a] museum”, accompanied by the applause and fire emojis.

Not everyone was impressed, however. Andrew Mwangi wrote: “This is the most billionaire thing to do ever”, and a user called deviletter said: “yikes. this is quite unflattering”.

Oh my goodness, hahaha. Thoughts?? That statue is truly wild. It looks like he was going for post-oxidation Statue of Liberty meets new age Roman god statue. To his credit, for all of Mark’s problematic sh-t, we don’t really hear any gossip about Mark cheating on Priscilla, so maybe he really is a Wife Guy? I guess the intention is flattering, though I have no idea what it’s supposed to symbolize other than a nerdy billionaire who wants to idolize his wife. We need backstory! Regardless, the statue is a seven-foot personification of why billionaires need to pay more money in taxes. I mean, he could have bought that ugly sh-t and still paid several tens of millions of dollars in taxes to go towards public schools that will have the opportunity to educate students all about Roman artwork.

39 Responses to “Mark Zuckerberg commissioned a seven foot tall statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:21 am

    That’s scary

    Reply
  2. JanetDR says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:25 am

    Weird.

    Reply
  3. Feeshalori says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:26 am

    All that money can’t buy good taste.

    Reply
  4. Dee(2) says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:30 am

    I would not like to see that over the fence at night. It is very disconcerting. But if his wife likes it, it wasn’t made or purchased for me to each their own.

    Reply
  5. seraphina says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:32 am

    Weird and cringe worthy. He didn’t have anything else to spend his money on so he did this? Tell me how out of touch you are with the rest of the world……..

    Reply
  6. ML says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:36 am

    It took me a while to locate, but this Rolling Stone article briefly references MZ and the Roman Empire: https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/men-obsessed-roman-empire-explained-tiktok-1234826340/amp/

    Until I read that, I never realized that his haircut was Roman. This statue tracks with his obsession. I’m glad for his wife that she likes it, since it’s not my style.

    Reply
    • Io says:
      August 16, 2024 at 10:55 am

      I was coming here to make exactly this comment. Listen to the Behind The Bastards episode on Zuckerberg. They really do a deep dive into his obsession with Augustus.

      Reply
  7. Nanea says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:44 am

    Is that some strange sort of personality cult?

    Something to do with a fetish?

    Well, if she likes it.

    If only these billionaires with more money than sense would not only be taxed fairly, but also be made to abide by rules that support a fairer society.

    Instead they all seem to be hell-bent on damaging democracy and the chance of holding fair and lawful elections.

    Reply
  8. Mina_Esq says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:45 am

    Another attempt to convince people that he is a human man doing normal human man things fails.

    Reply
  9. SarahCS says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:48 am

    1. yay for supporting artists

    2. the world does not need ANY billionaires

    3. definitely don’t let them keep a few fancy cows and call their giant estates farms to avoid paying even more taxes

    Reply
  10. teresa says:
    August 16, 2024 at 7:52 am

    Tax the rich. How embarrassing for them, that statue is hideous.

    Reply
  11. Pix says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:10 am

    The definition of F U money. Honesty I think it’s pretty great. The Roman statues were original in color.

    Reply
  12. Chaine says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:26 am

    This looks similar to some of the other Roman-ish sculptures that this artist is doing right now. Go check out his Instagram Instagram. It’s actually pretty interesting.

    Reply
  13. Mireille says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:30 am

    IIRC, one of the reasons Mark started Facebook was to meet women? He lucked out big time with Chan. He must truly love her, but this statue? Oh no no no no. That’s supposed to be a silver cloak “flowing” behind her? It appears as if an alien-like silver blob is enveloping her mid-stride. Couldn’t he just buy her ostentatious jewelry to show his love? I am beginning to miss the gossip about him wanting to cage fight Elon Musk. Can we get back to that? Anything than this weird art piece.

    Reply
  14. girl_ninja says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:31 am

    Tax the rich.
    Tax the rich.
    Tax the rich.
    Tax the rich.
    Tax the rich.
    Tax the rich.
    Tax the rich.
    TAX THE RICH!

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:38 am

    Eat the Rich!

    Reply
  16. gah says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:51 am

    ok, statue is hideous. yay that an artist got paid!

    but can we talk about it just sitting on some mulch in a suburban looking back yard??? that is the most basic thing ever and I think it’s hilarious. if you’re gonna commission a statue like that put it on some marble pedestal in the middle of your sloping Brideshead Revisited lawn just a bt away from the folly on the lake. geez.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 16, 2024 at 11:56 am

      That’s what I liked about it! They just stuck it in the backyard! Sure hope a tree branch doesn’t fall on it!

      Reply
  17. Giddy says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:56 am

    I’ve never gotten over his use of a booster seat when he testified before Congress. Little man, giant statue.

    Reply
  18. fishface says:
    August 16, 2024 at 9:33 am

    Controversial opinion here. If it wasn’t green, and instead, something in a dark stone, I think it could be quite lovely.

    Reply
    • mblates says:
      August 16, 2024 at 10:49 am

      i actually really like the contrast between the green and the silver, but would be interested in seeing it in stone, too. i think this would look better in a smaller size. although i honestly love the movement achieved in the silver cape. like others have said yay for the artist getting paid, but they are both awful people so it’s all a bit gross.

      Reply
  19. Bumblebee says:
    August 16, 2024 at 10:09 am

    At least she’s not nekkid?

    Reply
  20. Beana says:
    August 16, 2024 at 10:28 am

    His choices for his compounds – elaborate bunkers, oversized statues – are all giving off “Bond Villain” vibes.

    Reply
  21. Nicole says:
    August 16, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Meanwhile, some children will now get to eat at least two hot meals a day because school is back in session. This is so gross and I usually don’t have any interest in how people spend their money.

    Reply
  22. L4Frimaire says:
    August 16, 2024 at 11:07 am

    It’s a bit kitschy but she seems happy with it. These people, despite their wealth, aren’t exactly the new Medicis. There’s nothing to stop them from having better taste so it’s definitely a choice.

    Reply
  23. JEM says:
    August 16, 2024 at 11:19 am

    The fact that he goes by “Zuck” like he’s just some dude who’s cool to surf with instead of the inventor of a democracy-ruining social media site that won’t shut down misinformation or hate speech enrages me.

    Reply
  24. Susie Shirley says:
    August 16, 2024 at 11:51 am

    It bothers me more that she’s okay with it.

    Reply
  25. BeanieBean says:
    August 16, 2024 at 11:51 am

    First thought, I like it! Second thought, they. live that close to their neighbors?

    Reply
  26. Lindsay says:
    August 16, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    Not surprising by a man who rates women based only on what they look like.

    Reply
  27. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    August 16, 2024 at 1:19 pm

    Is he going to put it on the ancestral lands he stole from Native Hawaiians? May he burn in hell.

    Reply

