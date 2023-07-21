Collin Gosselin is being smeared by his sister, Mady, after revealing their mom’s abuse

Siblings in families with a narcissistic parent often turn on each other because the parent sets them up to be in competition. It’s a way for the parent to maintain control and is a form of triangulation. Collin Gosselin, 19, of the TLC series Jon and Kate Plus 8 was scapegoated by his mother, Kate, and sent to an institution for two years at the age of just 12. He was rescued by his dad, Jon, after Collin snuck a letter to him. Collin only has a relationship with one of his siblings, Hannah, also 19, who went to live with their dad too.
Collin is now talking about his mom’s abuse, which has been confirmed by Hannah, and did a recent interview that was included in the FX documentary Dark Side of the 2000s. That documentary has aired, along with Collin’s full statements about his abusive childhood. He said his mom sent him away because he was starting to talk to teachers about the abuse at home. Jon was given no notice about the fact that his son had been institutionalized. Given everything we’ve seen from Kate over the years, including photos and allegations of physical abuse, I believe Collin. However now Mady, one of Collin’s two older siblings, has accused Collin of abuse and racism, I would assume in retaliation to him speaking out. As I said this is typical in toxic families.
Mady Gosselin made a rare statement about the reason for her estrangement from brother Collin Gosselin after he discussed their family dynamic in a new docuseries.
“I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family’s TV show, but I’ve been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight,” Mady, 22, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 19.
Mady claimed that her ups and downs with Collin, 19, recently hit a turning point, adding, “I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year). Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based in their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life.”
She continued: “Kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private.”
“For me, there is no further conversation to be had about rebuilding relationships with anyone in my life after reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech. I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witness them,” she concluded. “I’ve had hundreds of people messaging my private accounts with the most hurtful words you can imagine in the last few days, all without knowing the full truth of what we’ve been through. I’m asking for peace and privacy (and no more hate mail) going forward…”
In a response to his daughter’s comment, Jon Gosselin told PEOPLE, “It took courage for Collin to sit down and speak about his past and the last thing I would have expected was more abuse to come his way from a sibling that hasn’t seen or spoken to him since he was in sixth grade.”
I don’t doubt that Mady blames Collin, who again was just 12 when his mother had him sent away. I’m sure he wasn’t a perfect child victim and had issues which were exploited and weaponized by his mom. If you read Collin’s account of his childhood, he sounds so gracious and well adjusted at this point. I hope all of these kids can get a lot of therapy and distance from Kate Gosselin. She’s an awful person and TLC just enabled her abuse of these children for ratings and cash.
After that Mady issued another statement (below) and I do feel for her. I don’t think she should have said anything in the first place but I don’t blame her either.
Mady wouldn’t know kindness if it hit her in the head. Mady is her monster mothers favorite she sounds just like Kate nasty and mean. Mady should keep her mouth shut.
Although I haven’t seen anything with these people in years and years I did watch the show when it first aired for a while and it was clear that Mady was the favorite and her personality mirrored Kate’s. I distinctly remember that she was not a very nice kid and her twin Cara was the quiet kind one. I feel terrible for all of these kids though, who were put on TV for the world to see without their consent and have a monster for a mother who I’m sure has never said she was sorry for anything and has zero self reflection even now. I also have a narc mother so I know how it goes. It’s honestly sick to me that families continue to exploit their children and put them on TV and social media without their consent still today.
Macy was also a child raised by this same person. A little grace would serve us all.
I don’t know who Macy is, do you mean Mady? Like I said in my comment I feel terrible for ALL of the children raised in that family.
Well, this whole thing is just horrific ☹️
We all knew these kids were going to have problems with Kate being their Mom.
Kate is a nasty, nasty piece of work.
I don’t feel sorry for Mady one bit. She kicked and hit her younger siblings all the time and it was on TV so what she did was also abuse. She even said on numerous occasions how she resented her parents having the sextuplets.
@Brea
Yes I remember she was very mean to the sextuplets and only semi-nice to her twin.
Oh, Maddy. I feel so sorry that she raised by that horrible, manipulative, abusive woman, but she’s sliding right into her mom’s methods of villainy. She vilifies and tries to destroy her brother’s credibility and character and then tries the old “there is no reason to take sides,” stop picking on me, I’m the victim. So ugly.
It should be illegal to put minors on reality shows. They can’t give full consent. I would die of embarrassment if my younger years were put on full display for public consumption. Honestly if there is a parent who wants to put their child on some crappy show for money and attention, they most likely are not the best parent.
This.
Oh boy. In my opinion they could all hopefully benefit from some major therapy. Their mother was just horrible and the whole world saw it. They were thrown into the spotlight by their mother, at least from what I read. Their lives were show to the world and therefore we witnessed a lot that probably should have been kept behind closed doors. Even though children were involved with the show, we as the public have our own opinions on everything we heard and saw. I just feel when your life is an open book you give us the green light to comment on these things. Privacy goes out the window especially when your own parents are to blame for the world witnessing the good, the bad and the ugly on their show.
Textbook malignant narcissist triangulation, golden child, and scapegoat. These kids are so deep in the fog, they will destroy each other to win the narcissist’s approval. Sad to see. It will only get worse.
This is the perfect encapsulation of this situation.
Mady was always Kate’s favorite. She favored her over all of the kids. I’m not surprised she said something. What I’m waiting for is Kara to come out and say something. She was always picked at by both kate and mady.
“Siblings in families with a narcissistic parent often turn on each other because the parent sets them up to be in competition”
This hit home my mother was a narcissist to a t and as a result her 4 daughters have split 2 of us (me and 1 sis) had shunned her she has now passed and I have no regrets. The other 2 embraced her.
It’s a sad situation but unavoidable with a narcissistic parent.
I wish all the children the best.
I think both things can be true. Kate is/was a terrible mom that did not have the tools to help Colin- and Colin may have been a difficult child that terrorized his other siblings (partly due to his mom’s behaviour)
I feel sorry for all those kids