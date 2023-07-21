Brad Pitt whines about Angelina Jolie attempting a ‘hostile takeover’ of Miraval

It doesn’t feel like most American outlets are capable of explaining any part of what’s really going on with Brad Pitt, especially when it comes to Angelina Jolie’s sale of Nouvel (her half of Chateau Miraval) and Yuri Shefler, the man who owns Stoli and Tenute del Mondo. Jolie sold Nouvel to Shefler in 2021, after going to court repeatedly to unfreeze her jointly-held assets after years of divorce battles. Pitt was well-informed of the sale and he attempted, in real time, to stop the sale. The courts cleared the way for Jolie to complete the sale and Pitt’s life has been hell ever since. Pitt tried to do the same thing to Shelfer that he did to Jolie: cut him out of the business entirely. Only Shefler isn’t playing – Miraval has been raided by French authorities, and now Shefler and the French courts have Pitt’s chaotic business records. It seems most outlets are incapable of providing this clear explanation for this recent history. Speaking of, the Blast (via Yahoo) got their hands on Pitt’s latest legal briefs.
The legal battle over Chateau Miraval between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is getting very nasty with new allegations of a “hostile takeover.” According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Pitt and Jolie are making more allegations against each other — including a continued fight over the winery’s ownership. The latest filing is brutal, with Pitt saying, Jolie’s cohorts are attempting a hostile takeover of the business.
As you know, Pitt claims Jolie sold interests in the family’s winery to a Russian Oligarch, even though they had an agreement not to sell if they ever divorced. The famous actors bought the stunning property together in 2008. Jolie’s investment company, Nouvel, is also a part of the case — is being called out by Brad Pitt for the shady deal.
“Jolie and Nouvel were obligated not to sell interest in a private family home and wine business without (Brad’s) consent. They nevertheless did so, secretly, through a purported sale to Tenute del Mondo, an entity controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shetler,” the document reads. It continues, “Defendants have since attempted a hostile takeover of the business.”
Of course, Angelina isn’t taking this accusation sitting down, filing her own new allegations that this is just the latest in Pitt’s “problematic pattern.” Angelina’s legal team put it like this, “Ms. Jolie contends that (Brad’s) causes of action are frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern, adding they are fighting to have a judge confirm, “Pitt’s allegations that he and Ms. Jolie had a secret, unwritten, unspoken contract for consent right on the sale of their interests in the property is directly contrary to the written record.”
This comes just days after Angelina accused Brad of “looting” the winery of assets and acting like a “petulant child” in the legal war. At the moment, Angelina’s company is seeking $350 Million in damages, saying “Pitt masterminded a so-far-successful plan to seize de facto control of Château Miraval, despite lacking a controlling ownership interest. He has frozen Nouvel out of Château Miraval and treats it as his personal fiefdom.”
Again, Jolie has not accused Pitt of acting like a “petulant child.” Nouvel did that in legal filings, and Nouvel is owned by Yuri Shefler. Shefler is the one attempting a “hostile takeover” of Miraval and IT IS WORKING. Pitt has his back against the wall, Pitt keeps running to court and whining about Angelina and pretending that she is the only one responsible for this. Pitt lives in a fantasy world where he thinks he can reverse the sale of Nouvel based on a fictitious and unwritten “agreement” where Jolie would only sell Nouvel to him. Which, in point of fact, she tried to do, except he tried to force her to sign a gag order about his abuse of her and their children. So here we are.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgird.
She sold her interest in it to someone else. How is she trying for a hostile takeover? Brad you’re so pretty but dumb and abusive. Go rub some of your lotion on your cosmetically altered face and shut up.
Her “cohorts”????
You mean the legal entity she rightfully and legally sold her interest in the business too.
Jolie literally has no stake in any of this any longer. She sold her half and has moved on.
Why Pitt continues to act as though Jolie is the mastermind behind an exiled anti putin Russian business man is beyond me.
Oh wait he’s an abuser and this is what they do.
Brad Pitt gets more petulant by the day. He must have been hell to live with.
Brad, Brad, Brad, public opinion isn’t going to help you here. It doesn’t matter what you say about Angelina – that part is gone. What’s left are legal contracts.
He’s a terrible businessman.
Bordering on straight up grifting. He destroyed peoples whole lives in his pathetic ignorant attempt to “rebuild” New Orleans before he got bored.
He’s one of those individuals (aka narcissists) who thinks that because they say something – it’s true. That rules and regulations don’t apply to them. And they have never been able to not threaten or talk their way out of something. And that if they repeat their fantasy enough times, people will believe it. And that’s more important to them than reality.
Not even interested in his tantrums… just wondering when he changed his face? He looks completely different!
I would love to agree. I want his face to match his shriveled soul.
I think he is trying to go back to the golden days look. The Paltrow / fight club look here.
I bet that’s why he’s been shaggy these past few years. To cover extensive extensive work being done.
French red tape is generally excessive and extremely annoying to deal with – delighted to hear they’ve put that talent to excellent use with this jerk. Couldn’t have happened to a better person.
I am exhausted for Angelina. He really is a whining petulant baby with no moral center.
Honestly it’s hard to blame the media for not reporting on any of this — there are multiple lawsuits spread out across three countries that involve dozens of people/businesses. Dates keep getting pushed back and judgments keep getting deferred in all three jurisdictions. It is a for real mess.
I have no problem blaming media for lazy reporting, for not getting facts and for being biased against Angelina in majority of their reports.
Exactly. The media is not “reporting” on anything, they’re just transcribing whatever Pitt’s PR sends them. It would take them five minutes to find out that Angelina has nothing to do with Pitt’s legal troubles, but it’s clear they don’t want bother even doing that research.
That article is so biased, it’s practically a smear campaign.
Yes but they are also very keenly aware that Angelina is NOT the one suing him. And yet they allow Pitt’s PR to continue to claim this with zero pushback or correction. And they are doing it on purpose. Because the press loves to side with a famous man using public opinion to abuse and smear his ex. The entire point of the press and journalism is to make things clear and to research. They KNOW what they are doing.
Yeah that I agree with, and it’s happening across multiple outlets. It is no longer her company that’s suing him.
Ummm no. Kaiser and a few other writers have been very clear about what is happening. It is not hard. Media outlets are making a clear choice bc they don’t want to lose access to Brad Pitt in the future. It’s called cowardice and sycophancy
Sycophancy and good old fashioned Patriarchy protecting itself.
Whoever wrote that article should be fired for lying and including Angelina in a story she is no longer a part of.
Also, Brad Pitt is abusive trash.
I can’t wait until Angie open her business in NYC, I will be there to purchase something.
Shut up Brad!
I am fed up to the the gills with his bitching and moaning and constantly trying to keep sh*t talking AJ.
Horrible man.
He is the walking definition of how to ruin any good will anyone might have still held for him.
To abuse his wife and terrify his children, do nothing to make decent amends to any of them and now STILL keep up this nonsense = Awful human.
Shut up. Move on. Better yet, go away.
Clooney has been very quiet on PR for a year now and I don’t miss him at all.
In fact, I am glad of it.
The lawyers must just LOVE Brad.
He knows he is in the wrong but he is going to keep it up, they will keep filing until he runs out of money.
He’s challenging the sale of Nouvel that was approved by the courts. He’s fighting fraud and tax evasion charges by French authorities. He’s been accused of wasting water in a drought-filled region. And now he’s fight an oligarch for company records.
You’re gonna need luck with all this, Sisyphus. 🙄
Loving the new nickname.
Now look how easy you summed this up. And yet the US press magically can’t report this is a clear and honest way without maligning Angelina.
That’s old, he filed that a few months ago. The article is full of wrongs, no one checked for any facts. They are just writing about this again to write something against Angelina.
Brad is delusional & needs an intervention.
Look at that soft, supple bellend with the artfully tousled weave….
Well this is the guy who took his rented married chick to the former family home. He also took an intimate photo of himself and the hired trick in what was probably the bedroom he had shared with his wife, wearing quite probably his ex wife’s hat hiding the tricks breasts. So ya nothing surprises me about all this
I felt like throwing up reading this. This is crazy.
It always fascinates me how so much bad reporting falls into exactly this trap. No understanding of the timeline of events. That one thing happened and then that caused this other thing to happen, and so on.
There are two kinds of time perception – clock/calendar, where events happen discretely; and sequentially, where time is embedded in the events that occur and each event determines what can and does happen next. There is some theorizing that the emphasis on productivity and time management in schools is messing with people’s ability to recognize the second type.
Yeah, I’m totally type two and this stuff drives me nuts. Along with Brad Pitt. Actually met him once. Didn’t seem like anything that special.
And the smear campaign against Angelina continues…
Damn he’ll never leave her alone!! Worrying!!