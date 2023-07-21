Brad Pitt whines about Angelina Jolie attempting a ‘hostile takeover’ of Miraval

It doesn’t feel like most American outlets are capable of explaining any part of what’s really going on with Brad Pitt, especially when it comes to Angelina Jolie’s sale of Nouvel (her half of Chateau Miraval) and Yuri Shefler, the man who owns Stoli and Tenute del Mondo. Jolie sold Nouvel to Shefler in 2021, after going to court repeatedly to unfreeze her jointly-held assets after years of divorce battles. Pitt was well-informed of the sale and he attempted, in real time, to stop the sale. The courts cleared the way for Jolie to complete the sale and Pitt’s life has been hell ever since. Pitt tried to do the same thing to Shelfer that he did to Jolie: cut him out of the business entirely. Only Shefler isn’t playing – Miraval has been raided by French authorities, and now Shefler and the French courts have Pitt’s chaotic business records. It seems most outlets are incapable of providing this clear explanation for this recent history. Speaking of, the Blast (via Yahoo) got their hands on Pitt’s latest legal briefs.

The legal battle over Chateau Miraval between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is getting very nasty with new allegations of a “hostile takeover.” According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Pitt and Jolie are making more allegations against each other — including a continued fight over the winery’s ownership. The latest filing is brutal, with Pitt saying, Jolie’s cohorts are attempting a hostile takeover of the business. As you know, Pitt claims Jolie sold interests in the family’s winery to a Russian Oligarch, even though they had an agreement not to sell if they ever divorced. The famous actors bought the stunning property together in 2008. Jolie’s investment company, Nouvel, is also a part of the case — is being called out by Brad Pitt for the shady deal. “Jolie and Nouvel were obligated not to sell interest in a private family home and wine business without (Brad’s) consent. They nevertheless did so, secretly, through a purported sale to Tenute del Mondo, an entity controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shetler,” the document reads. It continues, “Defendants have since attempted a hostile takeover of the business.” Of course, Angelina isn’t taking this accusation sitting down, filing her own new allegations that this is just the latest in Pitt’s “problematic pattern.” Angelina’s legal team put it like this, “Ms. Jolie contends that (Brad’s) causes of action are frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern, adding they are fighting to have a judge confirm, “Pitt’s allegations that he and Ms. Jolie had a secret, unwritten, unspoken contract for consent right on the sale of their interests in the property is directly contrary to the written record.” This comes just days after Angelina accused Brad of “looting” the winery of assets and acting like a “petulant child” in the legal war. At the moment, Angelina’s company is seeking $350 Million in damages, saying “Pitt masterminded a so-far-successful plan to seize de facto control of Château Miraval, despite lacking a controlling ownership interest. He has frozen Nouvel out of Château Miraval and treats it as his personal fiefdom.”

Again, Jolie has not accused Pitt of acting like a “petulant child.” Nouvel did that in legal filings, and Nouvel is owned by Yuri Shefler. Shefler is the one attempting a “hostile takeover” of Miraval and IT IS WORKING. Pitt has his back against the wall, Pitt keeps running to court and whining about Angelina and pretending that she is the only one responsible for this. Pitt lives in a fantasy world where he thinks he can reverse the sale of Nouvel based on a fictitious and unwritten “agreement” where Jolie would only sell Nouvel to him. Which, in point of fact, she tried to do, except he tried to force her to sign a gag order about his abuse of her and their children. So here we are.