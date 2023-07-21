Prince William has an electric scooter to ‘whiz’ around the Windsor estate

It’s a regular thing, where the British tabloids get these really strange and random stories involving Prince William and Kate. The “padel tennis” story was like that – I don’t believe that William and Kate are regulars at a luxury club in Windsor, playing padel tennis together, but I do believe that the story was meant to encourage the belief that “all is well” in the Wales household. A good rule of thumb for most gossip stories: if they’re trying that hard to convince you of something, you know the opposite is true. Speaking of, the Sun has another random story about Prince William: he bought himself an electric scooter so he can travel around the Windsor estate, because he 100% lives at Adelaide Cottage, remember?

The Prince of Wales has treated himself to an electric scooter to zip around the vast Windsor estate. Eco-friendly Wills, 41, has swapped his love of motorbikes for short trips on the 10mph two-wheeler.

A source said: “It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King.”

E-scooter sales have soared in recent years. They are illegal to ride on public roads – unless part of an approved hire scheme – but they can be used on ­private land, as Wills does.

The source added: “It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking.”

The 655-acre estate also includes a golf course, ­­Frog­more House and the Sussexes’s former home, Frogmore Cottage. Last year The Sun on Sunday told how the Queen was getting around the estate on a six-seater golf buggy.

None of this is true, I’m sure. William doesn’t live at Adelaide Cottage, nor does he spend much time on the Windsor estate, and King Charles is rarely in residence at Windsor either. I also just refuse to believe that William would tool around on a two-wheel scooter… when surely a fancy (and electric) golf cart would be much more his style. Plus, I don’t even think there are many paved roads and paved paths around Windsor? There are a lot of gravel roads and dirt paths, not the best for two-wheel scooters.

24 Responses to "Prince William has an electric scooter to 'whiz' around the Windsor estate"

  1. Haylie says:
    July 21, 2023 at 8:42 am

    And a helicopter that flies him home to Kensington Palace, while his estranged wife and kids “slum it” at Adelaide Cottage with no live-in staff (except the staff who live in the house across the courtyard).

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    July 21, 2023 at 8:44 am

    Is this being written because Harry has an electric bike? I remember press bashing him for that. Anyway, I’m with Kaiser on this. I wouldn’t doubt that KP planted this story because the separation murmurs were getting a bit too loud.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      July 21, 2023 at 9:40 am

      I’m putting this story in the category of What Harry Has Willy Want Too. Harry loves motorcycles and has been photographed riding one. So of course now they are trying to make William sound like a lad and and make it seem like he loves motorcycles too. Even if it’s the first time they ever reported on it.

      Reply
  3. seaflower says:
    July 21, 2023 at 8:44 am

    He always juts his jaw – either he has a permanently clenched jaw or a massive jaw… or both.

    Reply
  4. Shawna says:
    July 21, 2023 at 8:45 am

    But think how dorky he would look! I’d love pictures of that.

    Reply
  5. ML says:
    July 21, 2023 at 8:46 am

    Um, as someone who currently lives in the NLs and uses an old-fashioned bike for transportation, wtf is PW using an E-Scooter? You can easily bike 10 mph (16 kph) on a regular bicycle. And for Mr Earthsh!t, this is the much more environmentally friendly way to go. Where does he think the energy for the E-Scooter is coming from?!

    Reply
    • Lily says:
      July 21, 2023 at 9:03 am

      Hills? And anyway, an actual bicycle would take some effort, while with an e-scooter he can just go “wheee!” No need to propel himself forward, even.

      Not that I believe he actually has an e-scooter. Maybe George does and William tried it this one time, but there’s no way he doesn’t fancy himself too grand for a scooter.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        July 21, 2023 at 10:02 am

        I can’t imagine there are huge hills between the castle and AC.

        But like you said, i don’t believe he actually has one. William would have no issues making someone drive him the mile or two to WC if he wants to go there.

  6. Scooby Gang says:
    July 21, 2023 at 8:50 am

    THAT head with a helmet on top? Let the penis jokes commence!

    Reply
  7. Harper says:
    July 21, 2023 at 8:52 am

    Translation: He scooters to Adelaide from Windsor (when he’s there) if he wants to see the kids. I’d bet money that he also scooters around Royal Lodge to annoy Andrew and Fergie.

    Reply
    • The Old Chick says:
      July 21, 2023 at 10:01 am

      This whole story is bs. Prince of pegging doesn’t scooter. This is about the KP helicopter story. It’s meant to be a rebuttal 🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
      • Harper says:
        July 21, 2023 at 10:11 am

        Maybe. I’ve read that Burger King actually owns several motorcycles, but they tend to keep that fact private.

  8. girl_ninja says:
    July 21, 2023 at 8:53 am

    Harry has a bike that he rides all over his neighborhood, so of course Willy has to have something comparable. What a flop article about a flop of a man.

    Reply
  9. Rapunzel says:
    July 21, 2023 at 8:55 am

    So Pegs is too lazy to walk now?

    Reply
  10. Tree says:
    July 21, 2023 at 9:14 am

    1. William doesn’t look bad in the blue suit photos.

    2. Is it paranoid to believe someone is reading the blogs and making up stories. Like the padelball. Is that just middleton wishful thinking or did they do that in response to a blog/twitter tweet. If the middletons are behind it can you imagine Williams face reading it. William knows he isn’t playing padelball with Kate. He doesn’t even want to run with her.

    Reply
  11. HeyKay says:
    July 21, 2023 at 9:16 am

    Can’t ride one of the horses? He’s still got plenty, no?
    Bike?
    Whatever, I guess.
    I wish my only concern was playing around with a new toy like this.
    Sadly, I must work.

    Reply
  12. Susan Collins says:
    July 21, 2023 at 9:26 am

    Eco Will my a**. Maybe if he gets rid of the helicopter he uses all the time and quits traveling to the states to one up his brother then maybe but we know that won’t be happening.

    Reply
  13. HeyKay says:
    July 21, 2023 at 9:26 am

    William has his moments of nice looking, I agree.

    IDK. I’m just fed up with the lot of them. Every doggone day for going on 3-4 years.
    It has turned into a daily fluff piece trying to spin their image.

    Reply
  14. MY3CENTS says:
    July 21, 2023 at 9:39 am

    Another he’s so relatable story? Which one of us dosen’t need a scooter to get across their vast estate?

    Reply
  15. Lizzie says:
    July 21, 2023 at 9:49 am

    Maybe if they make up an occasional story about Will or Kate, no one will notice they disappear for a few weeks.

    Reply
  16. Layla says:
    July 21, 2023 at 9:54 am

    I’m sorry but I am absolutely loving the images this “story”is giving. Can you imagine…. Statesman Bill, Eco-warrior and saviour of the nation(!) “wizzing” along the long walk shouting “weeeeeeee. Daddy look at meeeeeeee”😂😂

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    July 21, 2023 at 10:05 am

    He is soooo lazy. Get on yer bike, you work-shy malingerer!

    Reply

