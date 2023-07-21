Prince William has an electric scooter to ‘whiz’ around the Windsor estate

It’s a regular thing, where the British tabloids get these really strange and random stories involving Prince William and Kate. The “padel tennis” story was like that – I don’t believe that William and Kate are regulars at a luxury club in Windsor, playing padel tennis together, but I do believe that the story was meant to encourage the belief that “all is well” in the Wales household. A good rule of thumb for most gossip stories: if they’re trying that hard to convince you of something, you know the opposite is true. Speaking of, the Sun has another random story about Prince William: he bought himself an electric scooter so he can travel around the Windsor estate, because he 100% lives at Adelaide Cottage, remember?
The Prince of Wales has treated himself to an electric scooter to zip around the vast Windsor estate. Eco-friendly Wills, 41, has swapped his love of motorbikes for short trips on the 10mph two-wheeler.
A source said: “It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King.”
E-scooter sales have soared in recent years. They are illegal to ride on public roads – unless part of an approved hire scheme – but they can be used on private land, as Wills does.
The source added: “It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking.”
The 655-acre estate also includes a golf course, Frogmore House and the Sussexes’s former home, Frogmore Cottage. Last year The Sun on Sunday told how the Queen was getting around the estate on a six-seater golf buggy.
[From The Sun]
None of this is true, I’m sure. William doesn’t live at Adelaide Cottage, nor does he spend much time on the Windsor estate, and King Charles is rarely in residence at Windsor either. I also just refuse to believe that William would tool around on a two-wheel scooter… when surely a fancy (and electric) golf cart would be much more his style. Plus, I don’t even think there are many paved roads and paved paths around Windsor? There are a lot of gravel roads and dirt paths, not the best for two-wheel scooters.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales and Prince of Wales meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales shakes hands with members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657592, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales sit for an official photo with The Prince of Wales’s company at a St David’s Day parade with members of the 1st Battalion, The Welsh Guards in Windsor England, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. It is the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment.,Image: 759474294, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday.,Image: 774487610, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaking at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.,Image: 774496307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaking at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.,Image: 774496317, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok / Avalon
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
And a helicopter that flies him home to Kensington Palace, while his estranged wife and kids “slum it” at Adelaide Cottage with no live-in staff (except the staff who live in the house across the courtyard).
Is this being written because Harry has an electric bike? I remember press bashing him for that. Anyway, I’m with Kaiser on this. I wouldn’t doubt that KP planted this story because the separation murmurs were getting a bit too loud.
I’m putting this story in the category of What Harry Has Willy Want Too. Harry loves motorcycles and has been photographed riding one. So of course now they are trying to make William sound like a lad and and make it seem like he loves motorcycles too. Even if it’s the first time they ever reported on it.
He always juts his jaw – either he has a permanently clenched jaw or a massive jaw… or both.
But think how dorky he would look! I’d love pictures of that.
Um, as someone who currently lives in the NLs and uses an old-fashioned bike for transportation, wtf is PW using an E-Scooter? You can easily bike 10 mph (16 kph) on a regular bicycle. And for Mr Earthsh!t, this is the much more environmentally friendly way to go. Where does he think the energy for the E-Scooter is coming from?!
Hills? And anyway, an actual bicycle would take some effort, while with an e-scooter he can just go “wheee!” No need to propel himself forward, even.
Not that I believe he actually has an e-scooter. Maybe George does and William tried it this one time, but there’s no way he doesn’t fancy himself too grand for a scooter.
I can’t imagine there are huge hills between the castle and AC.
But like you said, i don’t believe he actually has one. William would have no issues making someone drive him the mile or two to WC if he wants to go there.
THAT head with a helmet on top? Let the penis jokes commence!
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Translation: He scooters to Adelaide from Windsor (when he’s there) if he wants to see the kids. I’d bet money that he also scooters around Royal Lodge to annoy Andrew and Fergie.
This whole story is bs. Prince of pegging doesn’t scooter. This is about the KP helicopter story. It’s meant to be a rebuttal 🤣🤣🤣
Maybe. I’ve read that Burger King actually owns several motorcycles, but they tend to keep that fact private.
Harry has a bike that he rides all over his neighborhood, so of course Willy has to have something comparable. What a flop article about a flop of a man.
So Pegs is too lazy to walk now?
1. William doesn’t look bad in the blue suit photos.
2. Is it paranoid to believe someone is reading the blogs and making up stories. Like the padelball. Is that just middleton wishful thinking or did they do that in response to a blog/twitter tweet. If the middletons are behind it can you imagine Williams face reading it. William knows he isn’t playing padelball with Kate. He doesn’t even want to run with her.
Please. That man is fugly.
Can’t ride one of the horses? He’s still got plenty, no?
Bike?
Whatever, I guess.
I wish my only concern was playing around with a new toy like this.
Sadly, I must work.
Eco Will my a**. Maybe if he gets rid of the helicopter he uses all the time and quits traveling to the states to one up his brother then maybe but we know that won’t be happening.
William has his moments of nice looking, I agree.
IDK. I’m just fed up with the lot of them. Every doggone day for going on 3-4 years.
It has turned into a daily fluff piece trying to spin their image.
Another he’s so relatable story? Which one of us dosen’t need a scooter to get across their vast estate?
Maybe if they make up an occasional story about Will or Kate, no one will notice they disappear for a few weeks.
I’m sorry but I am absolutely loving the images this “story”is giving. Can you imagine…. Statesman Bill, Eco-warrior and saviour of the nation(!) “wizzing” along the long walk shouting “weeeeeeee. Daddy look at meeeeeeee”😂😂
He is soooo lazy. Get on yer bike, you work-shy malingerer!