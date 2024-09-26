Offset accused Cardi B of cheating while she was pregnant & she confirmed it

Cardi B just gave birth to her third child earlier this month, and she’s already outside. These are photos of Cardi at Paris Fashion Week – she went to Wednesday’s Paco Rabanne show, and she was posting a lot about her PFW trip on her socials. It hasn’t even been two full months since Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, and while she allowed him to come to the hospital to meet his latest baby girl, the divorce is very much “on.” It seems that Cardi is, at long last, done with this cheating bozo. How done? Well, Offset started freaking out last night and accusing Cardi of cheating on him while she was pregnant. She was like “…and?”
Offset claims Cardi B has been putting her “WAP” to work with another man.
Amid their ongoing divorce, the “Clout” rapper took to the comments of his estranged wife’s Instagram Live on Wednesday to accuse her sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant.
“U f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!” he wrote, per a screenshot from the recording, which was shared on X.
Not long after, Cardi seemingly confirmed the accusation on her X account, posting, “AND DID !!!!!!”
It’s unclear when the alleged hookup took place, but the “Money” hitmaker filed for divorce from the former Migos rapper in July.
I’m fine with all of this – that man has no moral authority to whine about Cardi cheating on him. He cheated on her constantly throughout their marriage and throughout all of her pregnancies and Cardi stayed in denial as long as she could. She rationalized it away, or told herself that at least he treats her right and supports her. The haze finally lifted (hopefully) and Cardi sees Offset for who he really is. She got on her IG Live and basically said: it’s over, I don’t care who you f–k, your infidelity can’t hurt me anymore. NSFW for language.
AND DID !!!!!!
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 25, 2024
oh cardi just tore offset up once again 😭 pic.twitter.com/5yowIrXpWU
— ً (@grandekordei) September 26, 2024
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I saw somewhere that he asked her for spousal support. I am so glad Cardi B is going on with her life.
I feel like I need a roll of Bounty to clean up these messes. Cardi is looking like Joan Rivers.
I’d never believed I’d say this but… Good for her! If that’s what she needed to close her chapter with Offset or just had a good lay. She looks like a goddess in these pictures.
I’m not particularly fond of her music or her brand, but she does have presence and serious talent. She deserves much better than a serial adulterer with the social maturity of a teenager.
What kind of a dumbass you have to be to talk sh*t about Cardi online? The woman doesn’t care, she is gonna talk more sh*t about you.
I’m going to preface this with if you feel the need to cheat, either decide to work on your relationship or leave.
That said, Offset complaining about being cheated on is rich! How often were there rumors (confirmed!) about him and she came back to him? Is he really that dumb to think that he’s the only one who has the right to hurt someone like that?
And part of me is questioning if he really believes that pregnant people have no interest in sex? Um…
No, I think Offset is mad that their unborn child was “exposed” to another man while in the womb. But he doesn’t care about exposing Cardi or their children to his infidelity. He probably wouldn’t care if he laid with another pregnant woman carrying someone else’s child.
Narcissists like Offset just care about what makes them look bad. He fumbled Cardi, that’s on him. He needs sit in a corner and stay silent on the end of their marriage.
Offset is gross and stupid and so were the people on Twitter acting like she exposed her daughter. I am sure she got exposed cause her daddy was a cheat and didn’t wear condoms.
I am equal parts “good for her, as she should!” and also “you guys have three children together and the Internet is forever, maybe this doesn’t need to be public.”
+1
Honestly good for her. He cheated on her throughout their dating/marriage and she kept taking his trifling butt back each time. And then let’s not forget that public moment when he pretty much forced her to talk to him the last time she tried to divorce him. I think this was her way of going, you can FOH forever and be gone. I mean she even almost went to jail over his dumb freaking ways. I am glad she’s out of the haze and hopefully stays there. Having children with someone does not equal be treated poorly by them til one of you dies.
I feel like Cardi wanted to have her kids with the same man, so she went back to him and put up with his BS for that reason (kind of like Kylie J). I hope the Mindy Kaling way becomes more socially acceptable in Hollywood and these strong women realize that they don’t need to put themselves through that kind of relationship trauma with these cheating men just to have the family they want to have.
I truly hope she is done with him. She deserves better.
What goes around comes around. Well deserved.
You know? Good for her! Cardi B was the star in that coupling.
If getting over someone means getting under someone else in her case, good! I hope that go around was elite.
I will believe it when I see it, how many times have Cradi and Offset supposedly call it quits?
whooooooo… that is a speech of a woman , who has taken a lot of crap, a lot of unkind words have been thrown her way, a lot of insults etc… and She is done with his lame A**
good for you Cardi and good riddance.
honestly offset should have kept his mouth shut. i bet he thought this divorce filing would be like the rest he’d weasel his way back in. but when a woman is done they are doooonnnneeee
They’re both incredibly immature and too old to air their business out like this. Guess what, she’s the one who kept taking the cheater back.lI can’t with either of them.