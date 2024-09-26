Offset accused Cardi B of cheating while she was pregnant & she confirmed it

Cardi B just gave birth to her third child earlier this month, and she’s already outside. These are photos of Cardi at Paris Fashion Week – she went to Wednesday’s Paco Rabanne show, and she was posting a lot about her PFW trip on her socials. It hasn’t even been two full months since Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, and while she allowed him to come to the hospital to meet his latest baby girl, the divorce is very much “on.” It seems that Cardi is, at long last, done with this cheating bozo. How done? Well, Offset started freaking out last night and accusing Cardi of cheating on him while she was pregnant. She was like “…and?”

Offset claims Cardi B has been putting her “WAP” to work with another man. Amid their ongoing divorce, the “Clout” rapper took to the comments of his estranged wife’s Instagram Live on Wednesday to accuse her sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant. “U f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!” he wrote, per a screenshot from the recording, which was shared on X. Not long after, Cardi seemingly confirmed the accusation on her X account, posting, “AND DID !!!!!!” It’s unclear when the alleged hookup took place, but the “Money” hitmaker filed for divorce from the former Migos rapper in July.

[From Page Six]

I’m fine with all of this – that man has no moral authority to whine about Cardi cheating on him. He cheated on her constantly throughout their marriage and throughout all of her pregnancies and Cardi stayed in denial as long as she could. She rationalized it away, or told herself that at least he treats her right and supports her. The haze finally lifted (hopefully) and Cardi sees Offset for who he really is. She got on her IG Live and basically said: it’s over, I don’t care who you f–k, your infidelity can’t hurt me anymore. NSFW for language.

AND DID !!!!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 25, 2024

oh cardi just tore offset up once again 😭 pic.twitter.com/5yowIrXpWU — ‎‏ً (@grandekordei) September 26, 2024