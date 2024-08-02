Cardi B is trying to divorce Offset again, and this time she’s pregnant

In 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset. They reconciled soon after, because her heart was not into it and she admitted that she mostly filed for divorce to “teach him a lesson.” The lesson being that she would always go back to him, no matter what he did or how many times he fooled around. Four years later (almost to the day), Cardi filed for divorce again. To be fair, Cardi and Offset have seemingly been on-and-off for more than a year. She was squirrelly about the state of their marriage in her Rolling Stone interview back in May, but in that piece, she mostly seemed beyond stressed-out over her personal and professional life.

TMZ says that Cardi and Offset have been “growing apart for a long time” and “they’re just disconnected from each other.” Sources maintain that the divorce has nothing to do with cheating (lol), and that they’ve been trying to work on their marriage earlier this year, but Cardi decided to pull the ripcord although it was “not an overnight decision.” She’s already hired a divorce attorney and she’s asking for primary custody of Kulture and Wave.

Speaking of children, on the same day that Cardi announced her divorce, she announced her pregnancy. She’s expecting a third child. If you’ve been following her paparazzi shots, you know that she’s been wearing a lot of baggy clothes recently and the pregnancy was widely rumored. That’s also why the divorce news came as a surprise – people thought Offset impregnated her yet again. She escaped the man but not the baby. Oh well – I predict that Cardi and Offset will be back together by Election Day (if not a lot sooner).

16 Responses to “Cardi B is trying to divorce Offset again, and this time she’s pregnant”

  1. NotTheOne says:
    August 2, 2024 at 8:26 am

    I feel for her. Even when you know it’s not good and you’re creating more problems, it’s hard. I hope she focuses on her kids and keeps working on herself.

    Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      August 2, 2024 at 12:18 pm

      Yeah, I hope she finds peace in herself to love herself to want more from a partner. She deserves a better partner than the cheating Offset. I hope she can come that realization at some point.

      Reply
  2. Thorne says:
    August 2, 2024 at 8:27 am

    Are they in high school? Just get divorced already. Seriously.

    Reply
  3. BlueSky says:
    August 2, 2024 at 8:30 am

    Yep. She will have that baby and Offset will be there as the doting father. He will probably do what he always does: act the way she wants him to and after awhile he will just go back to his ways. She will be telling everyone (again) that he’s her best friend and yadda yadda yadda. Girl just admit you are d@ckmatized and leave us out of this.

    Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    August 2, 2024 at 8:40 am

    Her “I’m not voting for either candidate” bullshit has me off of her. That and her nonsense about the aid to Ukraine and NYC budget cuts and not knowing the difference. I cannot with her. If she needs to leave her marriage to take care of herself, then more power to her in that respect.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      August 2, 2024 at 12:07 pm

      She has endorsed Kamala. She just wasn’t a fan of Biden.

      Reply
      • MinnieMouse says:
        August 2, 2024 at 12:47 pm

        You can not be a roaring fan, and view him as the lesser of two evils, and still understand that refusing to vote for the lesser of two evils functions as a vote for the greater evil. I’m glad she has endorsed Kamala, but refusing to vote IS bullshit

  5. Susan Collins says:
    August 2, 2024 at 8:40 am

    She needs to be true to herself. She need no man .

    Reply
  6. Kitten says:
    August 2, 2024 at 8:59 am

    It’s crazy the hold he has on her. Hope she leaves him for good this time but I have my doubts…

    Reply
  7. Katie says:
    August 2, 2024 at 9:05 am

    Maybe someone else is the dad!

    Reply
  8. Cheshire Sass says:
    August 2, 2024 at 9:11 am

    Cardi will do what she needs to do in her own time. It’s difficult to just drop someone you love(d). She has a genuine fondness for him and 2 going on 3 children. You want to make it work. Once she comes to the place where her heart and her nethers no longer pitter patter at his sight, she’ll then let him go. That just may be now. It’s easy to love a person not good for you. It’s much harder to live with a person you can not trust. Maybe she’s at that point and lucky for her, she has the financial stability to carry on.

    Reply
  9. smcollins says:
    August 2, 2024 at 9:19 am

    Obviously it’s her life and her decision how to live it, but maybe the first step in successfully cutting ties with her husband is to stop having sex with him and bringing more kids into their toxic relationship. Just a thought…

    Reply
  10. Kateee says:
    August 2, 2024 at 10:11 am

    Her caption makes it seem like she has learned? Maybe it will stick this time. Go be rich and single with some regular schmegulars for a while!

    Reply
  11. CLOVE says:
    August 2, 2024 at 10:48 am

    I like Cardi, and she knows he is a big cheater. The last time it was filed he was cheating, and the same this time. I wish her and her children all the best!

    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    August 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm

    They’re both trash. The sooner they become irrelevant the better.

    Reply

