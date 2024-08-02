Cardi B is trying to divorce Offset again, and this time she’s pregnant

In 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset. They reconciled soon after, because her heart was not into it and she admitted that she mostly filed for divorce to “teach him a lesson.” The lesson being that she would always go back to him, no matter what he did or how many times he fooled around. Four years later (almost to the day), Cardi filed for divorce again. To be fair, Cardi and Offset have seemingly been on-and-off for more than a year. She was squirrelly about the state of their marriage in her Rolling Stone interview back in May, but in that piece, she mostly seemed beyond stressed-out over her personal and professional life.

TMZ says that Cardi and Offset have been “growing apart for a long time” and “they’re just disconnected from each other.” Sources maintain that the divorce has nothing to do with cheating (lol), and that they’ve been trying to work on their marriage earlier this year, but Cardi decided to pull the ripcord although it was “not an overnight decision.” She’s already hired a divorce attorney and she’s asking for primary custody of Kulture and Wave.

Speaking of children, on the same day that Cardi announced her divorce, she announced her pregnancy. She’s expecting a third child. If you’ve been following her paparazzi shots, you know that she’s been wearing a lot of baggy clothes recently and the pregnancy was widely rumored. That’s also why the divorce news came as a surprise – people thought Offset impregnated her yet again. She escaped the man but not the baby. Oh well – I predict that Cardi and Offset will be back together by Election Day (if not a lot sooner).