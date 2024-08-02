Kamala Harris’s campaign raised $310 million in the month of July

Here are more photos of Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden at Andrews Air Force Base last night. They were greeting Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan, three American citizens who were released from Russian prisons as part of a historic prisoner swap. The Biden administration has been working on freeing Whelan, Gershovich (a WSJ reporter) and Kurmasheva for two years. These photos represent a defining moment for the Biden administration and for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
I’ve been pleasantly surprised by Kamala Harris’s energy since Biden endorsed her as his replacement as the Democratic presidential nominee less than two weeks ago. VP Harris has been flying all over the country, speaking at events, holding campaign rallies, taking meetings with visiting dignitaries and running a nimble national campaign. Oh, and she also raised a historic amount of campaign cash in the month of July:
Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ campaign announced Friday that it raised $310 million last month, an eyepopping sum showing that donors who once seemed spooked about the prospects for November’s election with President Joe Biden are now offering mountains of cash to boost his former No. 2.
The haul by Harris, the Democratic National Committee and affiliated entities far outpaced Republican former President Donald Trump, whose campaign and assorted committees said they took in $138.7 million for July.
The vice president’s campaign also says it entered August with $377 million in cash on hand, which it described as the most for any presidential candidate at this point in the cycle. It was also well above the $327 million Trump’s team announced having to start the month.
“The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November,” Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. “Our money is going to the work that wins close elections.”
For what it’s worth, I donated to the Biden campaign during those weeks when Democratic turncoats were furiously briefing Beltway reporters about their plans to knife Biden in the back. I doubt I was alone there – when some Democrats saw the way the party was ratf–king him, they stepped up to donate, and that campaign cash is now Kamala Harris’s. As it should be. I also donated when she became the nominee too. I also love that the Harris campaign is already spending money. They quickly bought ads on NBC during the Olympics, timed during the live gymnastics coverage (arguably the most-watched event stateside).
More Kamala news… the hunt for a running mate continues, and the most likely candidates are canceling their weekend plans to sit by the phone in case Kamala calls. There are already jokes about Kamala hosting a rose ceremony to pick her VP. While there’s a lot to indicate that Harris has chosen Pennsylvania’s Gov. Shapiro, the fact that so many of the other guys on the shortlist are canceling their plans makes me believe that Harris is playing it close to the chest and no one but her inner circle knows who she’s chosen (please let it be Tim Walz).
Vanity Fair also points out another great piece of news for the Harris campaign – her campaign is now being covered by celebrity-gossip accounts and blogs like Pop Crave, The Shade Room and Hollywood Unlocked. The fact that one of her first major campaign rallies featured Megan Thee Stallion twerking and performing probably helps keep culturistas involved in politics.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The energy around her and her campaign is absolutely wonderful!!
I love this so much. I’ve followed her on social media every since 2020 and she has done so much. She travels, she is so busy, she makes so many speeches that touch her what she believes, what she wants for the people as VP. The mainstream news just doesn’t report on her as much. But she is active, she is passionate, and she is dedicated.
So happy 😍my little donation is in there somewhere 😍
Thank god people are donating and suporting her. Thank you too.
Well done! 🙂
It went from “Kamala Who?” to “Harris for President” in zero to 60. She got barely any coverage in office until Biden stepped down and endorsed her. The intricacies needed for this hostage release make me more certain than ever that Biden and Harris had this whole plan mapped out, and they were never going to let the dudebros dictate candicacy. But I bet everyone was surprised by the outpouring of support Kamala has received. I donated the most I ever have as soon as I heard, and obviously many others did too.
Same for me! I was admittedly “meh” on her. I liked her but wasn’t pumped up. I didn’t realize how down and defeated I was feeling about Biden v. Trump until it suddenly wasn’t that matchup!
A flip definitely switched on July 21, 2024. Let’s GO!
Yay! This is awesome. I also donated to Biden right after the debate but then became convinced he needed to step down and I wanted Harris. And her energy is a large part of why. She made 100 phone calls in the ten hours after Biden announced he wouldn’t run for reelection. That’s the sort of plan, determination, and energy to execute that we need to defeat Trump. I am loving this. That week after the debate (and with all of the horrible Supreme Court decisions) I was so depressed. Now I have hope. And as experts on fascism will tell you, hope is a vital weapon for defeating fascism.
I also donated to Joe right after the debate and to Harris the day he stepped down!
I was a Harris supporter in 2020 before she dropped out before the primaries. And she has always had this energy, she just didn’t have the campaign money and infrastructure that she has now. This is what happens when a candidate comes prepared and has what they need behind them. Sis has BEEN ready!
Same. That 2020 primary is no measure of anyone’s ability. There were too many candidates and some (like Tulsi Gabbard) were just chaos agents. Actually, KH was smart to drop out when she did. There was no lane for her.
There is a reason why Gabbard who is now a Republican kept attacking Harris. The Republicans know raw political talent when they see it.
I’m not sure she’s chosen her VP yet based on the NYT saying the vetting process just ended yesterday afternoon and she blocked off her calendar to do final interviews this weekend. Not saying it’s not Shapiro, but I still think the final offer is yet to be made.
Not enough, but it’s a good start.
Not The Shade Room. That’s the last place young people need to get their political news from.
If they’re not seeking it out anywhere, then yeah…it’s ok to keep somewhat informed via something young people are already looking at. It gives them excitement that can lead to them seeking out further info.
The energy has been infectious and although I didn’t like the way it seemed Biden was bullied out of his candidacy, I look forward to voting for her in November.
(Just me but) I don’t even care who she picks as her running mate at this point. The bar is in hell.
I love Watz so much and would be thrilled if he was the pick! I have in the last two days gotten a feeling that it will be Pete, who I also love and yes Watz as VP and Pete as SOS would be a dream for sure. I just think it is going to be Pete?
I was relieved when Biden made his statement and then quickly endorsed her because I’ve always liked her. Her Instagram has always been active and consistently promoting her work on women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, ending poverty, etc…she walks the walk and doesn’t just talk the talk. I’m engaged and invested in this campaign in a way I haven’t been since Obama in ‘08 and Clinton in ‘92. It’s exciting and she is going to be an amazing president.
My dream is Pete as VP but everyone is telling me it won’t happen and it will be a guy from a swing state. I hope Pete will then be Secretary of State because that man is doing THE MOST to get her elected.
I would also love love love VP Pete. As an Indiana native, the state who brought the world Mike Pence….we have to prove we aren’t all Republican weirdos here.
I think Pete can rally the younger demographic, plus the LGBTQ. Plus he can talk religion and faith all day long with these right wing “Christians” that hate everyone who’s different. He can hold his own on Fox. I really just want to see him wipe the floor with JD Vance in a debate.
All that said, I really like Waltz too. He’s really fun to listen to and he’s just a “normal guy” that wants the best for everyone.
Pete has been outstanding, and his recent appearances on news segments have been exceptional. The readiness of America for a female presidential candidate and a vice president from the LGBTQ community is uncertain to me. It’s regrettable to harbor such doubts, but the current climate of racism and homophobia, a legacy of the Trump/MAGA era, cannot be overlooked. That said, I hope to see Pete as our President one day for sure!! He is awesome.
I am pulling for Kamala to choose Tim Walz.
Honestly thought it would be a hundred years before the US elected a black president. I have high, high hopes for a Madam President come November. (and then an armed guard around the White House in January.
No president can fix the world, but one bad one can ruin it. I trust her to help us pick up the pieces of our shattered American dreams. She’s going to be the first female president of our nation I fully believe that this particular woman will not sit back and coast by. I think she will get right to work for us.
I’m glad she has several good VP options.
The donations are impressive. I donated to Biden, and have done a few more to Kamala, plus some state/local races.
If any fellow introverts want to do voter outreach from home – Vote Forward has an easy letter writing campaign. Over 3 million of the 10 million goal are done! And Postcards to Voters is easy too.
Not to thread jack, but while we’re on the subject of campaign contributions, WaPo did a truly excellent Watergate-esque expose on #45 allegedly taking $ from Egypt for his 2016 run. Between the orange fascist and Bob Menendez, Egypt sure has been busy meddling in our government. Here’s a gift link to the story: https://wapo.st/3SxAkvO
Just a month ago there were several people on here screaming that Kamala couldn’t beat Trump. With no evidence to back their feverish claims.
Glad to see that tide has turned. Trump can not go head to head with an educated, accomplished black woman. He thinks black women are all like Diamond and Silk. And now Amber Rose. This will be a beat down in November. It won’t be close.