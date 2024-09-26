People: Ashton Kutcher ‘has no involvement in any’ of Sean Combs’ crimes

In the wake of Sean Combs’ arrest, people on social media have been doing way too much to spread conspiracies about all of the celebrities involved in Combs’ “parties.” The eagerness with which people are trying to drag celebrities into Combs’ crimes is insulting to the victims and it minimizes the actual crimes Sean Combs has been charged with. Combs, like Harvey Weinstein, was a predator for decades and he hid in plain sight by associating with famous people and inviting those people to his legitimate parties (parties which didn’t involve rape). Posting an old photo of Weinstein/Combs with [insert celebrity] isn’t proof of anything other than they posed together in 2004. Well, Ashton Kutcher is the “insert celebrity” of the moment. Ashton went to some of those parties. But Ashton wants people to know that he had nothing to do with it and that his marriage is fine.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are not breaking up, despite online rumors, a source tells PEOPLE. “This is absolutely ridiculous and false,” the source says in response to online chatter claiming the couple are separating amid renewed speculation over Kutcher’s past friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Earlier this week, old photos of Kutcher and Combs — who was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and a transportation to engage in prostitution — partying together also resurfaced on social media. (Diddy, 54, has pleaded not guilty, but has been denied bail twice.) Adds another source: “Ashton has no involvement in any of this. He doesn’t belong in this conversation about Diddy. Ashton has only seen Diddy in a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media.”

[From People]

I’m loath to defend Ashton Kutcher whatsoever, but again, I hope people stop saying that every single person who took a photo with Sean Combs somehow knew about the extent of his depravity. There is already plenty of evidence that Ashton Kutcher is a despicable person – his vocal support of a serial rapist like Danny Masterson is evidence enough – so I do understand why people are more likely to believe that Ashton is involved. But IDK, let’s wait until Combs starts naming names?

Ashton Kutcher warned there’s a lot he can’t tell about Diddy’s parties “Diddy party stories… man, that was like some weird memory lane.” pic.twitter.com/lELJtG0NV0 — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) September 19, 2024