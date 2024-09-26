James Middleton: Kate is ‘doing okay, it’s not for me to share on her behalf’

James Middleton is still promoting his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. He has received absolutely zero negativity for the book or its promotion. No one in the British or American media has called him a grifter or a scammer peddling a tawdry tell-all. No one has questioned the tackiness of the Princess of Wales’s brother writing about his time at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth, or his time at Highgrove with King Charles. It’s absolutely bizarre. And now James is even talking about his sister’s health in American interviews:

James Middleton is sharing an update on sister Catherine, the Princess of Wales, following news that she completed her cancer treatment.

James Middleton, the younger brother of the former Kate Middleton who is releasing a new book, “Meet Ella,” briefly spoke about his oldest sister’s health during an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella.

“She’s doing OK,” he says during the interview, which aired on TODAY Sept. 26.

He continued, “It’s not for me to share on her behalf, you know, how everything’s going. But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process.”

James Middleton’s chat with TODAY took place in the English countryside, where he grew up with his two sisters.

“We’re very lucky to spend time here. It was always my dream to move back,” he shares.

“Catherine and William had both been involved in mental health charities and works of which I got help from. They were a fantastic bridge for the family, for me to be able to translate how I was feeling,” James Middleton shared. He added, “The whole process has brought us closer, in many ways.”

I keep thinking back to how James and Pippa were moving earlier this year – Pippa was lounging around St. Bart’s with her husband and kids, meanwhile James took several ski holidays, all while Kate was “recovering from abdominal surgery” and learning that she has cancer. In fact, James and Pippa’s vacation schedule convinced me, back then, that Kate was fine. I also wonder how close-hold the information was overall – it’s possible that only Carole and Michael knew what was really going on with Kate back then. Oh well. James is staying on Middleton-message, that’s for sure. My guess is that Carole scripted most of this.

  1. Susan Collins says:
    September 26, 2024 at 10:25 am

    Of course he will be vague because it maybe something completely different from what has been told. So he says she is ok. He must be careful.

    Reply
  2. VilleRose says:
    September 26, 2024 at 10:27 am

    I am happy that James was able to overcome his depression and suicidal ideation and he had his family’s support to get through a dark time. He gives so much credit to Kate and William for helping him through but again I have to ask: where was all this support for Meghan when she also admitted she needed help? If Kate was such a big support to her brother, why didn’t she extend the same compassion to Meghan? I’m not sure of the timeline of things, if James was going through his experience before or after Meghan or maybe it was around the same time. But it doesn’t reflect well on Kate and William that they were so supportive to James because it makes it look like they completely ignored Harry and Meghan when Meghan was in crisis. Another thing the “royal reporters” are choosing to ignore.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      September 26, 2024 at 10:40 am

      Right now the Middleton clan are getting perks. Must have been a major event to get them these perks.

      Reply
    • Chloe says:
      September 26, 2024 at 10:54 am

      @villerose: because Kate is a jealous bitch and not a girls girl. Meghan was the new, more hardworking and charismatic princess on the block and Kate didn’t like that. If James’ book has confirmed one thing it’s that she is competitive.

      Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      September 26, 2024 at 11:00 am

      @Villerose:Considering how William reacted when Harry started doing therapy and the fact he believes that Harry was in a psychotherapy cult, I don’t believe that William or Kate were helpful to James when he was going through his issues. Harry had to lie about William being helpful to him when he was discussing his mental health issues in public.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        September 26, 2024 at 11:23 am

        I think William was worried about potential leaks from Harry’s therapy. William has always been a terrible brother and he didn’t want the facade that he and Harry were close to be broken.

  3. Libra says:
    September 26, 2024 at 10:30 am

    James got the memo, “it’s not ok for you to talk about me”

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      September 26, 2024 at 11:27 am

      Kate clearly wants privacy in this matter. The lack of leaks makes me think very few people know what’s really going on and James may not be one of them.

      Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    September 26, 2024 at 10:39 am

    James gets on the Today show!!!. Some strings must have been pulled. The Middletons are getting out in the media now.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 26, 2024 at 10:47 am

      NBC, especially the Today show, doesn’t play with their royal connections. There’s always a certain level of obsequiousness to their coverage. Didn’t Lee Thompson work for an nbc affiliate?

      Reply
  5. Hypocrisy says:
    September 26, 2024 at 10:41 am

    No one can even name the mysterious illness/cancer/surgery this woman who is manipulative enough for reputable news outlets to issue a kill notice on her own photo that wasn’t a photo at all. Sure makes a person question whether she was ever ill in the first place. As for this book, I would rather watch paint dry than waste my time reading it, this book just shows us that mental health only matters when it’s not the biracial member of the family, and only to be discussed and believed if it’s from the white relatives. That’s my opinion on this book.

    Reply
  6. L4Frimaire says:
    September 26, 2024 at 10:44 am

    I will take the time to say I don’t care what this mediocre guy has to say. Lack of charisma can be hereditary. He really should be writing about what its like to be a house husband or the fact he can’t hold a steady job or keep a business afloat.

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      September 26, 2024 at 11:24 am

      That’s my thoughts too. I mean why should we care about what this guy thinks, especially here in the US? Is he notable for anything other than being Kate’s brother with a string of unsuccessful businesses? I understand he struggled with depression, and I wish him the best but not sure why that warrants a whole book for sale. What’s next, Kate’s third cousin twice removed? And the same thing for Crocmilla’s son when his book comes out.

      Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    September 26, 2024 at 10:51 am

    Kate and William did not lift a finger to help Meghan with their “Mental Health charities.” James of course gives the Wails credit for “helping him.”

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    September 26, 2024 at 10:54 am

    If NBC didn’t think they were going to get exclusive information about Kate he wasn’t going to be interviewed on the today show. Plus the today show has learnt nothing from their attempts to make Pippa a star in the US over ten years ago.

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 26, 2024 at 10:58 am

    The fact that their holidays were both covered in the Fail tells me this is was what Ma wanted – a ‘nothing to see here folks’ until they were ready with their PR campaign and once the negotiations were over. However, they have over egged the pudding as always and there is a backlash plus no one is interested in her family, interest in Kate is waining.

    While I don’t want to think that they have lied about the cancer, given that they have been caught lying a lot recently – who knows!! Something stinks in the House of Windsor.

    Reply
  10. Jaded says:
    September 26, 2024 at 11:01 am

    Someday, no doubt long after I’m pushing up daisies, the truth will out and it won’t be pretty, and the Midds are holding all the cards now. I’m still of the opinion that Kate’s mystery illness wasn’t abdominal surgery or cancer, it was William. I’ll leave it at that.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 26, 2024 at 11:08 am

      Yeah – the Mids may hold the cards now but as usual they are overplaying them, there was a LOT of backlash over their little video so I think that there will be a few hit pieces coming out soon enough about them. This always happens when the Mids think they have the upper hand – they shoot themselves in the head.

      Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      September 26, 2024 at 11:23 am

      I tend to agree, especially after that cheesy, way overdone video they put out.

      Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      September 26, 2024 at 1:17 pm

      “the truth will out and it won’t be pretty”

      Definitely.

      Reply
  11. Mayp says:
    September 26, 2024 at 11:01 am

    “But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process.”

    Being a cancer survivor, i don’t think it should take this long to “process” that there were cancerous cells in an excised portion of your body. Unless, you are a Drama Queen and/or all along the issues were largely mental and not physical.

    Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      September 26, 2024 at 1:24 pm

      This wording seems to be walking a tightrope between looking in lockstep with the official narrative KP wants while keeping BRF on notice that whatever went on could have been disclosed but the Middletons chose to uphold their agreed upon fiction.

      ‘Support and focus’.

      Processing ‘it’

      That doesn’t strike me as being about ‘cancer’.

      MaMidds is showed the same tone deafness with that video as the ‘I’m a better mother to W than Diana, won’t you let my daughter go to the statue unveiling’ BM article. Now they are milking what little publicity they can muster for themselves to remind W they have something over him. That is a dangerous game.

      Reply
  12. kelleybelle says:
    September 26, 2024 at 11:22 am

    Then why say anything at all??

    Reply
  13. GoodWitchGlenda says:
    September 26, 2024 at 12:02 pm

    Eh, I don’t see anything wrong with this statement. It ISNT his place to divulge her medical information beyond what she wants anyone to.

    Reply
  14. Ginger says:
    September 26, 2024 at 12:34 pm

    Odd that James keeps calling his sister Catherine. That’s his sister and her family have always called her Kate. This book was clearly commissioned by KP.

    Reply
  15. Eurydice says:
    September 26, 2024 at 2:37 pm

    Well, their hypocrisy is certainly consistent. There are different rules for insides and outsiders and even though James is on the fringes, he’s still an insider. Even if H&M had stayed with the RF, Meghan always would have been an outsider because she’s Black and American.

    Reply

