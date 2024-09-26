James Middleton: Kate is ‘doing okay, it’s not for me to share on her behalf’

James Middleton is still promoting his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. He has received absolutely zero negativity for the book or its promotion. No one in the British or American media has called him a grifter or a scammer peddling a tawdry tell-all. No one has questioned the tackiness of the Princess of Wales’s brother writing about his time at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth, or his time at Highgrove with King Charles. It’s absolutely bizarre. And now James is even talking about his sister’s health in American interviews:

James Middleton is sharing an update on sister Catherine, the Princess of Wales, following news that she completed her cancer treatment.

James Middleton, the younger brother of the former Kate Middleton who is releasing a new book, “Meet Ella,” briefly spoke about his oldest sister’s health during an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella.

“She’s doing OK,” he says during the interview, which aired on TODAY Sept. 26.

He continued, “It’s not for me to share on her behalf, you know, how everything’s going. But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process.”

James Middleton’s chat with TODAY took place in the English countryside, where he grew up with his two sisters.

“We’re very lucky to spend time here. It was always my dream to move back,” he shares.

“Catherine and William had both been involved in mental health charities and works of which I got help from. They were a fantastic bridge for the family, for me to be able to translate how I was feeling,” James Middleton shared. He added, “The whole process has brought us closer, in many ways.”