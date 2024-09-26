NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted on federal criminal charges & he’s not resigning

The one thing people outside of New York know is that mayorship of NYC is historically a hotbed of corruption. It’s one of the most powerful elected positions in the country, and it attracts people who love to exploit that power. Even for an elected office soaked in corruption, Mayor Eric Adams was uniquely corrupt and uniquely unhinged. For weeks now, the people around Mayor Adams have been getting arrested, or seeing their homes and offices raided by federal authorities. The walls were closing in and everyone knew that it was just a matter of time. Time’s up – Mayor Adams was indicted last night on federal charges. The indictment is sealed, so no one knows exactly what happened, but basically everyone in New York is like “sounds right.”
Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on federal criminal charges, according to people with knowledge of the matter, and will be the first mayor in modern New York City history to be charged while in office. The indictment is sealed, and it was unclear what charge or charges Mr. Adams, a Democrat, will face or when he will surrender to the authorities. Federal prosecutors were expected to announce the details of the indictment on Thursday.
The mayor, in a videotaped speech posted online late Wednesday, adopted a combative tone, saying any charges against him would be “entirely false” and “based on lies.” He said he had been targeted by the federal authorities because he had “stood my ground” for New Yorkers.
Mr. Adams, 64, also made it clear he had no intention of resigning, which he is not required to do under the City Charter. He said he would request an “immediate” trial and would “fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength, and my spirit.”
The indictment comes a little less than a year after federal agents searched the home of Mr. Adams’s chief fund-raiser and seized the mayor’s electronic devices as he left a public event in Manhattan. The mayor and his aides have said he was cooperating with the authorities, and Mr. Adams has continued to insist that he has done nothing wrong.
Mr. Adams, a retired police captain, was elected New York’s 110th mayor in 2021 after a campaign built on a pledge to reduce crime, bring professionalism to City Hall and tap his personal brand of “swagger.” But he staffed top positions with friends and loyalists, and his inner circle became engulfed by federal investigations. This month, federal agents seized phones from numerous top city officials, including a top aide to Mr. Adams, the schools chancellor and the police commissioner. The commissioner, Edward A. Caban, and the schools chancellor, David C. Banks, later resigned.
He already announced that he was running for reelection next year, and the Times points out that this indictment will make the Democratic primary a bit spicier. Adams is also widely regarded as a DINO (Democrat In Name Only) and a Republican in sheep’s clothing, so it’s not like Democrats feel any particular party loyalty to Adams. Apparently – I did not know this – New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office, which she might need to do since he has zero plans to resign. If Adams does resign, the city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, becomes the acting mayor.
Apparently Hochul and Adams get on very well so it’s doubtful that she will remove him.
Seriously??! Yikes!
I think she’ll have a come to Jesus talk with him and say it’s time to step down. Nobody takes his administration seriously and he wasn’t going to win re-election as NYC is hot mess right now (subways, police, etc.)
Remember – This is the Governor who had to step up bc Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace. Woman is cleaning up men’s messes all over the state!
Hochul should remove him ASAP. He’s made international headlines over the years, mostly not in a positive way. I was surprised but not shocked this morning when I read he’d been indicted.
Trump comes from NY—is there any link between these two? So many people connected to EA are in legal trouble. The Republicans have hosted Trump a lot in NY lately and are trying to retake the House. Having EA stay is going to have a negative impact on Democrats.
New York deserves better and I hope Governor Hochul does the right thing.
That said, gonna make sure we’re well stocked with popcorn, because this guy and his posse are not going to go quietly.
NYer here, good riddance! I knew it was just a matter of time that he got slapped with charges with his circle falling like bowling pins around him. He is reviled by us retired city workers who have fought him for years from forcing us into a sub par Medicare program that we don’t want and have constantly won against him and his cronies in court. Despite that, he keeps appealing so based on that, I doubt he’ll resign and go quietly. Hopefully Kathy Hochul will remove him, and Williams and whoever is elected afterwards won’t be such a horror show in office.
NYer here and yes to all this. He’s also been a terrible advocate for CUNY and MTA so he’s absolutely useless when it comes to the systems that run the city. Perhaps the most galling is when he LIED TO MY FACE (at a protest against my landlord, LOL) about living in my neighborhood. I still don’t think he’s declared the condo that has been vacant for years and no, not the one that was discovered during the election.
I’m not in favor of people under Federal indictment running for or holding public office. That said, we currently have a person under Federal indictment running for president of the United States as a Republican when that is one of only two major parties. So, it’s going to be tricky if Republicans start demanding Eric Adams resign. This is the kind of thing which used to be a scandal. Now, it’s just kinda icky. I wish it were different but I don’t make the rules.
Some NY Republicans wanted that amazing liar, George Santos, out. Unfortunately, lots of them can’t see anything wrong with Trump or how trying to steal the election is wrong, but they are very good about screaming about Democrats. I know somebody in the NLs who’s from that area—she essentially said that the Democrats lost the House in NY in 2022. Trump’s been going there instead of to swing states. Personally, Eric Adams is not going to help other Democrats, he’s surrounded by corrupt people and the Feds are on to him. The Democrats there would be stupid to keep him.
NYC y’all could have had Maya Wiley but chose that bum instead. What an unfortunate state you find yourselves in.
Spot on girl_ninja. And I find myself saying this all the time to Georgia, like you could have really had Stacey Abrams but couldn’t stop being Karens in the voting booth and look who is setting up the rules to rig GA as we speak – who is Brian Kemp for $200 Alex! These votes have huge consequences for the country.
Isn’t Eric one of the Diddler’s guys and even gave him the key to the damn city – maybe Diddy can use it to unlock his cell…
We were crushed when Kemp made it. Thank goodness Stacey Abrams got Ossoff and Warnock elected! She’s amazing!
Agree ML – She is amazing and would have been an incredible governor for the state. She basically saved democracy all the work she did in GA. Kemp is a disaster and he hasn’t even gotten started what he’s about to pull in November…
Georgia choosing the other guy over Stacy was a travesty. I also lay this at the feet of Killa Mike. A misogynist who would rather see people suffer under republican rule than have a brilliant woman lead him. Pathetic.
True and I maintain if AOC hadn’t held her endorsement for Wiley until the last possible moment, Wiley would have run. The ranked voting wasn’t helping, either.
My entire family wanted Maya — if I can brag a bit, my dad has known her for years, and knew she’d have been amazing — and we’ve been very told-you-so. She was the first Democratic mayoral cadidate many of us had believed in enough to actually get involved (we’re generally much further to the left than mainstream candidates. We’re responsible enough to vote D when it counts, but rarely get excited about it). It hurts knowing what we could’ve had, especially since I have no confidence in Hochul to do the right thing. Ugh.
He might be a DINO, but he’s also an example of Democratic corruption in NY/NJ; a tale as old as time. I have no faith that Hochul will pull him (if she cares about being regarded more positively, she might) because she’s been a major disappointment since taking office.
We want him out ! We New Yorkers detest this man. He should have resigned months if not years ago but here we are now. He will be out one way of another … there is no way he will hold to his position. He has no support , and when push comes to shoves , not even that imbecile of the governor can help him.
Yeah, a former cop.
Anyone who has to pay a consulting firm millions of dollars to be told that *checks notes* trash should go in trash cans, doesn’t deserve to be mayor lol
