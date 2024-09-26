National Portrait Gallery will not display Misan Harriman’s Sussex photo

Last year, there was a strange story about how the Princess of Wales possibly demanded that the National Portrait Gallery put a royal portrait in storage. Kate is the royal patron of the gallery, and the gallery quietly removed an old portrait of Prince Harry and Prince William from display. The gallery didn’t say anything other than: we cycle portraits in and out all the time, no biggie. Well, back in May, the same gallery acquired a copy of Misan Harriman’s portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harriman released three photos of Harry and Meghan in October 2022, photos which were taken in Manchester one month prior. NPG chose the black-and-white image of Harry and Meghan in profile. Harriman was so pleased – it was his first photo added to NPG’s collection. Well, now the Mail claims that Kate possibly got NPG to bury Misan’s portrait?
The National Portrait Gallery has said it won’t put up a picture of Prince Harry and Meghan that it acquired earlier this year. The black and white image by photographer Misan Harriman – a friend of the Sussexes – was taken when the couple attended the opening of the One Young World summit in Manchester two years ago, after they dramatically quit royal life and moved to California.
But last night a spokesman for the gallery, whose patron is the Princess of Wales, said: ‘The portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was acquired for the Gallery’s photographs collection in May 2024. Following cataloguing and its digitisation, the portrait was added to our website at the beginning of this month. There are no current plans to display the portrait in the gallery.’
It comes after The Mail on Sunday revealed that the Royal Collection has no photographs of Meghan in its vast archives of more than a million objects.
Mr Harriman is a globally celebrated celebrity and social photographer who became the first black man to shoot a cover of British Vogue in the magazine’s 104-year history. The National Portrait Gallery holds one of the world’s greatest collection of portraits, but its patron Kate has no say over which are added to the collection.
There were rumours last year that the Princess was secretly pleased when a controversial portrait of her, painted by artist Paul Emsley, was removed from public view.
LOL, I’m including the Emsley painting below – it was iconic because he really captured how she looks and not in a Disney-princess way. As for all of this fuss about Harriman’s photo, did NPG ever say that they were going to put it on display? No, they just made a point of adding it to their collection. They should put it on display though, it’s a lovely photo. As for the Royal Collection not having any photos or paintings of Meghan… lol, she wasn’t there long enough and they were too racist to celebrate her when she was there. She really should have gotten some palace-commissioned artwork, but oh well. Thankfully, Meghan can and does organize her own photoshoots whenever she wants.
OMG their jealousy knows no bounds lol. I seriously doubt the Sussexes will care but they will be sad for Misan who was very happy to have it there.
I don’t think Misan had any expectation that his photos would be put on display. It’s a photo of Harry and Meghan after all and the NPG has taken down the portrait of Harry and William. However it is a great honour to be included in the NPG collection so I’m sure he’s happy about that.
It looks like the royals have everyone and every business of institution on that damn island in their power. They can demand whatever they want, threaten, bully, etc., and they all go on their knees for them.
What happened for that society to become so North Korea like sycophantic? Scary.
I mean, cool, whatever. It is still a big deal one of Misan’s photos got acquired by NPG and I am sure he is very proud about it. About Meghan not getting an official painting, is it out of the ordinary? I don’t remember Fergie or Edward’s wife getting an official portrait and Meghan wasn’t there long enough to get one anyway. Maybe it would be cool, but you never know with the artist. If they commissioned some racist, you know they would do some shady sh*t to make Meghan look worse than Kate’s portraits, full with dog whistles.
I love Misan’s photos of H&M. He really knows how to capture their beauty and happiness.
Meghan is such an ethereal beauty, and I love this series of photos by Misan Harriman. He caught their personalities so well, because he’s a friend.
I always called the BW one “us against the world” in my imagination, even if it looks like it’s the moment before they went on stage, and maybe they’re just waiting for their cue.
I’m sad for Misan though, it does feel like a slight to him, even if the NPG never said they’d immediately put it on display.
God, that Kate portrait is such a read
It’s TRAGIC.
I never blamed her one bit for insisting that it be put into permanent storage.
Lol. So this story is definitely implying that Kate had a picture of Harry taken down, one of Meghan not even put up, and a controversial, read unflattering, picture of herself taken down. It’s the DM so it’s very possible Kate had nothing to do with any of that. Maybe she did but there’s a good chance not. Either way, by implying it though, they’re making Kate look BAD. This is making her look jealous and hella petty. This is not a good article for her actually.
Love that portrait of Waity. Truly captures her physical appearance and her mean girl essence. Reminds me of her smiling at the queen’s funeral events.
Who is going to tell the royal family that when they do petty crap like this it only confirm what Meghan has said, that they’re racist as hell. It looks bad for them considering some of their subjects are POC, they can deny it as much as they want, but actions speak louder than words, and not everyone believes the UK tabloids because the world is larger then a tiny island and people outside that island make up their own minds by watching and listening. And right now when they do things like this it looks bad for them.
I agree, they certainly are not doing anything good for their credibility outside of that isle.. when that rota propaganda bubble finally burst it will be far to late to rehab their reputations on the world stage.
Did the national gallery not make a lot of money of off displaying Meghan’s wedding pics and her dress (& Harry’s outfit) (for years), after they were moved from exhibition at Windsor Castle and Holyroodhouse in Scotland, or Am I mixing up the location?
By the way, the UK needs to give Meghan back her wedding dress (if not already). She payed for that almost quarter of a million dress out of her own pocket. It belongs in a black (history) museum in the US.
This was actually Misan’s third picture acquired by the NPG, not the first. He has a photo of Lewis Hamilton on display. The NPG never said they were going to display the H&M picture so this is a non story.
The NPG was never going to display that photo even if Kate wasn’t the patron. I’m sure Misan knew that too. I’m glad Meghan’s not in the Royal Collection. What I want to know is do they still have her wedding dress and when will they be sending it back to Meghan? As for Kate’s portrait I don’t see anything wrong with it. That’s how she looks without the retouching.
Anonymous here with a bit of background on the NPG. (sorry to those who are already familiar with all this. I’m not trying to patronise you or anyone. This is just background for those who don’t know the gallery or the collection).
The NPG reopened last summer after an extensive redevelopment. I was there on its opening day (not the preview, the main first day of opening).
I’ve been back two or three times since and it’s very clear that the displays are far more dynamic now than they were previously. On my first visit I felt bombarded by twentieth century royal portraits, and got the distinct impression that they have gone heavy on the current royal family because of the royal patronage aspect. Since then, the displays have already changed noticeably and there are fewer pictures of the queen and the current crop of royals. This is actually noticeable.
Just because the NPG isn’t planning to immediately hang this image, says nothing about six months time or a year’s time, or ever. The gallery as it is now has way more scope to change displays and present, effectively temporary, themed displays so this image, and any of the the many thousand of others held in their collection (including two of my family members), could go on display at any time. I doubt that the curators care about Kate’s opinions.
This is just yet another non-story turned into a ‘snub’ (surprise).
For info: the NPG is a very good gallery and free to enter so worth a visit if you’re in London. You can literally just ignore the Kate connection. It means nothing of importance to visitors.
Racists gonna racists. Lololol…they should take that KKKate portrait and put it on postcards, t-shirts, mugs and shit. It really does capture her withering spirit.
That pic of Kate is the Disney Villain vibes certainly not Princess,looks like Cinderellas step mum.
Meghan knows that if she had ordered any palace-commissioned artwork they would all have been annoying saying that she is vain and has no right to ask for any palace-commissioned artwork.