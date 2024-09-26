A cable organizer box, a brain teaser puzzle and a party tray



From Rosie: It’s my favorite time of year: Halloween season! I picked up this tablecloth in orange and black and love it so much. They also have ones with pumpkins and a glow-in-the-dark one, which I’m thinking about getting. I like this brand because it’s under $20, good quality and easy to keep clean. I also picked up a Halloween-themed Bluey coloring book for my younger son and this general Halloween-themed one for myself. As for the tablecloth, other people in reviews love it just as much as I do. “I love love love this table cloth!! EVERYTIME I see it it makes me smile! It’s just as pictured!!” “Very easy to clean! Always a plus when you have messy eaters. Good quality.” Here’s what else CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

A brain teaser puzzle that’s fun for kids and adults



From Rosie: Kanoodle is one of those “TikTok Made Me Buy It” crazes and it’s really fun. It’s a brain teaser puzzle game with 200 different 2D and 3D puzzles. It comes with a puzzle book and a case for easy travel. Right now, it’s only $10 on Amazon (normally $14). You can pick one up for yourself or at that price, grab a few to give as gifts. It has a 4.7 star rating, more than 28,800 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. In reviews, people mention that it’s fun for all ages and love that it’s a good alternative to playing on a phone or tablet. “Kanoodle is a fun and challenging puzzle game. It’s compact and easy to take anywhere.With various difficulty levels, it’s perfect for both kids and adults.” “I bought this gift for my eight year old and was pleasantly surprised by how fun it is for all ages. It kept him engaged for a long time, first starting with the 2D puzzles, then moving on to 3D. Later the adults we were hosting were all taking turns playing it. I plan to keep a few of these around for random gifting at Christmas time or birthdays.” “Love that this keeps me off my phone. Great brain teaser. Can use it anywhere.”

A stylish bathrobe that keeps you warm and cozy



From Rosie: My bathrobe is my favorite item of clothing. I absolutely would live in it if I could, and I’m excited for cooler weather so I have the excuse to wear it more often. This lightweight fleece bathrobe is an Amazon best-seller. It’s made of teddy sherpa fabric and designed to keep you warm while looking stylish. It comes in 14 different colors. It has a 4.6 star rating, more than 9,300 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love how soft and warm it is. “So soft and plush. It’s a great length and very comfortable to wear while lounging around the house.” “After months of searching through robe options, I gave this one a try. It does NOT disappoint! If you’re looking for a soft, plush robe, I highly recommend this.” “The robe is lightweight, yet warm. It’s also soft and very comfortable.”

Overnight patches that get rid of your pimples



From Rosie: The Mighty Patch is the #1 best seller in Amazon’s Beauty & Personal Care section. It’s a hydrocolloid patch that you put one over your pimples or blemishes overnight to help them heal. It also helps pull out the gunk so you never have to pop a pimple again. You can pick up a 36 count pack for $11. This has a 4.8 star rating, more than 148,700 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users rave about how well these work. “They stick well to the skin, staying in place without irritation, and are nearly invisible, making them perfect for daytime use as well…If you’re looking for a simple, no-fuss solution to cover and treat zits, Mighty Patch is definitely worth trying!” “I love the Mighty Patch. I’ve used it for several years and continue to purchase. It works well with ache that is close to the surface or open. It definitely reduces the size and appearance the next morning.” “Love them. It’s really satisfying to see all the gunk it extracts!! Leaves the pimple significantly flatter and doesn’t leave it really dry. I’ve bought them twice now.”

A divided party serving tray for taco nights, snacks and more



From CB: This covered divided serving tray would be great for taco night, for veggies and for snacks. It has a lid for easy storage and is BPA free and dishwasher safe. The center compartment fits standard round dip containers. This listing has 4.7 stars, over 2,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. I looked through so many party trays before finding this one! People say it’s easy to clean, sturdy and fits well in the refrigerator. “I ordered the red one and it looked great with the lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickle slices (in the middle section with the lid) for a large barbecue picnic. I love it!” “Best veggie tray ever!! Everyone in my family loves it. It makes taking a potluck tray super easy to make and bring. As a bonus it is also dishwasher safe and easy to clean.” “Love the versatility of this tray whether you want to use it at home or put the lid on to take to a gathering. Super easy to wash. It has increased our families veggie intake as I make my own veggie tray weekly for us to snack on.”

A vegan eyebrow gel that’s comparable to much more expensive brands



From CB: Essence Make Me Brow eyebrow gel is so inexpensive I thought that the 3-pack label couldn’t be accurate. You get three tubes of blonde or brown-based colors for under $9. This listing has over 2,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it fills your eyebrows well and that it’s similar to Charlotte Tilbury’s Legendary Brows, which is $26. I’ve ordered this and will report back! “The color is spot on & looks much more natural then you would think.” “This product is amazing. Its quick, and effective. It gives the right amount of color, plus the color match is on point. I love the fact that there are tiny little fibers in this formula. It really amps up the final look. The wand is super tiny, and you can get really detailed. Honestly for the price, I am blown away.”

A portable cable organizer box could solve that problem once and for all



From CB: If your house is anything like mine, there are chargers and connectors spread around, with some in boxes and others in drawers and areas next to where I might need them. When I need a different charger I have to search around and usually find it later. This portable cable organization box is on sale for 29% off at under $22. It has two levels to store both larger items like power bricks amd mice and smaller cables with so many compartments to keep them separate. This listing has over 1,200 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s a decent sized bag that’s sturdy, neat and stores so much. “I can pack so many cords, headset, trackball, etc. in this case and it fits perfectly in my backpack. Keeps me very organized.” “I labeled my cords and put them all in one case!!” “I could not ask for anything better. If you are a family that travels and you have electronics then this is perfect for keeping everything safe and organized.”

A multipack of women’s underwear to refresh yours for fall



From CB: I love my Amazon Essentials cotton underwear because they’re comfortable and breathable. You can get a pack of 6 for under $16 and they come in so many color varieties and in sizes xx-small to 6x. This listing has over 106,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. These are the number one bestselling underwear on Amazon and other people find them as comfortable as I do. “I used to always buy the Victoria Secret bikini underwear but the last several times it was hard to find them among all the other teeny tiny underwear variants. I bought these in a pinch actually because my suitcase didn’t arrive on vacation, but I ended up loving them. They fit exactly the same as the Victoria Secret ones but are so much cheaper.” “I recently felt the need to switch to 100% cotton underwear and it’s made a huge difference. I don’t get a sweaty and they just overall feel more comfortable and the airflow is better. These are actually really soft and nice quality. I bought two different brands to compare and thought this was definitely the best of the two.”

