Anna Delvey: DWTS exploited me for attention, it was predatory

Last week, Anna Delvey and her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, were one of the first two couples eliminated on this season of Dancing With the Stars (the other couple was Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov). Anna’s brief time on the show was controversial, from her bedazzled ICE-mandated ankle monitor to her lackluster performances and snotty exit interviews. Not to mention that everyone was wondering why a convicted felon on house arrest who was facing deportation was even invited on as a contestant in the first place.
Anna claimed that she wanted to reinvent herself and change people’s minds about her, but she’s been doing a pretty crap job at the follow-through. So far, she’s told Julianne Hough that she would take “nothing” away from her DWTS experience and Good Morning America that “getting eliminated” was her favorite part about the show. For her latest trick, Anna spoke with NBC News to accuse DWTS of being “predatory” and “exploiting” her for attention. LMAO.
She feels like the show “used” her for ratings: “I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings, that they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention,” Sorokin wrote in an email. “It was predatory of them to try [to] make me feel inadequate and stupid all while I did get progressively better yet they chose to disregard that.”
Life’s not fair, babe: “It felt like I was never really given a fair chance by the viewers or some of the judges’ given their nonsensical scoring. It’s supposed to be a dance competition and not a popularity contest.”
She had hesitations: To join the show, which Sorokin admitted she was “hesitant” about, she had to get permission from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to compete in Los Angeles, far outside her 75-mile house arrest radius based in New York.
The One Where Viewers Read Her for Filth: Viewers immediately expressed outrage when ABC announced that the “notorious ankle bracelet fashionista” would appear on the show’s 33rd season, demanding the network “stop glorifying” a felon. “DWTS” alum and choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy called her a “professional liar” and mocked her dancing on a TMZ podcast. “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg lamented that Sorokin received “special treatment” from the government to compete. Sorokin said the backlash over her casting made her realize “how easily people will judge you without getting to know you or the true facts of your story.”
Showrunner Conrad Green on Anna’s casting: “Anna is fascinating to a lot of people… so I think there is an inherent curiosity about her,” Green said. “She’s a very valid and interesting part of that cast. Yes, she had the issues she’s had, but we’ve had other people on the show who’ve had criminal issues in the past.”
The double standard of it all: Sorokin also noted that convicted felons have appeared on the show and were not similarly shamed. “I’m trying to start a new chapter moving past mistakes I made and regret when I was much younger. Not sure when people will finally afford me that second chance and stop persecuting me so I have the opportunity to move on with my life.”
On crying when people were mean about her first dance: “I hadn’t been on social media in over seven years. I felt good after my first dance but was not prepared for the hatred directed at me online and just how mean-spirited people can be hiding behind their keyboards,” she said of her emotional reaction.
She’s not watching the show: Sorokin said she probably won’t keep up with the show as it continues, but she hopes actor Reginald VelJohnson will win. “I don’t watch TV,” she added.
OMG. “They used me for ratings” is just laughable on so many levels. First of all, Anna’s whole thing is being predatory and using people for gain. Sorry you got a taste of your own medicine, babe! Second of all, DUH. Of course they cast her for ratings. They literally cast everyone on those shows because they think they’ll be a good mix of both well-liked and controversial figures to entice viewers to tune in and root for or against them! Do you think they cast Pommel Horse Guy (who is awesome BTW) because he’s just another charming face? No! It’s because he went viral! Goodness, Anna, girl, you know how the game is played! She’s just mad that she lost and is throwing a hissy fit to stay in the news. It’s just funny that she doesn’t realize that none of this is doing anything to actually endear herself to anyone. She should take the $125,000 she made for being on two episodes and use it on lawyer’s fees or whatever.
Deport her and her new face and be done with it.
Seriously. Why is she still here???
Also, she isn’t a good dancer! She’s too wooden. Even if she could nail every technical aspect of a dance, dance is a performance, and she lacks the personality to make it entertaining.
So why has this criminal not been deported yet? That said, she’s really killing off any chances she had to be cast in reality TV or whatever as the perpetual victim and a proven charisma vacuum.
Nah, they’ll still cast her. They like a “villain.”
Well she surely must know a thing or two about exploiting people and being predatory. Pot, kettle and all that.
She is delusional and why is NBC giving her a platform?
I think Michael K said it best when he referred to the show as, “Dancing with the Has Beens and Never Wases.”
Imagine being a convicted con and saying others were predatory? Hilarious.
My only takeaway from all of this is did she go to a plastic surgeon, show them a photo of Mischa Barton (with an overlay of Paulina Porizkova) and say “I want to look like this.”?
As far as the rest of it….you reap what you sow.
The weird thing is she never used to smile and now her face is in a perma-smile. It’s so disconcerting. Human bobblehead in second picture.
Lol, this is so stupid. People aren’t judging her because they don’t know her story; her story has been out there for 8 years. There have been newspaper articles and books and plays about her. She sold the rights to her life story to Netflix, for heaven’s sake, and Inventing Anna was a huge hit. And I can’t imagine this is the first time she’s gotten negative online comments.
It didn’t take long for the real Anna to show up. She really couldn’t keep up that sweet innocent act. Hahahaha. Sucks to be you, DWTS.
Look at the predator making accusations about predatory behavior.
She’s just mad because she spent all that money on a new face and she still got eliminated early.
This woman, please. I wonder if she had to give any of her fee to her victims as restitution? Hopefully the next time we hear about her will be when she’s at the airport waiting for her plane ride out of the US. No need for her to keep hanging around.
Eh, it’s a competitive reality show – you get eliminated if you aren’t all that interesting.
Ummmh, newsflash, Anna- TV shows exploit ALL their candidates for ratings. That‘s how you, someone with no previous talent or nepotism or artistry, got picked and how you were able to ask them for big bucks.
Anna doesn’t understand that she is famous for being a criminal and that that is NOT a good thing. America may often love a fallen star who apologized and showed remorse. Someone who tried to make amends and showed humility or humanity. Many European audiences love underdogs on shows. But Anna is on a US show and has shown zero remorse or accountability or respect for the justice system of a country she wishes to reside in. She did not go to jail for tax evasion, juvenile stupidity or insider trading. She was jailed for fraud and got lucky that so many others she defrauded didn‘t want the hassle of charging her, because they were stinking rich and embarrassed. As a narcissistic sociopath, without humility and respect for your surroundings one can only be a PR stunt or tiktok phenomenon for millenials or GenZ who want a laugh or a Netflix-character-come-to-life. Just because some people love Trump doesn’t mean they will embrace every felon.
I read this yesterday while waiting in a line (for the most amazing apple cider donuts) and quite literally burst out laughing, startling the people around me.
Anna whatever her last name is now is many things but stupid is not one. She knows why she was cast but saying it was predatory and unfair gives her another few days in the headlines.
Plus, she got paid a hefty sum for doing the minimum amount of work. The remaining contestants get paid more each week they’re on the show, but that means more hours of training and rehearsals and performances.
She wanted to do it so now that she got voted off quickly they exploited her? Get out of here! She is a loser of great degree nothing more. Her 15 minutes of fame are done. Next!
Delvey = fraud, felon, thief, narcissist. DWTS paid her to be on the show? She deserves her confinement but not money-making publicity. Deport her & let’s never have to see her again in anything but prison duds.
It’s crazy to me how people who’ve done something horrible are like “I’m ready to move on”. Witch! You haven’t even completed your punishment yet. Have you paid back the people that you swindled?!
Malignant narcissist doing what malignant narcissists do best — lie, deflect, manipulate, gaslight and blame everyone else for their f*ckups.
Wait, Pommel Horse Guy is on this season? I may have to watch after all!
And Danny Amendola!!! I’ve never watched the show but with those 2 as participants I just might.
So she willingly did the show, but is now mad and feels exploited because they didn’t keep her on the show until the end so she could rake up as much money as she wanted.
Yes, thank you! Exactly this! Why did she even agree to going on the show? This girl seems to lack a likable personality and has no sparkle. She’s the last person who should be on DWTS.
Now here is someone I could get behind deportation over. Bye girl. Total Euro trash who thinks that she’s a STAR.
She could have said no. Immigration and Customs should have said no.
Hopefully whatever money she made goes to her victims, but I doubt it.
This con-artist found one outlet to give her a shot at something legit, she bombed and is now trying to play victim. Disgusting.
The narcissist’s bulletproof lack of self-awareness continues to boggle my mind! She’s done awful crimes that hurt people (not all of her victims were wealthy!), hasn’t been deported when she should have been, was granted a privilege she doesn’t deserve, and is a crappy dancer with no charisma! Sounds like a classic candidate for getting voted off first to me! Narcissists will dismiss your feelings when they’ve done you wrong, but doing them wrong is unforgivable, and often only entails something that made them feel bad or inconvenienced for a few seconds.
Exactly!! She should have been deported by now! Appeal my ass, being deported back to Germany was part of her initial sentencing. She’s a whole ass criminal here illegally and yet crickets….hmm…..I wonder why?