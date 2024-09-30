Angelina Jolie wore a simple, elegant white dress to the NYFF ‘Maria’ premiere

Here are photos of Angelina Jolie at the New York Film Festival premiere of Maria, the Pablo Larrain film where she plays Maria Callas. Angelina arrived with her three oldest kids (all of them adults): Maddox, Zahara and Pax. It’s great to see Pax out and about – he recently crashed his motorbike in LA traffic and was hospitalized for several days with “complex trauma.” It looks like there are faint scars on his face, and his wrist is still in a brace. Zahara must have flown up to New York from Spelman College in Atlanta. I don’t know if Maddox has finished college yet. I love that they all came out to support their mom. As a survivor of the Brangeloonie Wars, I remember so many anti-Jolie people predicting that her kids would grow up to hate her. Looks like the kids have grown up to be well-adjusted and thoughtful, and they adore their mom.

I don’t see an ID on Angelina Jolie’s dress – it looks vintage-y to me, but it might be something custom-made from Atelier Jolie, you never know. People are saying that Zahara is wearing one of Angelina’s old dresses, which is possible. Zahara and Shiloh have both done the same thing for other red carpets. I think those are Angelina’s two fashionista daughters, while Vivienne is all about normcore and little-old-lady dressing. Maddox and Pax were both suited up and both of them looked really nice. After the premiere, I think Angelina hosted a party at Atelier Jolie. She did the same after the Tonys too. ETA: Apparently, Jolie’s dress is vintage Madame Grès. I thought it had a vintage flavor!

Last week, Angelina reportedly “dropped” her FOIA request into the FBI records of the 2016 plane incident. As many of you pointed out in yesterday’s comments, it’s more than likely that Angelina “dropped” the request because she got what she needed from the FBI, and/or she got enough documentation to use in her divorce case AND her countersuit against Brad over Miraval.