Donald Trump lied by claiming that VP Kamala Harris is ‘mentally impaired’

Donald Trump was on the campaign trail over the weekend, performing two dystopian speeches in as many days. Part of me wonders if Trump is mad that he had to campaign when he could have been golfing. I’ve thought, many times this year, that his Nazi rallies are not giving him the same endorphin rush as they used to – the crowds are sparse, he’s too broke and debt-ridden to rent the biggest venues (and he couldn’t fill them anyway), and his “people” keep leaving just minutes into his speeches. On Saturday, Trump decided to call Vice President Kamala Harris “mentally impaired.” This from the same man who talks about wind farms electrocuting sharks and the late, great Hannibal Lector.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’s mental capacity Saturday, falsely claiming she was born “mentally impaired” and comparing her actions to that of “a mentally disabled person.” The remarks prompted criticism from advocates for people with disabilities. Disparaging Harris’s actions on border security as vice president, Trump told the crowd in Prairie du Chien, Wis., “Kamala is mentally impaired. If a Republican did what she did, that Republican would be impeached and removed from office, and rightfully so, for high crimes and misdemeanors.” He later suggested Harris “was born that way,” prompting cheers in the crowd. “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way. She was born that way. And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country,” he said, elaborating on a claim backed by no evidence. He called Harris “a very dumb person,” and repeatedly mispronounced her first name, an action some supporters see as demeaning and racist. The comments, which were part of what Trump acknowledged was “a dark speech,” drew swift criticism. Maria Town, CEO and president of the American Association of People with Disabilities, said in a statement to The Washington Post that Trump’s comments “say far more about him and his inaccurate, hateful biases against disabled people than it does about Vice President Harris, or any person with a disability.” “Trump holds the ableist, false belief that if a person has a disability, they are less human and less worthy of dignity,” she added. “These perceptions are incorrect, and are harmful to people with disabilities.”

[From WaPo]

I mean, you would think that if VP Harris is mentally deficient, she wouldn’t have been able to dog-walk him so thoroughly in the debate. You would think that he would be eager to debate VP Harris again. Instead, he’s scared of her and, in his chickensh-t cowardice, claims that he was soundly defeated in the debate by a mentally impaired woman of color.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Orangina also suggested a purge-like scenario where we let cops murder all of the criminals for one day a year. Trump is a 34-count convicted felon… does he believe that he would be immune from such law enforcement violence?

Trump on theft: If you had one really violent day.. .. … One rough hour. And I mean real rough. The word will get out and it will end immediately. pic.twitter.com/DkOdULcV32 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2024