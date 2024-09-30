Prince Harry’s ‘only UK engagement’ during this trip is the WellChild Awards

Much like the “Duchess Meghan bullied staffers, trust us, bro” storyline, I’m bored to tears over the British media’s neverending storyline of “Prince Harry must reconcile with his family!” I don’t know how many f–king times they’re going to say the exact same thing, but here we are. Harry arrived in London today or yesterday, but that’s only an assumption on my part. He is scheduled to host the WellChild Awards in the early evening in London today. After that, he will likely head to Lesotho and South Africa. At no point has Harry indicated or said outright that he would like to see his father during this trip, but that hasn’t stopped the British media from hollering about it for the past week. Well, now the Express says that Harry’s “only engagement” in England is the WellChild event.

There are no official plans in the diary for Prince Harry to see King Charles during this UK visit and it is unlikely that they will meet due to simple geography, according to a source. Prince Harry will be staying within a stone’s throw of Buckingham Palace tonight as he arrived in the United Kingdom this weekend for tomorrow’s WellChild awards in London. According to a well-placed source, it is highly unlikely that the Duke of Sussex will meet with his father King Charles during his fleeting visit as the WellChild event will be “his only UK engagement”. The source adds that Harry, 40, is set to fly to South Africa soon afterwards on a trip to see long-time friends and to support his Sentebale charity. “Harry’s only engagement in the UK is for the WellChild awards,” said the source. “He will then fly to South Africa to see friends that he hasn’t seen for a while and to support his charity. There are no official plans in the diary to see the King and it is unlikely that they will meet due to simple geography.”

[From The Daily Express]

From what I’ve determined about Charles’s treatment schedule, he’s basically spent the summer shuffling back to London for his cancer treatment every other week, usually mid-week, on a Tuesday or Wednesday. It’s not crazy to think that Charles could have moved some things around to come to London a day early and meet with Harry. But Charles continues to be a dogsh-t father, and so here we are. That’s not on Harry, and again, his sole event for this trip is WellChild. Meanwhile, every headline is “Harry Arrives Without Meghan” and “Harry is Trying to Mend Fences!” Imagine a whole-ass king and Prince of Wales clout-chasing the one who escaped their trap.