The Times: Meghan Markle screamed at a florist for 30 minutes in 2018

I’m bored to tears with the “Meghan is a bully” character assassination. It’s been eight years since then-Meghan Markle met a charismatic prince, and an entire national press has smeared her, abused her, tormented her and gaslighted her ever since. Enough. Give it a f–king rest. They’re still desperately trying to claim her and abuse her from afar. The “bully” story was given a second life on September 12th when the Hollywood Reporter mimicked all of the old British smears but claimed that they were being told the same thing by Archewell staffers. Meghan’s rebuttal was to organize a cover story in Us Weekly, wherein her staffers went on the record about what she’s really like as a boss – a lovely person who gives gifts, is understanding about giving people time off, and a boss who gives clear direction. Then the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes decided to – bizarrely – get in contact with Harry and Meghan’s former staffers in the UK, meaning people who used to or still work for Prince William and Kate. So we’re back to years-old smears from salty, lazy people who were reduced to tears at being assigned tasks by a Black woman. Of course they had unhinged things to say about Meghan being a “psycho.” I bring up that Sykes piece because the Sunday Times decided to give Sykes more space in their paper. Some highlights from yet another idiotic hit piece:
Why Sykes decided to regurgitate the old smears: The outpouring of love that had emerged in Us Weekly was served up by Meghan’s comms team, to push back against The Hollywood Reporter article. After reading this rather odd piece, I decided to call up a number of individuals who worked for Meghan back in Blighty, when she was still a royal. It’s fair to say that their recollections varied. “There definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments. I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s***,” one courtier who worked for Meghan and Harry told me, adding: “It was an incredibly fraught time and I’m inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt. She has said herself she was suicidal at times.”
Meghan screamed at a florist over the phone? Another person who worked with Meghan in the run-up to her wedding told me: “I always thought she was a classic narcissist and getting her staff to tell a magazine how amazing she is only confirms that in my mind. She is lovely when it is all going her way but a demon when the worm turns.” And a third source told me the story of a florist who was “screamed at down the phone” for half an hour after posting insignificant detail online about a bouquet they were working on for Meghan (without identifying that Meghan was the client). “They vowed never to work with her again, despite the prestige of having her as a client. If you were working for her, you were often treated like a tradesman who could be treated like s***.”
The Us Weekly story was one-sided, unlike all of the British reporting!! But the ridiculously one-sided article in Us Weekly gave the media the perfect opportunity to revive these dormant controversies. Yet again, the melodrama had overtaken the good works.
Harry’s trip to the UK: Much more important [than the WellChild Awards] to Brand Harry, however, will be whether his father agrees to see him during his sojourn in his homeland. Neither side would definitively tell me whether a meeting is planned on this trip, but all the indications so far are that it is not. The King is in Scotland, gathering his strength for a forthcoming trip to Australia. The Queen, her friends have told me, is keen that Charles doesn’t get unnecessarily stressed out and is not encouraging a meeting. For Harry, there can be no meaningful rehabilitation as a royal without reconciliation. His father’s recent health scare has added a sense of urgency to that quest.
That pathetic Hallmark video: Relations between William and Harry are very poor. Yet because of the king’s health issues, some executive power and influence is already flowing William’s way. If you doubt that, just look at the glossy Instagram video William and Kate published last month to announce her recovery from cancer. Despite relentless messaging from the palace that Charles and Kate’s bond has deepened and strengthened in the course of their separate cancer battles, Charles didn’t even make the final cut. Kate’s parents, Mike and Carole Middleton, did.
Meghan DGAF about the UK: Subtle shifts in power between William and Charles won’t really affect Meghan, who seems to have little interest in spending time with the Windsors and is quite happy to be the commercial arm of Sussex Inc, selling jam and making TV shows.
Harry wants to leave the celebrity stuff behind? But speaking to sources close to Harry, it’s quite clear that he wants to leave behind the celebrity nonsense typified by last week’s debacle with Us magazine, recover his reputation as an honest dealer and become known as a serious philanthropic player. Sources have also been clear to me that Harry does not want his old royal life back: he adores the California sunshine and treasures his wife and family. But he undoubtedly would like to reoccupy the space he briefly held on stage at the Clinton Initiative, and will hold again at WellChild.
Harry must reconcile with the crown? However, it’s going to be incredibly difficult, nigh on impossible, to transform back into a credible quasi-royal unless he reconciles with the crown. If Charles were to welcome Harry back into the fold, the nation would probably follow his lead; the reservoir of affection for Diana’s boy is deep. But unless Harry can switch the narrative away from the kind of tit-for-tat melodrama we’ve seen this month, he may never be able to find his way back.
Let’s take this in pieces. First, the Meghan stuff – they’re mad that the Us Weekly story was “one-sided” or they’re mad that their “unnamed sources” with an ax to grind and zero specific stories can’t compete with named staffers saying that Meghan is a good boss? If “one-sided” is a reason to toss out certain reports, surely we can toss out the overwhelming majority of British royalist reporting? The story about Meghan bitching out a florist… lol. First of all, at least it’s something specific! It took years, but we finally got one story! Now. I don’t believe that she screamed, but I bet Meghan did call the florist and ask the woman to not publicize anything to do with her, and the florist was probably in a snit about it. Sidenote: remember how the Middletons didn’t pay for Kate’s wedding cake and we didn’t find out until years later? Well, at least it wasn’t a curt phone call!
As for the stuff about Harry… he literally has that polo show coming out. He was literally just in New York with a whole lot of business to conduct. He doesn’t “need” to have a connection to those dreadful people. THEY need HIM. They need him to need them. Harry keeps showing everyone how meaningless and awful they are and they keep running after him, screaming “you need us!!”
Cool, now give names. Pay the florist to tell what really happened. Because, the “one-sided” article put the names of the sources and the direct quotes into the public discussion. Otherwise, it is another bullsh*t story like hundreds out there how she screamed at the palace staff. I am sure the very real florist didn’t sign any NDA, since they decided not to work with her ever again.
Also, the palace makes sure that no one uses the royals for PR. Remember how a guy cited Kate as her client to market his botox service and the palace staff quickly briefed that Kate didn’t use his services. If there is a florist out there got yelled at, there is no f*cking way Meghan did it. I am sure one of the palace staff called them.
I bet that one of the names behind the article is Melissa Toubati, the assistant they terminated (for reasons still unknown), who got the job through her buddy Jason Knauf.
There is no way this is true due to the simple fact that we are just now hearing about this. As much as they want to paint Meghan as evil they would’ve ran with this from the start.
Why would Harry need to reconcile with the royals to be considered a serious philanthropist?? The MAJORITY of philanthropists are not royal and the previous 4 nearly 5 years now proves this wrong. As for the screaming at the florist, okay, no one deserves that. But that would put Meghan in the same vein as Carole Middleton, as Charles, as Anne, as Sophie who screamed at her bodyguard in broad daylight in the high street. It makes her a bridezilla at one of the most stressful periods in her life. Not some unique monster. I always think, what is the end goal? Is it literally for her to die? You didn’t want her to be here, so she left the country. Now what? She shouldn’t exist anywhere??
I believe the yelling at the florist story as much as I believed “Meghan made Kate cry” during wedding story. It is the same bullsh*t.
Honestly it’s so funny that British people think anyone cares about the monarchy outside of the UK. I live in a commonwealth country and we don’t hear about them at all. Harry will always be princess dianas son and he has the charisma and the work ethic to be a successful philanthropist. No one cares about the Windsors.
I noticed the article is suggesting that Meghan is mentally unstable, using the term “psycho” and then making reference to her past suicidal ideation. Despicable. And straight out of the playbook they STILL use for Diana.
Indeed.
Came to say this. It’s infuriating that they put this shit out there, then hide behind their mental health patronages (which, why the hell haven’t those charities dropped them by now? They can’t possilbly be benefiting that much from patrons who never show up in the first place).
In addition to the psycho term I think Sykes’ Daily beast this week referred to her as a demon. So they are ramping up their attacks.
This. FFS, I will never get over just how strong Meghan is, as we are nearing a decade of the abuse. I don’t believe she yelled at a florist for half an hour at all.
The florist story has been kept secret for six whole years while all sorts of disgusting stories were being published about Meghan—some even made up like the stockings making Kate cry—and we’re just hearing about this now? I don’t believe it.
Still unnamed sources and lack of actual incidents. I can’t take anything at face value because we all know white people receive responses from black people differently and they’re prone to microagressions against black people. As for Harry, the press and Palace have convinced themselves that he wasn’t doing any charity work after he left the UK. They’re desperate for him to return to the Royal fold and unable to accept that he’s not coming back.
“I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s***,”. And, for the florist: was “screamed at down the phone”. In both quotes it doesn’t specifically say “Meghan screamed down the phone” or I witnessed “Meghan doing this”. I think they are taking quotes out of context to make it appear that Meghan was the one doing this when it really relates to someone else at KP.
Very true. We’re still being given an narrative of a witness and not the actual “victims” themselves.
At the end of the day, the gutter rats will hold tight to the Meghan is a bully mess because this is all they can use with unnamed sources. They cannot besmirch her character in any other significant manner because names would have to be used. This is a tiring old narrative often used for and against Black women. Seems based on their reporting this only occurred in the UK because Meghan has a long history of interacting with others through working and all reports they scrounged for speaks to her kindness and approachability. This is a hill those gutter rats are prepared to die on and I attribute this to when Harry shared how devastated she was when this bullying allegation surfaced in the gutter U.K. press. They cannot bully Harry so they go after what he holds dear, his wife. This type of reporting does not resonate well in the United States because a more thorough job would be required to substantiate and it is not worth the effort or time.
They tried this in USA with Kamala Harris. The unnamed stories were basically “she expected good work from her employees”. So, no one took it seriously. I am glad this strategy doesn’t work in USA anymore especially against black women.
The florist doesn’t actually look good here. The florist was indiscreet. I’m sure Meghan was rightfully upset but I don’t believe for a second she yelled for 30m🙄. So does Sykes write for the Times now in addition to the daily beast?
This is not the flex Sykes and Co. think it is. It sounds sad. And desperate. And not for the Sussexes.
The British tabloids and ‘royal experts’ have jumped in on this because the U.S. press said ‘Oh, look at what THR printed. Really? How about that?’ and then moved on. And, they also have to tarnish Meghan and Harry–mostly Meghan–because of the incredible International press Harry has received after his performance at events during U.N Week in NYC.
Everyone in the world knows that the reason Buckingham Palace didn’t release the results of the ‘independent investigation by a legal firm’ into the bullying charges against Meghan is because there is nothing there. The ’employees’ were willing to lie in a leaked email to defame Meghan but weren’t willing to testify to it under oath. It’s like a vile catch-22 in which they can publish old leaks and claim to have credible bullying charges against her because no report was ever released clearing her. It doesn’t matter what Meghan says because ‘there were bullying complaints by her palace employees’ (well, William and Kate’s palace employees) and the courtiers
nicknamed her ‘Duchess Difficult’, don’t you know.
If there was a report backing up bullying charges against Duchess Meghan it would have been ‘leaked’ by now and used against her. Sorry to rant, but they’re now attempting to pull U.S. media into the ‘bash Harry and Meghan, just because we can’ game as well. No reputable editor would have allowed that hit-piece in THR. Media outlets worldwide know what the British media have been up and would recognize that THR piece as old British tabloid news.
I find all this so sad:
– Meghan never deserved any of this;
– This country (Britain) is sick, very sick.
For her sanity, as well as her safety, I hope she never comes back.
These awful people want harry to leave his wife and children. It’s ridiculous since to go after meghan since Charles was seen having temper tantrums and Kates behavior before Meghan s wedding was horrible. Charles actually showed his teeth to his employees. And in front of cameras.
The Sussexes are not going through this nonsense again or upending their life and family over this BS. They said what they said. If the UK wants to escalate it, bring the lawyers in, because where else is it supposed to lead. They’ve already been over this. That Colombia trip, which focused on Meghan and locked out the UK press, really has them shook. I say keep bringing it Sussexes, one project or tour after another.
i’ll say good for her for standing up for herself. question is it possible to scream at some one for 30 mins . this is giving angry black woman trope vibes if she was up set and raised her voice it is being reported as screaming at some one. bottom line is people are difficult, especially when they do something wrong and get called on it then dig in and want to be right, so i imagine Meghan’s frustration trying to get what she wants. interpretation being difficult
I would love the name of the florist so I can go full blown Karen on their lying 🍑 es…my rant will be a lot longer than 30 minutes.
They’re back to regurgitating old smears. 2018? BFFR. The royals are looking incredibly desperate. Why can’t they just get up off their asses and do their 500mil job instead of stalking and harassing someone who left almost 5 years ago. This is blatant harassment. At this point I don’t care if she yelled at someone, insulted their momma, snubbed them, or whatever they say she did. Sick of this sh*t. They are so jealous of what they have achieved and they get none of the shine of their hard work. This is making me actively despise these people.
Harry wants to leave the celebrity stuff behind! That must be why he went on Jimmy Kimmel because he doesn’t want to do ‘celebrity’ things anymore! Sykes is clueless . Harry is already being invited to events by the Clinton Foundation, what does he need Charles for?
This is what England pays 500 million pounds a year for? A monarchy so racist, hateful, petty and insecure that they have to destroy, or kill(Princess Diana) anyone who outshines them. Before Meghan I would gladly purchase products from England now I put them back on the shelves when I see they are made there. Once again this article has zero named sources and didn’t mention the name of the florist shop, typical for a country run by tabloid and Murdoch..I’m so exhausted by all the hate Meghan gets, my heart just breaks for her💔.
This is all projection to really let us know that this is how the lazy leftovers deal with people they deem below them (which is everybody). The anger that the US article named their sources is killing them so they think let’s double down on the crap.
I know the bar is high for public figures but I don’t see how this couldn’t be a case of defamation. It’s too much at this point. There has to be a limit or some way to force them to put up or shut up. To be on this for years and years. Where does it end and how much is someone supposed to take?
If someone screamed at me over the phone, I would just hang up. I wouldn’t listen for half an hour. That’s how you know this is a GROSS exaggeration.
I think I have figured out what might be happening. Remember what triggered the racists the first time they became absolutely unhinged? The announcement that M was expecting A. Then they succeeded in their aim via the Daily Fail lawsuit and stressed her into losing that baby. They tried and failed with L and now, all of a sudden, they are focussing, laser-like, on the fake bullying accusations again, seemingly out of nowhere. They know, or have heard, or suspect SOMETHING. It cannot simply be the fact that she’s about to launch ARO.
This stinks to high heaven. They appear to be out for blood. And it seems that the usual suspects know that their tabloid takes (Daily Beast included) are not hitting as they once used to, so they are trying as much as possible to insert slanderous narratives into so-called “serious” newspapers – hoping that the anonymous sources will be overlooked in favour of the cachet of the paper. Something very sinister is going on. And they’ve obviously been instructed to keep pushing this story as much as possible, presumably in the hopes that it will spread worldwide. Why now?
Honestly, this is exhausting. I can’t believe after 8 years anyone is still interested in reading this. It’s the same story over and over. How does it still sell papers? Meghan has literally not said a word or acknowledged them in years!
It also seems clear to me that this is an effort to distract from the feminine hygiene product video that Kate made.
Oh ffs British media get a life , get out in the garden , go for a holiday or something .
Leave this woman alone for gods sake ,
She is not the unstable one.You journos should all be locked up in the same mental health ward together .
You have become obsessed because your favourite prince chose his wife and family and left the cult of the Royal Family and he is NEVER going back to live there .
Accept it and move on for your own sanity .
It’s pathetic .
“Much more important [than the WellChild Awards] to Brand Harry, however, will be whether his father agrees to see him during his sojourn in his homeland.”
—No, it won’t. It really, really won’t.
On some comments sections Diana is still called unstable and it was not Charles fault at all. This decades after she died. It is a disgrace.now Meghan is constantly trashed by dm and other outlets.the royals better worry that this can’t go on and calls for a republic will just get louder.
The US Weekly story has been out for a week and the BM is still upset? The press pirates must have seen complaints and people feeling bamboozled over the “reporting”? For this florist? If the BM can find out the name of the tattoo parlor owner who saw Harry in NYC it can get the name of this phantom florist from six years ago.
Since the florist is in the UK, surely they would benefit enormously by being a named source? Business would be booming if they shared their tale of woe. Being screamed at by M, a victim of her notorious bullying, they should cash in! I’m sure one of the rota would love to do the interview, right? Right?