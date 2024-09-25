Archewell staffers finally defend the Sussexes: ‘they are dedicated & hardworking’

On September 12, the Hollywood Reporter published an incredibly bizarre “Rambling Reporter” piece called “Why Hollywood Keeps Quitting on Harry and Meghan.” This was not the first time THR launched a broadside against the Sussexes, but this piece was particularly strange and bile-filled. Unnamed sources insisted that the Duchess of Sussex was a hellish boss who ran around the office, screaming at people and creating low morale. THR wrote that Meghan has a “reported penchant for noisy tantrums and angry 5 a.m. emails [which] has earned her the in-house moniker ‘Duchess Difficult.’” One source told THR: “She’s absolutely relentless. She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.” A day later, the NY Post picked up the story, and then last week, the Mail ran a version of the story too.
As I was covering this stuff, I said once again that these are the kinds of stories which need pushback. The British media throws sh-t at the wall on a daily basis – I understand why the Sussexes give the silent treatment to outlets like the Mail and the Sun. But THR is a trade paper and their “reporting” mimicked those British smears in an American accent. It needed to be dealt with, and dealt with in a smarter way than “ignoring it and hoping it goes away.” Some people yelled at me for suggesting that the Sussexes need to be more proactive about these kinds of things, but I maintain: they need to fight back especially because it involves their business. These crazy conspiracies about who “ordered” THR’s story and why H&M should continue to be silent weren’t working either – that’s absolutely the wrong way to deal with it. And finally, the Sussexes have done something. They authorized their former and current staffers to speak to Us Weekly. Some highlights:
Ben Browning, their former head of content: He says his experience at the company and with Meghan and Harry in general “was positive and supportive… we all continue to be friends. The narratives we’ve seen suggesting the contrary are untrue.” Onetime chief of staff Catherine St-Laurent tells Us she and the couple have also “remained close” and says, “The time I spent working with Prince Harry and Meghan was incredibly meaningful to me.”
Josh Kettler spoke to Us: While Josh Kettler’s August departure as Harry’s chief of staff sparked more negative press, he says he was “warmly welcomed” by both Harry and Meghan and the Archewell team during his stint. “They are dedicated and hardworking,” he tells Us of the pair. “It was impressive to witness.”
Ashley Hansen, Archewell global press secretary: “When I told them [I needed surgery], I was met with the kind of concern and care a parent would express if it were their own child. I was asked what I needed, how and if they could help, and told to take as much time as I needed.” Hansen says Harry and Meghan sent flowers and care packages, “but most profoundly to me, Meghan would personally reach out to my husband daily to make sure that we both were OK and had support. It meant so much to him and even more to me. You don’t realize how much that kind of kindness and thought means until you need it.”
Growing pains: There’s little doubt the company — which employs a small team of roughly 16 full-time employees and is comprised of the Archewell Foundation (their charitable nonprofit), a production side (which deals with audio work like podcasts and their Netflix deal) and communications (Markle’s new lifestyle brand is a separate entity) — has had some growing pains. “Archewell is not unlike a start-up; it’s relatively young,” says Hansen, adding, “Two things can be equally true: you can be a great leader and still have turnover. No boss or company is immune to that.”
An anonymous staffer: “People leave at any company — they get new opportunities, change their careers or feel their role isn’t the right fit. They also sometimes get let go. Those decisions are part of doing business.” The current anonymous staffer says colleagues have been “dumbfounded by the claims… It’s clear where this type of commentary is coming from. It’s likely made up from someone who’s disgruntled.” Browning tells Us the narrative is “simply a predictable attempt at creating intrigue through sewing false conflict.”
The office culture is positive. “This is the first company I’ve worked [where I] liked every person,” says the source. “Harry and Meghan picked the best of the best from every field and watered the seeds for them to flourish. We have an enormous microscope on us. But good things are happening.”
Acts of kindness from the Sussexes: “When I adopted my dog, the next day, I had a luxury brand leash and new collar on my doorstep,” says the former staffer, who adds that parents-to-be are given brand-new gifts and top-notch secondhand stuff from the couple themselves “like unused car seats and baby items they no longer need.” During the Colombia trip, the duke and duchess texted a team leader to take everyone out for drinks. “They want to take care of us,” the current employee says. “Meghan will do things like, ‘You mentioned on the call your skin is bothering you, I put together a kit for you.’” And during team visits to the couple’s Montecito home, no one departs empty-handed. “Whenever staff goes to their house, they leave with a basket with fresh flowers, fresh fruit, fresh eggs,” the staffer says.
Meghan is not tantrum-prone: As for rumors of Meghan’s penchant for tantrums, the current staffer says they have “never” heard her yell, explaining that the duchess “gives clear direction and is solution-oriented.” And those reports of firing off demanding emails at 5 a.m.? Meghan’s official email signature reads: “My working day may not be your working day. Please do not feel obliged to reply to this email outside your normal working hours.”
Mandana Dayani speaks: “Part of the profound injustice of having to speak publicly on this in light of these endless and damaging narratives is that so much of the kindness, mentorship, and support that Prince Harry and Meghan share with others happens quietly behind closed doors,” says Mandana Dayani, who served as the president of Archewell for 18 months in 2021 and 2022. “I’ll never forget sitting on the floor in their kitchen while Meghan was feeding Princess Lily and cold-calling a dozen senators — their reactions were unbelievable — to ask them to advocate for paid leave.” Dayani and Meghan traveled to Uvalde, Texas, after the tragic 2022 school shooting. “For hours, [Meghan] sat in a room with grieving families, going one by one to each person — hugging them and crying with them,” she recalls to Us, noting that Meghan has since kept in touch with the families affected by the tragedy.
I said before that I wish the Sussexes had pushed back in one of the other trade papers, but I get the strategy now. They wanted a softer focus and space to share their staffers’ first-hand accounts of what it’s actually like to work at Archewell. I also wonder if People Magazine was offered this rebuttal first and they declined, because Us Weekly still wouldn’t have been my first choice for this? In any case, bookmark this story or screenshot it for the receipts. People are going on the record: Meghan is a lovely boss, they’re nice to their team, she’s not marching around the office making men cry. Case closed. It’s like pulling teeth to get the Sussexes to push back on these racist and sexist smears. This should have happened years ago.
It’s so gross of US Weekly to print the smears from the HR article on the cover. For those in the checkout line who may not have heard any of this, thats what they are going to read and maybe retain and none of the rebuttal.
My first thought as well. Most people will just assume it’s another story of how awful she is. I’m glad people are on record though. Anyways i’ve added THR to my karma list and will be manifesting bad things for them.
Not only that, they choose to put only Meghan on the cover, when the staffers are defending both her and Harry. So only Meghan’s face appears next to the smears. That’s why I personally wish that we could just all simply ignore what clearly is intended as a hit piece. It was an attempt to smear Meghan in the wake of William and Kate getting slammed for their trashy video and in anticipation of Harry going to New York. Those of us who’ve been around for a long time recognize this propaganda.
It’s a tactic to get people to pick up and read.
Snuffles, This is how I reacted—the “What are they REALLY like” part pricks your curiosity.
QE2 famously never complained and never explained. I think if you’re raised in that kind of environment, it’s probably baked into how you react: Harry has literally been famous his entire life. He also, at the beginning of their relationship when Meghan was in Toronto, told her to never interact with reporters. After all the isht spewed about the two of them, I understand why they tried to starve narratives of oxygen by ignoring them—especially when each time they respond, it seems like a plethora of articles get published. That technique worked until it didn’t.
I’m glad that not only do we now know where (Not Hollywood! H&M are usually NOT in the office!), but also have heard from people who actually know them, who have been named, and who willingly tell us how much they appreciated their time with Archewell.
I LOVE how the staff were like “not on our watch”
And Harry and Meghan sound so lovely. Mentioning you have a problem with your skin and getting sent a skin set, Meghan always giving credit if an idea is yours, staff not leaving Montecito without a basket full of eggs, flowers and fruit, stuff when you mention you have a new dog etc.
W&K’s BOMB Twilight remake video, RF’s obscene pay raise, H doing amazing things in NYC. And right on schedule… a M hit piece.
Who’d a thunk it?
This article using actual names and not anonymous sources is devastating to the British media’s narrative. This push back is excellent, but what is really interesting to me is that the British media seems to be doing their best to create an entire contingent of people that will not ever respect their Media or the British royal family. They mentioned it slightly in the article, but the anonymous staffer talks about how hard it is to work when people are constantly trying to undercut the good work that you’re doing. These people have family and friends, you can’t tell me that they don’t have an absolutely horrific view of the Royal family that may not have been there at first just because they were working for Harry and Meghan. I read this yesterday and also wondered why it wasn’t in People at first but I realized this is a pretty direct and strong attack against not just the smears from the BM but the American soft press that just regurgitates it. People still seems to want to straddle the fence with KP and maybe they felt they wouldn’t get access anymore if they ran it. Not sure why access to two missing people with matter, but maybe they’re worried about not being able to use their inevitable funeral and coronation special editions soon.
People would never have published this because they wouldn’t want to upset their KP and BP sources. The new editor of US weekly used to edit People and is apparently friendly with Abigail Spencer. So choosing US Weekly makes sense. The inclusion of direct quotes from Josh Kettler makes the THR story seem ridiculous.
This is why so many in the Squad don’t trust People. I understand that Harry and Meghan sometimes feel they have no choice, but I wish they would abandon that magazine.
I have always believed that these stories from the BM are pure deflection – deflection from the fact that this behaviour is coming from someone else (and her mother). We will never see that bullying report simply because it exposed who the real bully was and it wasn’t Meghan.
The BM keep giving us tidbits on who the problem people are and its not the ones in California.
Exactly. Every accusation is a confession. And not just Keen and MaMidds, but the angry, raging Egg as well. And employee-choking Chuckles. And Fiesta who yelled at her RPO. Basically everyone else in the family except Meghan lol. They just could not stand that she came into that family and outshined them all through her character and the ease with which she royaled.
The same sh*t they did to Diana. They wrote similar accusations about her and the same tabloid writers who wrote those pieces are using the same tactic against Meghan. It is unbelievable the public fell for the same lie twice.
I remember back in the day, when a black woman who worked with both the Sussexes and the other couple defended Meghan and Harry in the same vein, on camera and Meghan’s cookbook lunch, but that got zero play. I read other stories from palace staff offering similar push back — Meghan is nice, she buys us ice scream, etc., etc. Just like this push back will get minimal play. The claim that “People Magazine was offered this rebuttal but decline.” Will get more play. I guess, for those of you needed a rebuttal, in order to know that two of the nicest, hardest working people in public life are nice to their staff. Here you go. I personally didn’t need it.
This seems to me more like staffers were fed up with being talked about in the press and decided to push back. It is their work place too. They have a right to defend it and on the record sources have weight that anonymous briefings don’t.
I think, the attack piece used one of the employees who just left Archewell to prove Meghan was a bully. So, yes their names are used to push this propaganda. Some people here believed that the guy must have talked sh*t about H&M, but I thought they were just using his name, thinking he won’t respond to a silly article. I read he also said positive things about his experience. So, it was all just lies, made up by the media, like we thought.
That’s the way I took it, not that this was about Harry and Meghan but the people that work for them being tired of their work being maligned. Don’t forget they don’t only just talk about how horrible Meghan is, they constantly undercut all the hard work that Archewell does, make it seem like the people that work there are incompetent because of normal things that occur in the course of doing business, and that they aren’t seen as real players in the philanthropy space. If I’m a professional that’s worked for a dozen non-profits and this is how you’re talking about the place that I work in addition to my awesome boss damn right I’d be pissed off.
And former co-workers who have acted with her have praised her, as well as support staff in filming have said how nice she was. Those articles tend to get overlooked by the tabloids.
Those articles might get overlooked by tabloids but they are still important in the US for the casual reader. H&M live and work in the US so it’s important that a counter narrative to the tabloids is running in outlets like People, US Weekly, Harpers, T&C etc…
This really makes the staffers who worked for them in England look horrible, doesn’t it? Imagine Meghan pouring her kindly heart out to make life better for them, and they never spoke up about the bullying allegations. DESPITE all of Meghan’s kindness.
Everyone here has said it and I’ll say it again: the sheer b*tchiness of salt island doesn’t deserve a Disney princess of Meghan’s calliber.
Not all the staffers who worked for Harry and Meghan on the Island were horrible. Some of them actually tried to get the word out about their positive experiences working with the couple, but their voices were drowned out.
Ah I think I remember that — and someone tried to say that all the stuff Meghan gave the staffers were “gifts from outside” that should not have been kept, or some such.
Tiny little grinch hearts in the BP.
I’m not surprised at all that she treats her staff with kindness and generosity. When Meghan first got engaged/married (and the various negative stories were being filtered to the British media via W&K), the stories we heard from literally every person she’s EVER worked with were that she was loyal, kind, hardworking, generous, philanthropic, down to earth, etc. And that was in an industry notorious for divas and big egos.
This article highlights who she’s always been. I’m glad the real story is being shared.
About time that staff spoke up about Harry and Meghan. They are as we all knew decent hardworking bosses. They care about their staff as they care about everyone. They don’t treat people like the royals. For far too long the BM have besmirched their names.Its time for a push back and the truth revealed about what the royals are hiding. Any sane person could see this week that Harry is well liked and respected from people of all nations. Excluding his British relatives of course. 😂
People mag is still trying to “both-side” this. They don’t want to upset BRF and still want some access to H&M. So, I understand why they wouldn’t want to publish this. BRF started this smear campaign with leaks, then fake “bully” investigation. I am glad their staff put their names on record, but I don’t know if this changes anything. People who support BRF will still believe that a black woman was bullying the staff (the similar sh*t they said about Kamala), others who can see the racism Meghan suffered from both media and BRF didn’t believe stupid accusations anyway. There was never a solid example about what she did. It was always how the white staff at the palace “felt” around her.
The negative stories continue relentlessly .
In Australia it never stops , most people believe the lies .
It’s nice these people have defended Meghan but that won’t make news here .
There has been nothing on what Harry has been doing this week ,
They never say anything positive .
I just shake my head how gullible people are .
This pushback is not for the UK or Australia it is for American market where H&M work and live. It was important for them not to let those narratives take hold in the US. On the record sources have a lot of weight and should stop other reputable US outlets picking up stories like these .
People mag may not want to offend the keens and the middletons. James m got space in people magazine.
Anyone who has followed Meghan for awhile knew they were lies right from the start, WanK having them repeated in an American publication with ties to Murdoch shows how sickening and disgusting that family truly are.. it’s been five years since she escaped from them, I wish it was possible for her to get a restraining order against Britain and their tabloid media no one deserves the abuse Meghan has had to endure.
I was delighted to discover Celebitchy 3 years ago because I was fed up to the back teeth of BM printing non stop hit pieces on Meg and Harry. My 90 something father got the Fail and due to poor eye sight I was obliged to read his favourite articles out for him from 2018 onwards. It was obvious to me from the get go that royal insiders were actually briefing against MEG. I did NOT need to do any research, it was just very clear that there was an anti Meg agenda and the stories such as they want to move into Windsor castle with the Queen, were coming from inside sources. Then when bullying allegations emerged a few days before THAT Oprah interview it was clearly a huge smear to damage her reputation as they were so fearful about what she was about to say.
This is long overdue. I’m afraid there will have to be much more of it to crush the narrative which has formed that the couple (especially Meghan) are a toxic nightmare of entitlement and temper. That, of course, is more accurately applied to William and Kate. But this narrative has taken hold for millions of people who do not follow the royals except in a more superficial way. So, yes, there will have to be much more pushback.
Nothing is going to change the narrative in the UK. This is about stopping these stories spreading in the US. Unlike the UK H&M are discussed daily in the msm in the US. This is a pushback for the US market where, counter to what the British tabloids tell us H&M aren’t hated. Harry could never have done what he has just achieved in NY if they were.
No pushback is going to change peoples minds at this point. This article is to get sources on the record to stop the spread of this narrative in the US.
I am going to say US weekly is the best avenue for a rebuttal. It is probably read by more people than the nasty THR, which is n trying to become their competition as their new Business model suggests. THR is going tabloid and the tabloids are claiming their turf. I am under the impression that THR was furious at Meghan’s variety cover and they have been trying to malign her ever since. US weekly is not noble about Meghan. They see the positive and clicks they get when their coverage is positive for H&M. Even TMZ has to thread lightly with H&M after getting burned by the British tabloids for the Wails.
Aren’t Variety and THR owned by the same corporation (Penske)? I read that they got into business with Murdoch recently? It might be back-scratch strategy of Murdoch. The court date is coming, we knew that they will get uglier to convince Harry to settle the case. They know Harry doesn’t care if they come after him, so they are going after Meghan in USA to hurt him.
A lie can spread around the world before the truth is out of bed .
This is a great article. Not over done, just facts and kind words. I imagine they probably waited for a while until the company was a little more established and also so that it had been a long enough time that these statements from present and former staffers were more reflective of the long term/consistent workplace culture rather than one of positive events.
THR looks like a cheap rag now. Josh Kettler torpedoed that story with a direct quote and the other worker now looks like a disgruntled ex employee who will now have trouble getting a job. People is hedging its bets because they low going full anti Sussex hurts the bottom line.