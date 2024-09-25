Chappell Roan: ‘Hear it from my mouth, no, I’m not voting for Trump’

Chappell Roan was recently profiled by Rolling Stone, and I personally thought she came across as very immature overall, and quite uninformed about politics. She heavily implied that President Biden would come after her and her family for speaking about Palestine, she spoke lovingly about her Republican family and she refused to endorse any candidate. Then, a few days ago, she spoke to the Guardian and this section got a lot of attention:
…And even though Kamala Harris used her deliriously goofy Femininomenon in a campaign video (“What we really need is a femininomenon!”) and seemingly copied the design of an official Roan baseball cap, Roan hasn’t endorsed her. And, in June, while dressed as Lady Liberty, Roan told the crowd at Governor’s Ball festival in New York that she had declined an invitation to perform at a White House Pride event: “We want liberty, justice and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.”
“I have so many issues with our government in every way,” she says. “There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.” The change she wants to see in the US in this election year, she says instantly, is “trans rights. They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people, period.”
I cannot even adequately put into words the contempt I have for people saying “There’s problems on both sides.” If you, like Roan, consider trans rights the most important issue of this election and YOU STILL WON’T VOTE FOR HARRIS-WALZ, then you’re just an attention-seeking a–hole. Well, people have been talking sh-t about Roan all week, and now she’s made a new TikTok about all of this:
Chappell Roan explains her political beliefs in a new TikTok video, offering clarification on what she meant in previous statements. pic.twitter.com/auoFuOpohe
— Pop Flop (@PopFlopHQ) September 25, 2024
All of what she says about critical thinking reminds me so heavily of the “do your own research” anti-vaxxer talking points. Like, that whole section really resonated with Aaron Rodgers. “Actions speak louder than words and actions speak louder than an endorsement.” I never thought I’d say this, but damn, Taylor Swift endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket really was a profile in courage, right? Taylor’s endorsement was thoughtful and mature, even more so when confronted with a wannabe LGBTQ advocate who thinks “both sides” have problems. And: “Hear it from my mouth, no, I’m not voting for Trump and yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people.” Another Jill Stein voter.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m glad I haven’t heard a lyric of her music because this young lady is a waste of my time. I cannot with the I’m white before anything celebrities. President Biden AND MVP Harris OPENLY embraces the Trans community, inviting them into the People House (the White House) to let them know that they fight for them. President Biden pushed for gay marriage! Governor Andy in Kentucky outlaws’ conversion therapy in that state. You have the first openly gay Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in the Biden administration and this simp is telling folks both sides are the same. No. They. Are. Not. What a fucking failure.
Her eyes rolled up in a whole different direction when she said “whai I stand for”
Yep… she’s voting for a third party candidate for sure… zero respect for this woman. Reproductive rights and safety aren’t going to happen when voting 3rd party and letting the N*zi win.
Especially if she’s voting for Jill Stein who already blew up one presidential election in 2016. Candidates who just tell you everything you want to hear might have ulterior motives. She’s old enough that she should understand that.
This comment helped me realize that I haven’t heard much about what Jill Stein’s platform. She’s a 3rd party candidate offering what? I cannot with the performative wanna be intellectuals.
A vote for a third party IS a vote for the nazi. She’s a whiny, privileged, uneducated child who is pretending to hold complicated political beliefs.
What she “stands for” is wilful ignorance and she doesn’t care who dies for her little stunt.
I never thought that she was a Trump supporter or Republican. I thought that she was naively stupid for her age. I wouldn’t mind a teenager rambling about like that. But, when you are 26, I expect you to see one side is Nazis, other side is normal functioning party. At some point, you realize you may not 100% agree with a political party’s platform to endorse them. However, if the other side wins, there won’t be a democratic government you can lobby for things you want to happen. Olivia is much younger than her, but she can clearly see that.
Also, if you went to the White House, you could personally talk to the freaking President of the United States about what you want the government to do. Biden & Kamala would listen to you, Trump and the weird couch guy won’t.
I hate it when I find out that an artist I like is dumb dumb.
Chappell Roan is the biggest Gen Z artist out there right now (and she is talented tbf). On The Guardian profile it explains how she donated proceeds of her concert to an LGBTQIA charity plus she sells lithographs at her show and the proceeds go to victims in Gaza, which her Gen Z audience and even I appreciate. However she needs to understand that politics isn’t a luxury many of us (esp poc) can opt out of. I get she finds flaws with the DNC nominee and here’s a newsflash you don’t have to love the nominee to vote for them. In fact many people don’t “stan” or love Kamala/Tim (or even Biden when he was on the ticket) but are voting for them b/c out of what’s on the ballot it IS the responsible choice. Not voting for the DNC candidate b/c of the 2 party system is not an excuse. Chappell could have mentioned the trans bills currently on the ballot that are local and national but I have a feeling she too doesn’t do her homework otherwise she would’ve name checked them. She’s just another Gen Z privileged white young woman who wants the fame but without the responsibility that comes with it.
She reminds me of Jolie before she truly grew up. I love Angelina now, but she was insufferable before she started working on international causes and saw real suffering. It made her understand. I hope that Roan grows the fcuk up.
Just another pouty child who is too willfully ignorant to begin to understand how the government works. She thinks it’s some kind of flex to be so “principled” that she can’t choose a side. If the orange turd wins in November, it will be because of people like her, and she will richly deserve the lesson she learns.
I have no idea who this woman is, but see her views on politics everywhere on socials as well.
Sick of the “both sides” rhetoric.
There is a very clear and huge difference.
What a disappointment. Her music is really good. It’s like when Eric Clapton came out as MAGA.
Kaiser hit the nail on its head: she is music’s Aaron Rodgers. Dumb as a door nail. Another “Independent” who is actually an easily lead follower.
So she’s voting for Jill Stein. What a POS she is. Also I loved that she started getting dragged on Twitter since MO killed an innocent man. Her and her family members voted for those GOP POS that allowed that mess to happen. It seemed to have gotten more people in MO ticked off, so hopefully they vote no on the two judges that allowed that to happen and don’t vote for Parsons 2.0.
Bothsidesism and the media sane washing Trump will be the things that kill us if we don’t fight like hell.
This elections Susan Sarandon. It’s hard to have patience with these types considering what’s at stake.
I know her well. Her type. She’s white. Surrounded by republican family. I was there, only early 20s and immature. And thinking my orbital elders knew more until I didn’t. It isn’t until you shut your mouth and listen to others, many many others in order to know how they feel, how their life is and has always been, what their fears are and what makes them happy. All I have to do at my age is look at crowds lmao, leaving the sound off. I’m so grounded in my beliefs now and am so proud about how I got here. Frak off with the both sides thing. We’re far past that.