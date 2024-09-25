Princess Kate had another private meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday

Last weekend, Prince William and Kate apparently enjoyed a “kids-free” holiday at Balmoral, with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Yesterday, I asked you guys why would William and Kate go, especially considering that their kids are back in school. Many of us believed that the Waleses were summoned and that plans were hatched. My theory was that the plan was specifically about how to deal with Prince Harry’s New York trip and upcoming visit to London (Harry will likely arrive in London this coming weekend). I also think Charles, Camilla, William and Kate hatched some kind of plan for how they would try to get attention this week. Speaking of, the Princess of Wales had another private meeting at Windsor Castle, a meeting which was dutifully added to the Court Circular. Pics or it didn’t happen.

The Princess of Wales has begun planning her Christmas carol concert, it is understood, as she appears in the Court Circular for the second time during her recovery from chemotherapy. The Princess is listed in the official record of Royal family engagements as having held a meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning. It is understood to have been a discussion about planning for her fourth annual Westminster Abbey carol concert, hosted personally by the Princess for children and their families. The event has become part of the royal calendar, with the Princess joined annually by her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the televised event. It is one of two public events that the Princess has signalled she hopes to attend this year, health permitting. The other is an appearance to observe the Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in November. The Court Circular for Tuesday Sept 24 states: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

[From The Telegraph]

While I predict that Kate will make it to the Remembrance Day balcony AND the Christmas piano recital, it’s interesting to me that no one is saying that Kate will also appear with her family on Christmas Day at Sandringham. I have no doubt she’ll be there as well, but I guess no one likes to remind the public that Kate considers that a work event too, walking to church on Christmas. Anyway, as I said, pics or it didn’t happen. Kate has very little to do with organizing the concert, it’s all done by staff and it was just something given to Kate to make her look busy. She probably won’t even prerecord her own piano recital this year, boooo.