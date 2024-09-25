Princess Kate had another private meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday

Last weekend, Prince William and Kate apparently enjoyed a “kids-free” holiday at Balmoral, with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Yesterday, I asked you guys why would William and Kate go, especially considering that their kids are back in school. Many of us believed that the Waleses were summoned and that plans were hatched. My theory was that the plan was specifically about how to deal with Prince Harry’s New York trip and upcoming visit to London (Harry will likely arrive in London this coming weekend). I also think Charles, Camilla, William and Kate hatched some kind of plan for how they would try to get attention this week. Speaking of, the Princess of Wales had another private meeting at Windsor Castle, a meeting which was dutifully added to the Court Circular. Pics or it didn’t happen.

The Princess of Wales has begun planning her Christmas carol concert, it is understood, as she appears in the Court Circular for the second time during her recovery from chemotherapy. The Princess is listed in the official record of Royal family engagements as having held a meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning.

It is understood to have been a discussion about planning for her fourth annual Westminster Abbey carol concert, hosted personally by the Princess for children and their families. The event has become part of the royal calendar, with the Princess joined annually by her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the televised event.

It is one of two public events that the Princess has signalled she hopes to attend this year, health permitting. The other is an appearance to observe the Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in November.

The Court Circular for Tuesday Sept 24 states: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

[From The Telegraph]

While I predict that Kate will make it to the Remembrance Day balcony AND the Christmas piano recital, it’s interesting to me that no one is saying that Kate will also appear with her family on Christmas Day at Sandringham. I have no doubt she’ll be there as well, but I guess no one likes to remind the public that Kate considers that a work event too, walking to church on Christmas. Anyway, as I said, pics or it didn’t happen. Kate has very little to do with organizing the concert, it’s all done by staff and it was just something given to Kate to make her look busy. She probably won’t even prerecord her own piano recital this year, boooo.

Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images, Avalon Red, Kensington Palace.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Princess Kate had another private meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday”

  1. Tessa says:
    September 25, 2024 at 8:05 am

    She’ll fake piano playing and grin at cameras William can give a speech on the importance of school runs

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 25, 2024 at 8:09 am

    We’re going to get bombarded with these ‘private’ meeting stories from now on as a way to make it look like she’s ‘working’ to combat the criticism she’s been getting.

    Also, given that her family seem back in the royal fold wanna bet they get to go up to the big house this Christmas along with pap stroll of them walking out of the church with the King and QC. I still remember the Temu church visit and shooting party that Ma organised to compete with the main Royal one that they did not get invited to. I wonder if Carole will start up the Middleton shadow court again now that she has Peggy by the balls.

    Reply
  3. Hypocrisy says:
    September 25, 2024 at 8:11 am

    Oh she is so busy not being photographed doing all this work, come October when Prince Harry is back in California I’m sure she will relapse and need the next three months as a holiday to recover. What a waste of half a billion dollars.

    Reply
  4. Lady Digby says:
    September 25, 2024 at 8:12 am

    The campaign group Republic, which promotes republicanism in the United Kingdom, says that the full annual cost of the British monarchy is £510 million a year, when including lost revenue from the two duchies and potential commercial use of the royal palaces, security costs, and costs born by local councils during royal visits. RF is skating on thin ice here: excessive cost and much reduced “service” is not value for money! Big push back for Sir Keir and his team using donations to pay for his glasses and his wife’s clothing. Now SG is supposed to cover “work expenses” for RF: Kate and co should be earning their keep.

    Reply
  5. equality says:
    September 25, 2024 at 8:16 am

    I’m beginning to wonder if she saw how much attention Meghan got while not being out and about and how people were watching for her and thought, “I can do that also”.

    Reply
  6. Walking the Walk says:
    September 25, 2024 at 8:21 am

    i will never understand what the UK pays for this family. Baffling to me.

    Reply
  7. Nanea says:
    September 25, 2024 at 8:22 am

    “has begun planning… it is understood”

    So what gives? Did she or didn’t she — and if yes, they should stop using this passive phrasing.

    And I refuse to believe that people on the Island of Left-Behinds are so gullible that they’re willing to accept that Ms Mumblina McButtons of Wails is personally putting together the order of service, a list of musical numbers and calling the musicians who would potentially be interested in taking part.

    So she’s clearly not working.

    Reply
  8. Pinkosaurus says:
    September 25, 2024 at 8:37 am

    If W&K and C&C were just strategizing their anti-Harry campaign, I don’t think W&K would be dragged to Scotland in person. This feels more disciplinary like “knock it off” and “get it together”. Coordination of effort would have just been staff-to-staff, I think.

    I wonder if BP is back in charge like they were last spring and Kate is meeting with her new handlers.

    Reply
  9. ML says:
    September 25, 2024 at 8:39 am

    We just heard that Melania gets 6-figure sums of money for her campaign appearances. My expectations of Melania were already in the basement, but now they’ve sunk even lower—every single person in that family probably only does stuff if there’s literally something in it for them each and every time they do.

    The RF seems similar in that sense: it’s definitely how they deal with the RR (you rub my back and I’ll rub yours). KC and QCC were low-key supportive of K (from about February/March on) and going sort of against W to do so.
    If this is truly about K’s appearances and the Xmas concert, they might have been negotiating deals with each other where they play a happy family in public.

    Reply
  10. Libra says:
    September 25, 2024 at 8:51 am

    “If health permits”. What does that mean? She is 9 months out from abdominal surgery, she has completed chemo and the Irish Spring video shows her energetic and involved with her children, rolling in the sand and laughing with an unengaged husband. She appears to be sending a ” all is good here ” message. What health issues now make it necessary to say ” if health permits “. What are they hiding?

    Reply
  11. Jais says:
    September 25, 2024 at 8:52 am

    There’s usually some charities or community organizations invited to the Christmas concert right? I have to imagine Kate’s staff will realize they need to include some cancer charities or orgs this year. Maybe she can give some thanks for Christmas to her medical team?

    Reply
  12. Kingston says:
    September 25, 2024 at 9:01 am

    A lazy worthless lying incompetent over-privileged racist and imposterous beyotch.

    That’s it and that’s all.

    Reply
  13. aquarius64 says:
    September 25, 2024 at 9:02 am

    Keep stalling with Kate going back to work. Someone is going to be fwd and bust the Windsors once and for all.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment