Princess Kate had another private meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday

Last weekend, Prince William and Kate apparently enjoyed a “kids-free” holiday at Balmoral, with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Yesterday, I asked you guys why would William and Kate go, especially considering that their kids are back in school. Many of us believed that the Waleses were summoned and that plans were hatched. My theory was that the plan was specifically about how to deal with Prince Harry’s New York trip and upcoming visit to London (Harry will likely arrive in London this coming weekend). I also think Charles, Camilla, William and Kate hatched some kind of plan for how they would try to get attention this week. Speaking of, the Princess of Wales had another private meeting at Windsor Castle, a meeting which was dutifully added to the Court Circular. Pics or it didn’t happen.
The Princess of Wales has begun planning her Christmas carol concert, it is understood, as she appears in the Court Circular for the second time during her recovery from chemotherapy. The Princess is listed in the official record of Royal family engagements as having held a meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning.
It is understood to have been a discussion about planning for her fourth annual Westminster Abbey carol concert, hosted personally by the Princess for children and their families. The event has become part of the royal calendar, with the Princess joined annually by her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the televised event.
It is one of two public events that the Princess has signalled she hopes to attend this year, health permitting. The other is an appearance to observe the Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in November.
The Court Circular for Tuesday Sept 24 states: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle.”
[From The Telegraph]
While I predict that Kate will make it to the Remembrance Day balcony AND the Christmas piano recital, it’s interesting to me that no one is saying that Kate will also appear with her family on Christmas Day at Sandringham. I have no doubt she’ll be there as well, but I guess no one likes to remind the public that Kate considers that a work event too, walking to church on Christmas. Anyway, as I said, pics or it didn’t happen. Kate has very little to do with organizing the concert, it’s all done by staff and it was just something given to Kate to make her look busy. She probably won’t even prerecord her own piano recital this year, boooo.
Previously unissued photo dated 08/12/21 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking part in 'Royal Carols – Together At Christmas', a Christmas carol concert hosted by the duchess at Westminster Abbey in London, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV.
A still of Catherine, Princess of Wales, from the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas promo which airs on ITV1 on 07 December at 9.45pm.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England.
Members of the Royal Family to attend ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
She’ll fake piano playing and grin at cameras William can give a speech on the importance of school runs
We’re going to get bombarded with these ‘private’ meeting stories from now on as a way to make it look like she’s ‘working’ to combat the criticism she’s been getting.
Also, given that her family seem back in the royal fold wanna bet they get to go up to the big house this Christmas along with pap stroll of them walking out of the church with the King and QC. I still remember the Temu church visit and shooting party that Ma organised to compete with the main Royal one that they did not get invited to. I wonder if Carole will start up the Middleton shadow court again now that she has Peggy by the balls.
Yeah, I wonder how far Carole will go now that she has obvious leverage.
Oh she is so busy not being photographed doing all this work, come October when Prince Harry is back in California I’m sure she will relapse and need the next three months as a holiday to recover. What a waste of half a billion dollars.
The campaign group Republic, which promotes republicanism in the United Kingdom, says that the full annual cost of the British monarchy is £510 million a year, when including lost revenue from the two duchies and potential commercial use of the royal palaces, security costs, and costs born by local councils during royal visits. RF is skating on thin ice here: excessive cost and much reduced “service” is not value for money! Big push back for Sir Keir and his team using donations to pay for his glasses and his wife’s clothing. Now SG is supposed to cover “work expenses” for RF: Kate and co should be earning their keep.
I’m beginning to wonder if she saw how much attention Meghan got while not being out and about and how people were watching for her and thought, “I can do that also”.
i will never understand what the UK pays for this family. Baffling to me.
“has begun planning… it is understood”
So what gives? Did she or didn’t she — and if yes, they should stop using this passive phrasing.
And I refuse to believe that people on the Island of Left-Behinds are so gullible that they’re willing to accept that Ms Mumblina McButtons of Wails is personally putting together the order of service, a list of musical numbers and calling the musicians who would potentially be interested in taking part.
So she’s clearly not working.
If W&K and C&C were just strategizing their anti-Harry campaign, I don’t think W&K would be dragged to Scotland in person. This feels more disciplinary like “knock it off” and “get it together”. Coordination of effort would have just been staff-to-staff, I think.
I wonder if BP is back in charge like they were last spring and Kate is meeting with her new handlers.
We just heard that Melania gets 6-figure sums of money for her campaign appearances. My expectations of Melania were already in the basement, but now they’ve sunk even lower—every single person in that family probably only does stuff if there’s literally something in it for them each and every time they do.
The RF seems similar in that sense: it’s definitely how they deal with the RR (you rub my back and I’ll rub yours). KC and QCC were low-key supportive of K (from about February/March on) and going sort of against W to do so.
If this is truly about K’s appearances and the Xmas concert, they might have been negotiating deals with each other where they play a happy family in public.
“If health permits”. What does that mean? She is 9 months out from abdominal surgery, she has completed chemo and the Irish Spring video shows her energetic and involved with her children, rolling in the sand and laughing with an unengaged husband. She appears to be sending a ” all is good here ” message. What health issues now make it necessary to say ” if health permits “. What are they hiding?
But….one must rest. Doing nothing is so exhausting.
There’s usually some charities or community organizations invited to the Christmas concert right? I have to imagine Kate’s staff will realize they need to include some cancer charities or orgs this year. Maybe she can give some thanks for Christmas to her medical team?
A lazy worthless lying incompetent over-privileged racist and imposterous beyotch.
That’s it and that’s all.
Keep stalling with Kate going back to work. Someone is going to be fwd and bust the Windsors once and for all.