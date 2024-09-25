Prince Andrew should give up Royal Lodge so his daughters can be working royals!

For almost two years now, King Charles has been trying to get Prince Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge, the enormous mansion on the Windsor Castle estate. Charles wants Andrew to give up his valid lease on Royal Lodge and move into Frogmore Cottage, the former home of the Sussexes, which they paid to fully renovate. Article after article has been written about this Royal Lodge situation and Andrew still refuses to budge. Charles is now threatening to cut Andrew’s security, but Andrew is still staying put. Nothing Charles has done has worked, and it’s actually been obvious this whole time that Andrew would probably give up the lease if Charles bought him out (but that’s the one thing Charles refuses to do). The Mail’s Angela Mollard actually discovered a new line of attack to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge – make it about Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. As in, Andrew is ruining his daughters’ shot at being semi-working royals. Interesting.
Anyone watching Prince Andrew’s interview with Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis five years ago will understand exactly why the Duke won’t move out of Royal Lodge. Not only is he pompous, self-regarding and woefully deficient in empathy, he clearly finds it challenging to see another’s point of view. Fair enough that he doesn’t want to capitulate to his older brother’s wishes to evict him. ‘Spares’ are notoriously petulant when reminded where they sit in the hierarchy. But there is a key reason why Andrew needs to move out of the Lodge – not in the future but right now: to protect his daughters.
The 65-year-old Duke will never restore his reputation – he’s old, soiled, damaged goods and no amount of charitable work or outings at church with more upright members of the family are going to change that. But Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are young women with royal-adjacent lives ahead of them. For their sake, and in honour of their hard work and discretion, their father needs to do the right thing and hightail it to Frogmore Cottage pronto.
For all their flaws and failings, one thing the Duke and Duchess of York have done commendably is raise strong, loyal and respectful children. Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 34, are exemplary daughters and cousins….they’ve had to navigate the rift between their cousins William and Harry. Eugenie, particularly, was close to Harry and Meghan and will have been dismayed at what has unfolded. Who knows to what extent she is still in touch with the couple? What is clear is that she has not taken sides, evidenced by Prince William asking both her and Beatrice to join him at this year’s Royal Ascot.
The longer Andrew clings to the 30-room Royal Lodge instead of moving to the more modest five-bed Frogmore Cottage, the more likely it is that his daughters will be to some extent dragged down with him. Beatrice and Eugenie’s chances of having more significant roles in the Royal Family might be under threat. It was understandable that the King didn’t put pressure on his brother while Sarah Ferguson battled cancer but now it’s time.
Next month the monarch will stop funding his brother’s security detail. If Andrew has any shred of sense, not to mention compassion, his legacy should be gifting his daughters a future free from the scandal and indulgent behaviour that has characterised his later years.
As he manages his sibling’s eviction, this is not a battle the King can lose. Cancer will have concentrated his mind and should his health decline he will not wish to leave William with the ‘Andrew problem’. Likewise, cancer – his wife’s and his father’s – has equally concentrated William’s mind. His father might’ve advocated a slimmed-down monarchy, but the Prince of Wales has seen how deficient the Royal Family becomes when key principals are out of action. Should the current King pass away before the Wales children reach adulthood, Beatrice and Eugenie, along with Mike and Zara Tindall, will be vital players in the new monarchy.
“Beatrice and Eugenie’s chances of having more significant roles in the Royal Family might be under threat.” Here’s the thing: this is an excellent rationale for why Andrew should give up his lease, but it still won’t work. If Andrew thought he could make a deal in which his daughters were brought in as working royals, he would likely go through with it. But the catch here isn’t Andrew, it’s Charles and William. They are the ones who don’t want Eugenie and Beatrice to become “working royals” of any variety. In addition to that, Charles and William can’t dangle the carrot of “we’ll let Eugenie and Beatrice be working royals” in front of Andrew because it would never even occur to them to use that as a negotiation tool. Charles and William are so stupid, all of their negotiation skills are wrapped up in punitive measures, all stick and no carrot.
All non heir in the RF should follow the example of H and leave as soon as they become adults. This dance where the heir controls everything about your life because of money is so degrading! Hopefully Eugenie is over it! The other one seems interested but will be under threat as soon 🥚 ascends to the throne… I am from 🇺🇸 so perhaps I just can’t get it!
When I saw this headline I thought “wow, Charles and Will actually found a good angle to get Andrew to move out!” But alas they stay stupid, incompetent, and punitive. If they made this deal with Andrew I think he would for sure move out. The only decent thing you can say about Andrew is that he clearly loves his children.
As if Andrew and Fergie don’t make this picture creepy enough, I once saw a video of one of the former FLDS teen brides taking a tour of Alta Academy where Warren Jeffs was secondary school principal. This hallway looks exactly like that one in a very creepy coincidence, lol.
Sarah and Andrew are not married and divorced many years ago they are not the duke and duchess of York. He is duke of York and she is his ex who was allowed to be Sarah duchess of York with no h r h. It would be like calling Charles and Diana the prince and princess of Wales after their divorce. Charles won’t let the princesses do royal duties
I think, Andrew’s “friends” briefed the media before that Andrew wants his daughters to inherit the lease after he dies. They said that as one of the reasons he won’t give up the lease without getting anything monetary back. So, it would be stupid of him to move out in the hopes that Charles will let B&E work for him. We know how cruel Charles & Will can be if they want to be. They are still treating Andrew with kid gloves, probably because they don’t want him to sing all the secrets of the family.
“Spares’ are notoriously petulant when reminded where they sit in the hierarchy.” The way these people just casually say this as if treating someone differently because of what order they were born is perfectly reasonable behavior. Even if Charles or William were willing to offer this carrot ( they aren’t), why does everyone on that island always and still assume they would want to be working royals? This is the eternal issue with them, they act like they have the right to plan out these people lives and if they say no thanks or I was thinking of doing things differently, they accuse them of ” abandoning their duty”.
Yeah, at this point, they all know Charles and William by now. Why would they even believe such an offer if were it actually in the table? Or have faith that it won’t be yanked away on a whim.
The tone of this article is gross. It gives no autonomy to the Yorks or the Tindalls.
How come Peter Phillips is never discussed? Is it bc the sexist, mysogynist BM has no desire to attack a man? She’s literally demanding punching bags.
Seeing this issue rehashed ad nauseam just reinforces the fact that the Windsors have nothing substantial to offer the public. They’re a thorough waste of public money.
After what Chuck and Peg did to Prince Harry and his family why would anyone believe anything they negotiate or promised, they would have to be idiots to think they would honor any agreement.
If the Yorks have any sense, they’ll never let themselves fall under the thumbs of C or Pegs. They will not be taken care of and neither will their children. They need to make sure they set those kids up for real life.
So if PA gives up RL he will suddenly not be problematic? B&E are continuing in the role they had with QE and doing the type events they did with her. KC and PW wouldn’t honor any agreement and would give all the cousins the ‘spare’ treatment if they were “working” royals. B&E will continue in the roles they currently have and be used for when PW wants to show PH how close he is to the cousins or when it suits KC and PW’s PR.
So this journalist expects the Tindalls to give up all their lucrative side gigs to become full-time working royals? Because remember, you can’t be half-in, half-out.
Mike is not a royal. I doubt charles or even William would give him any sort of title like earl.
If Charles wants to break a 75 year lease and send Andrew to the curb, what makes anyone think he’ll honor any new agreement, especially after what was done to the Sussexes with Frogmore? And there is no assurance that William or George will renege on the deal. Beatrice and Eugenie will be slaves to the BM.
I don’t think this has anything to do with becoming working royals. This is a threat from Charles and William – play ball or your daughters will be dragged down along with you.
🎯
Z a r a has no royal titles. Mike is a commoner so as it is they would not be working royals .
It never ceases to amaze how out of touch the royals are. Charles seems to spend all his time moving around real estate and harassing lesser relatives. He has done nothing to define his role as king to the public. Then he winders why the public finds the monarchy irrelevant. Go figure!
But do Beatrice and Eugenie want to be working royals? They have the best of both worlds right now and agreeing to become working royals would mean they would’ve to subject themselves to press intrusion.
These people are so full of themselves. They just assume that being a ‘working royal’ is the be-all, end-all aspiration for everyone to the point that they would sacrifice their autonomy and independence to become slaves to the crown and the media.
That may have been true in the past, but now there are opportunities for other family members to thrive without being beholden to the monarch and the heir. So offering the York girls the opportunity to be working royals is really not the leverage Charges and William would like it to be. The success of the Sussexes has proven that one can survive without depending on the royal system if they are willing to put in the work.
Maybe Charles should just let Andrew stay where he is.
“Nice daughters you got, there… Shame if something happened to them…”
One thing I don’t understand is the insistence on PA taking over Frogmore. Doesn’t Chuck have an enormous real estate portfolio? Is Frogmore being put forth as an extra measure of humiliation and punishment for Andrew? Surely there is a distant castle he could be banished to instead.