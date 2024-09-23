Chappell Roan: ‘I have family that are very Republican, they love me & I love them’

Chappell Roan has had a huge year. Her music has been omnipresent at nearly every major event, her performances garner huge headlines and tons of social media engagement, and Roan has now gotten so major, it feels like there’s a quiet backlash. “Industry plant” rumors abound, cultural conversations about “setting boundaries with fans” and public clapbacks on paparazzi and more. I went into her Rolling Stone profile having read some of the quotes out of context, and wanting to see the context and the larger portrait of Chappell. She’s 26, from a conservative Christian family in Missouri. She was diagnosed as bipolar when she was 22-ish. She still deals with bad moments, crazy highs and the lowest lows. I came out of this interview respecting her and understanding that she’s not an industry plant, but I also think she comes across (at times) as very immature and attention-seeking and very mixed up politically. Still, she’s genuinely talented. Some highlights from this RS piece:
Rethinking how she interacts with fans. She won’t respond to the name “Kayleigh” and says no to most photos. One fan asked for a photo while Roan was having a fight with her girlfriend and was clearly in distress. “They need to see me as a random bitch on the street,” she says to me, a sentiment that she will repeat in a pair of TikToks about creepy fan behavior she’ll post in August. “You can’t yell at a random bitch who’s on the sidewalk that you don’t know. It’s considered catcalling or harassment.”
She’s getting a lot of support from her industry peers: “I’m not trying to name-drop. I’m trying to tell you there are girls who are good people, who are helping other girls out. I’m name-dropping them because people just need to know that people are good people.” There has been a notable exception: “Not a lot of boys have been like, ‘Let me know if you ever want to talk about it,’ ” she points out. There have only been a few: Peck, Troye Sivan (an early fan of Roan), Noah Kahan, and Elton John. “It’s been sick to have artists that I’ve looked up to for many years, sometimes my whole life, reach out.”
The industry plant accusation: “Just because you don’t know someone doesn’t mean that they’re an industry plan. Did you ever consider maybe you’re just out of the loop?”
Empathy for Republicans: Roan carries more empathy for her conservative relatives and friends back home than people on the coast sometimes understand: “I have family that are very Republican, and they love me and I love them. It’s so hard for kids who grew up on the coast to understand why maybe I can … understand. And I understand all of it that was in me came from fear because I just didn’t know.”
Turning down an invitation to perform at the Biden White House: At Gov Ball, Roan revealed to the audience that she had turned down an invite to the White House’s Pride Celebration…she dedicated the song to the Biden administration, protesting its involvement in the destruction of Gaza and death of civilian Palestinians. “We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come,” she said. At her house, Roan tells me she had something “way worse” planned. She was originally going to say yes, show up, and then refuse to perform; instead, she would protest with some poetry. “I had picked out some poems from Palestinian women. I was trying to do it as tastefully as I could because all I wanted to do was yell. I had to find something that’s tasteful and to the point and meaningful, and not make it about me and how I feel. I don’t know if I’ll ever get that close in direct sight of the president ever in my life. This is my shot.” She talked it through with her publicist, who was supportive but made a point: “You f–k with the president and the government, your security is not the same, and neither is your family’s.”
People were confused: “I saw a couple of TikToks where they were like, ‘So she’s pro Trump?’ ” Roan’s face contorts into disgust. “It is not so black and white that you hate one and you like the other. No matter how you say it, people are still going to be pissed for f–king some reason. I’m not going to go to the White House because I am not going to be a monkey for Pride.”
On Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (at the time): “I’m pretty, ‘F–k the government, and f–k everything that’s going on right now.’ I don’t have a side because I hate both sides, and I’m so embarrassed about everything going on right now.”
Now that Kamala Harris is the nominee: “Right now, it’s more important than ever to use your vote, and I will do whatever it takes to protect people’s civil rights, especially the LGBTQ+ community. My ethics and values will always align with that, and that hasn’t changed with a different nominee. I feel lucky to be alive during an incredibly historical time period when a woman of color is a presidential nominee.”
In a matter of weeks, she went from “Genocide Joe will hunt down my MAGA family if I scream Palestinian poetry at a White House Pride event” to “of course I will always support the pro-LGBTQ rights candidate, I was always on that side.” That’s what I mean about her immaturity – she clearly couldn’t align her ethics and values to the most pro-LGBTQ president in history, but hey, she changed her mind now that all of her friends are saying nice things about Kamala Harris. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad that more young people are engaged and interested in the election. But VP Harris is a Biden Democrat and these younger people have no idea what that means. Anyway… I enjoy her music. Her interviews are a little eh.
Speaking of, this quote from Chappell was making the rounds over the weekend. She’s a both-sideser. Which means she’s a Republican.
Chappell Roan on why she hasn't endorsed Kamala Harris:
"I have so many issues with our government in every way… There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don't feel pressured to endorse someone. There's problems on both sides."
September 21, 2024
I think immature is a good way to describe her – just undeveloped intellectually and ethically because she’s young and inexperienced, and probably undereducated growing up in the Bible Belt. She sounds so much like an idiot 20 yo who doesn’t think they’re an idiot. I think most of us look back on some of the things we said in the past and shudder. The difference is she’s being published in RS right before the election so there’s no “both sides” to it. Has she read the Republican platform?
I feel the Russian disinformation campaigns on Israel-Palestine has been so effective at disenfranchising immature, inexperienced voters from the Dems that they can’t even see the threat to them personally from the Republican agenda.
yeah, the younger generation definitely seems to be factoring in Palestine in a way that makes no sense to me – like not voting for Harris will let the Democrats know that they’re pissed, but there’s zero answer on how having Trump in office will help Palestine (because it won’t).
I am furious about Palestine but also, we need to vote for the country we live in.
She’s 26. Miley was 20 when she twerked at the VMAs. Jojo Siwa was 21 when she said she wants to start a brand new genre of music called gay pop. The latter two can be excused as immaturity. Chappell dedicated a song to Biden protesting Gaza and death of Palestinian civilians. So obvioulsy she gets informed . . . but to stay silent on Project 2025? That will affect her and the LGBTQ+ community she belongs to?! It’s pretty obvious she cherry picks what information she wants to learn about. It’s no longer acceptable to say that both sides are not good. Even 18 year olds are getting registered and tiktoking about project 2025. She has no excuse. So either she just does not care or she is not only a closet conservative/ republican, but worse – she’s MAGA republican.
Agreed. The threats of Project 2025, which include national bans on abortion and birth control, and Tr*mp’s professed intention to be a dictator (now permissible thanks to the Supreme Court) outweigh anything else. PLUS, does she really think Tr*mp will give a f*ck about the Palestinians? Time to take a side. I like her music, but she’s exhausting in general.
Yep. I agree with you @Kaiser – “She’s a both-sideser. Which means she’s a Republican.”. She’s queer, yet she does not feel pressured to endorse the presidential candidate who values her rights as an LGBTQ+? She’s white first and foremost . .
Just like Caitlyn Jenner.
Yeah. My main thought while reading this: “excruciatingly white”.
So, as a Missourian, these comments from Chappell were SO upsetting. Unfortunately here in Missouri the Republican Party has decided to target gay and trans youth in a model established by Trump himself. They’ve taken away healthcare for the trans community and they are targeting bathroom usage in schools across the state.
They’ve also taken away the rights of women to make our own healthcare decisions (and tried to block us when we fought for a vote on the issue). These issues start at the top of the house and with the head of the Republicans Party. It is intellectually incongruent see her espouse a line of thinking that puts the community she claims to love at risk, which has already experienced very real harm from Trump’s first term. We are still living with the consequences of that election.
The reality is that one of these two candidates will win the election. Not supporting Harris because the Dem platform isn’t perfect is a cop out, and really immature. I agree with everyone saying that it comes from a place of privilege.
I can’t stand her. I haven’t even heard any of her music but she pops up in so many controversies that I now don’t even want to listen to her.
She seems, first and foremost, an absolute idiot and sorry, at 26 you’re an adult and should know better. I had enough of infantilising people.
I guess she feels she is safely out so to hell with the kids who will suffer horrific harm by republicant policies. Their lives are in danger. I think this is also what we get when we let republicants tear apart the public school system and demonize it. She has no idea that when they build the concentration camps for asylum seekers, they will use the same camps for the LBGTQ community, minorities regardless of citizenship, disabled people, journalists, women who defy them, etc. etc. etc.
History tells us that people who want to ban books and build concentration camps are NEVER right. But here she is, “both siding” it.
That her republicant relatives love her is so meaningless. That statement reeks of privilege. It’s all fine because they love HER no matter that they want to put asylum seekers in concentration camps, strip women of even the most basic rights, turn back the clock on the LGBTQ community, screw the over-heating planet, put kids back to work in factories and slaughter houses, cancel overtime pay, get rid of health care.
Women are DYING because of their policies, but sure, you are butt hurt at some imagined slight from democrats.
she’s definitely not a Republican lol. she’s a Gen Z’er who comes from a very conservative family and area, and finds herself disappointed with both options.
while it’s maddening to me, as someone who lives in NH and has kids around her age, this is more common than you might think.
My kids are gen-z socialists and they will still vote. We are in a solid blue state and we’ve discussed how important it is to get the popular vote numbers up as high as possible. They aren’t thrilled about Harris but they would never consider not voting. We’ve taken them to the polls since they were toddlers, we discuss current events at dinner every day. They know their privilege, we never let them forget it. Even my biracial trans son knows his education and economic status gives him privilege, as does his access to healthcare that lets him pass. I have no patience for white people that both sides anything and while youth and inexperience can account for the attitude it is not an excuse to let people off the hook.
I’m not letting anyone off the hook, I’m just saying it doesn’t automatically make her a Republican that she feels this way.
she also at no point said she wasn’t going to vote. she said she will vote, she’s just not going to publicly endorse a candidate. which honestly, is her right. she’s not required to endorse anyone simply because she’s famous. there are a LOT of celebrities (including Beyonce!) who haven’t endorsed anyone, and that’s fine.
She definitely does not need to endorse anyone. But when she says, “I have so many issues with our government in every way… There are so many things that I would want to change. . . There’s problems on both sides.”. What exactly is the messaging here? She’d rather vote for Jill Stein?, RFK, Jr.? or leave her ballot blank? She should just have said, “I will vote but do not feel pressured to endorse anyone”. Instead, we have this “both-sides” messaging. I’m sure anyone can appreciate the difference between the two (both-sidesing and remaining totally opaque on who she’s going to vote for).
She needs some good PR polishing if she’s gonna continue doing interviews and stay a popstar.
I wish the communication about how she experiences politics was more clear. I also have Republican relatives who are for Trump and many of them love me, but I have no difficulty voting differently and I don’t understand why he appeals to those relatives. And not all of them are white. Trump’s 2025 platform is no secret, he lies constantly, but something about Harris and the Democrats (beyond the Israeli war—you don’t vote Trump as a pro-Palestinian voter) is disturbing to her. I wish they had been more transparent about where Trump policies are helpful and Harris policies are not in her opinion.
Edit: I also have (former) Republican relatives who are voting for Harris because they despise Trump. They don’t like Harris’ policies, but are dead scared of America turning into a Nazi country. I want to understand why some Republicans think this way and others don’t.
Sounds like every 18 year old at uni. You develop opinions every week after you read something new, but you don’t actually have a firm opinion because you don’t have nearly enough information to inform it. Bless her uneducated heart. Scary that she has a platform.
Both-sideing is definitely a tell in the MAGA context. MAGA are not traditional Republicans.
I have friends and family who are maggots — on that Ashley Judd bullshit. Miss me with the white feminism and fake allyship. Man, my respect for Taylor keeps rising.
Exactly, it’s incredible she and others are making us side with Taylor Swift.
She sounds like Lorde who got famous suddenly at a younger age. She talked a lot of sh*t too during that time. I think the more she gets involved in the industry, gets troubled with the interviews, she is gonna learn how to present herself better. It is weird to “both-side” the politics right now, considering one side literally wants to pass legislation dangerous for women, non-straight people, non-white people. I hope she listens to the other famous people reaching out to her.
Lorde was 16, so it was kind of acceptable. Chappell is 26, she doesn’t have that young privilege
I love her music, but I am not optimistic about her future. The level of cognitive dissonance is too high for her age given her sexuality even with her being bipolar. I find her in the “but the leopards won’t eat my face camp” about both LBTQ+ and the nature of fame. Her TikToks are highly personal, so it has fed into the fan “ownership” that she fas railed against.
You’ve got no real left political options in the US, here in Canada we don’t have viable true left options either. Her opinions on Harris are less hard to take than her “I ❤️ my Republican family statement”. Every Black person I know has lost a loved one to racist violence whether police, heathcare, or some other institutional neglect. That’s what systemic racism does. In my life when people say things like her family statement, that’s how I know who to avoid.
Of course her Republican relatives love her. My Trumpist mother loves my gay non-binary child. All the crap they spew about abortion, immigrants, LGBTQ, it only applies to other people, not their own family. That’s the Republican MO. Unfortunately the hateful policies they vote for affect everyone. I’m surprised and disappointed Chappell Roan doesn’t see voting Trump as the personal attack on her, every woman, and everyone in the LGBTQ community that it is.