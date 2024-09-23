Donald Trump claims that if he loses, ‘that will be it’ & he won’t run again

Sometimes, it really does feel like we all collectively entered some wormhole in 2016 and time makes no sense anymore. For the better part of a DECADE, we’ve been dealing with Donald Trump and his MAGA cult. Think about that. Nine years of dealing with the violent cult of personality around Trump, a cult of ignorance and hate, a cult of racism and misogyny, a cult of fraud and lies. We talk a lot about what a “second Trump presidency” would look like as a very real scare tactic, but what will it look like if Trump loses in November? What happens to his cult after their orange god loses the popular vote for the third time and the presidency for the second time? The con man turned 78 years old this summer. He will be 82 years old in 2028. Would he run again, or pass the torch to some deranged heir? Well, Trump is telling people that he will not run again if he loses.
Republican Donald Trump said that he will not make a fourth consecutive run for the U.S. presidency if he loses the Nov. 5 election, saying “that will be it” in an interview released on Sunday.
Asked if he saw himself running again in four years if he is not successful in his third consecutive bid for the White House, the 78-year-old former president told Sharyl Attkisson’s “Full Measure” program: “No I don’t. I think that will be — that will be it. I don’t see that at all. Hopefully, we will be successful.”
Trump faces a tight race against Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, with polls showing the two neck-and-neck in key battleground states that are likely to be decisive in determining the winner, even as Harris has begun to edge up in nationwide polls.
Trump launched his first reelection bid for the 2020 election the same day he was inaugurated in 2017 and announced his latest White House bid two years ago in November 2022.
Asked whether the four year break helped him regroup and figure out who he could trust as allies, Trump said: “It would have been easier if I did it … contiguous.”
“But the benefit is more than anything else, it shows how bad they were,” he added.
[From Reuters]
Do you believe him? The thing is, if he loses this year, that’s pretty much game over for him – chickens will come home to roost, finally. He’s got indictments and court cases up the wazoo. He’s hemorrhaging money on legal bills and civil and federal penalties. Some say that Trump isn’t just running this year to make his court cases go away, that it’s also a money-making venture for him, that he’s using campaign money to pay his legal expenses and debts. Hopefully, by 2028, he’ll be in prison.
Anyone with a lick of sense knows that you can’t believe a word he says. However, I look forward to the day when this particular era is over. It’s exhausting.
Yes, I wholeheartedly agree with your comment.
Also, congrats to whoever chose that photo of him as the header, it’s legit terrifying and unhinged at the same time, very representative of the Orange Mangolini.
Yeah, that photo was the best choice.
First he would have to admit to losing but he can’t and won’t do that. The election will once again be “stolen” from him.
It’s only been 9 years? Seems like forever.
If you add in all the years of his harassment of President Obama, it’s even longer.
It really does feel like forever.
Eh he’ll do whatever grifting is still making money, but I’m sure Don Jr. thinks it’s his turn to be president, not realizing that no one is going to pay him any attention when Daddy’s not there.
I wouldn’t be so sure, especially if Daddio endorses him. Although I doubt Don Senior is capable of giving someone else the limelight. Even without the endorsement, there are people who hate the Democrats so much they will vote for anyone else. The only hope is that the Republicans get their sh!t together post-Trump and become more moderate. But I wonder if that’s even possible. It looked like that would happen after the last election but then Trump rose from the dung heap. Even if he is gone, he has followers at the White House who may be reelected.
He’ll be on the first flight out to a non extradition country ie Russia (unless Putin’s power wains).
Not that he couldn’t/wouldn’t sneak out on a private flight but would his passport have been confiscated when he was convicted? I really hope he’s watched like a hawk to prevent him fleeing to Putin’s arms when he’s sentenced.
I never believe anything he says. I do see Lindey Graham engaging in election interference as well as officials in the state of GA. The is going to be the fight of our lives. And we have to be ready for it.
ITA: if Trump’s lips are moving, he’s got a near 100% probability of lying. Almost always.
And, yes, Lindsey Graham skipping the Senate to buzz over to Nevraska to encourage Republicans there to make it winner takes all is infuriating!
Can we get that in writing?
He is that me me me person who sucks the oxygen out of every room he enters – only he did it to the whole country. Geez Louise he’s exhausting. I don’t believe him cause he said the last time we’d never hear from here again, and here we are. Thank goodness he is old and time is not on his side.
I was explaining to my teenager how civil debates used to be and how cordial the candidates were to one another. How Senator McCain corrected the “Obama is Muslim” lie at his town hall. How Sen. Mitt Romney wished President Obama a Happy Anniversary before the debate started – and you can tell by their fun banter they like each other. I had to show my teen video, cause he looked so surprised.
Trump, his supporters and our mainstream media have taken us to the gutter. It started with Sarah Palin popularizing being a complete idiot – tea party garbage, and it just spiraled from there. And now they’re just taking the hoods off in broad daylight.
I’m hoping the Nazi Orange won’t be up to running because he’ll be locked up rather sooner than later, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the rest of the family, like Dumb and Dumberer and Jared and Ivanka, will finally be investigated too.
And I saw Barron taking part in Twitter spaces, so he’s a rightful heir to the grift, despite people saying that he’s just a kid. So it seems Melania really didn’t care, otherwise she’d have made sure to keep him out of that kind of life of lying and corruption.
Please don’t terrify us so early in the morning! A second Donald Trump presidency will be devastating for the United States as we know it. He already said that if he wins, he will fix it so that there will be no more presidential elections. He said he will make himself a dictator on day one. And no, he will not stop being a dictator on day two or three or four, you get my point. Trump will allow the Southern evangelicals to make the southern states to become like Gilead. On a positive note, I don’t believe he will win in November, most Americans will vote for the Harris/Walz ticket.
I hope he loses and dies in prison, though frankly he looks and sounds like he might not even make it there. And I have my doubts as to whether his cult will long survive him. He has no successor, really. The rest of the party is a charisma vacuum all the way down. We just have to beat him so Vance isn’t in place to take over.
I don’t believe anything he says but I think his ploy here is to beg not to be sentenced to prison. I think he’s trying to say, I’ll go away if I don’t win so no need to lock me up.
I vacillate between feeling very hopeful that Kamala is going to win in a landslide and really freaking out that all of the cheating in swing states is going to work and he’ll manage to steal the election. 43 days can’t get here fast enough for me.
Also, side note, Comey can go straight to hell. This is all his fault.
Love your side note about Comey. We need to never ever forget what he did, how he screwed Hillary, and guaranteed Trump’s election!
Agree with everything you said here, especially the last sentence.
It’s been exhausting and terrifying and l truly fear about election tampering to give Trump the win. I hope there are enough voters with sense to resoundingly send this vermin back from wherever he crawled from and give the Republicans the chance to reset themselves if that’s at all possible. It may be too late with the corruption in this party. And is that object in front of him the Phantom Zone coming for him in that Trump picture? Best place to stash him.
I think he will try to run again if he loses.
Sure, and I should trust a convicted felon with such dishonest hair. Let’s put it this way, if Trump told me it was sunny outside I’d grab for my umbrella.
Excellent pic selection, Kaiser. He is nauseatingly fugly on top of being an awful, awful, awful wannabe dictator. Until he leaves this mortal coil, he will continue the grift of the Republican party.. he lost 2020 and still won’t admit that. As long as magats are willing to give him cash, the grift will continue. The Republican party will eventually be totally destroyed by this WEIRD LOSER. Vote blue!
Lying liar is lying. Running for president is the only successful business he’s ever had, and he needs all his rubes’ money for his legal bills.
He’ll run again. He won’t allow the Jewish community to dictate his election. /s
I would be surprised if he lived that long. He looks very unhealthy.
Odds are he’ll either be in prison or dead (of natural causes). But we’ll be left with his cult. They will continue to be a problem for a long time.
This guy never uses the word “losing” and the word “I” in the same sentence. So, it’s pretty obvious there’s something else going on here. I think he is trying to scare his cultists by introducing the possibility of losing him forever. That may be just what is needed to motivate them to vote and, if necessary, have another insurrection. There’s got to be some angle for him to be talking this way.
Running for office is his only money making grift these days. Down ballot Republicans have no hope for getting financial support from their party because Trump sucks it all up. I hope that some day financial records will show how much of the Republican campaign funds actually went to his campaign and how much to pay off his legal bills. The Republican faithful are being used and abused by this orange conman. May he end his days in some sort of federal detention, and the sooner the better.
He’ll run in 2028 unless he’s in jail or fled the country. The only way to keep money coming in to pay his legal fees is by running.