Prince Harry attended a WHO dinner in NYC & has significant events planned

Prince Harry is already in New York! He was in California on Friday evening, attending and speaking at Kevin Costner’s fundraiser-concert in Carpinteria. Then on Saturday, Harry arrived in New York. We do not have access to any of the photos, but on Saturday evening, he attended the WHO dinner in New York, ahead of the start of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week He met with Queen Mathilde of Belgium and other dignitaries and advocates for ending violence against children. You can read more about the event and the cause here. Additionally, the Telegraph had a preview of two of Harry’s events in NYC this week. He plans to highlight his work with The Diana Award and the HALO Trust.
When he was 18, the Duke of Sussex vowed to finish the work started by his mother, Princess Diana. More than two decades on, he remains true to his word. On Monday, he will take to the stage before a global audience to champion two causes intrinsically linked to her legacy: landmines and young people.
Prince Harry, 40, will be the star guest at five high-profile events held over two days in New York during UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week, which will also see him focus on conservation, sustainable travel and the many crises facing the tiny African country of Lesotho. But it will be his first two appearances that honour that birthday pledge; when he steps out on behalf of the Diana Award, which works to create positive change for young people, and the Halo Trust, the charity for which the late Princess famously issued a clarion call for action by walking through an Angolan minefield in 1997.
Tessy Ojo, the chief executive of the Diana Award, hailed the Duke’s continuing support as “truly priceless”, while the Halo Trust said that in a time of “unprecedented conflict” the Duke’s voice was needed “more than ever”.
The appearances will come amid a flurry of activity for the Duke, marking something of a shift in his public profile as he takes centre stage, solo, to further his own charitable causes. Travelling without the Duchess of Sussex, he will undertake a busy schedule somewhat evocative of his days as a working royal, with back-to-back charity engagements in place of glitzy award ceremonies and television interviews.
When he steps out at the Sheraton Hotel in Times Square on Monday morning, he may well cast his mind back to that pledge [to make his mother proud]. The Duke’s first engagement of the week will be on behalf of the Diana Award, a charity set up to reflect the late Princess’s belief that young people can change the world – and the only one to bear her name. He will take part in a panel discussion with Christina Williams and Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, two young recipients of the Diana Award, and Dr Ojo on the current mental health crisis engulfing young people.
The event coincides with the award’s 25th anniversary celebrations, and Dr Ojo said that the continuing support of both the Duke and the Prince of Wales was critical.
“It’s incredibly helpful to have people in positions of power, especially a non-political position, and especially in a system when young people are feeling more and more unheard and unseen, speak up for us,” she said. “To have people who have that platform, who have that power, not only to listen to young people but help amplify their voices, is truly priceless and we are deeply honoured and grateful to have both of them involved in our work, lending their voices to the challenges that young people face.”
There were equally supportive quotes from The HALO Trust people, basically that Harry is the real deal and he’s absolutely continuing his mother’s important work on landmines. This week is a very big deal for Harry – going solo to all of these significant events, highlighting his causes and speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative too. I hope we get a lot of photos!
Well, that is a remarkably straightforward and unsnarky article by the Torygraph. I’m sure the other brother was screaming, throwing up (throwing pillows?) and generally having a tantrum that he was only mentioned in passing. DIANA’S LEGACY IS MINE HAROLD!!1!1!
It’s going to be a very hard week for 🥚.
LANDMINES ARE MY CAUSE HAROLD. MINE MINE ALL MINE! 😡
The glitzy award shows dig was unnecessary, and also untrue as he’s been to less award shows in the states than i can count on my hand, but Victoria Ward couldn’t get out a factual article with positive quotes about Harry’s work from the charities who work with him without some kind of swipe to balance it out. Even with that I’m really happy that this article was able to highlight his work; especially that quote from the Halp Trust that talked about how Harry has kept in touch with them over the years.
It was a very straight forward article. Harry is going to be very busy in NYC and he was invited and somebody else wasn’t lol. Peg must be having a tantrum.
Harry looks, acts and work like a statesman. No need for the gutter press in the UK to announce his statesmanship, he just does the job. He has to be in amazing physical shape for the amount to traveling he does. I applaud his purpose driven focus and work ethic.
Agree 💯💯💯
When you are the real deal – when you are a statesman, a philanthropist, an activist who is taken seriously at high levels – you don’t need to announce it. People will recognize that and you will be treated accordingly.
By the same taken, if you aren’t taken seriously, if you don’t take your work seriously – people will recognize that and treat you accordingly.
There is a reason why his schedule this week looks so different from William’s last year.
William is raging over this .good.
Never change, Torygraph.
“he will undertake a busy schedule somewhat evocative of his days as a working royal, with back-to-back charity engagements in place of glitzy award ceremonies and television interviews.”
Harry has always been busy, reliable, charitable, helpful.
Unlike Harry’s lazy, incandescent brother and Harry’s equally lazy SIL.
And Harry’s never been about glitzy or interviews — it’s not his fault the BM prefers writing about the “Show up, do good” Sussexes instead of the Doolittles of Wails.
That said, great to see Harry out and about, being a statesman-like, unlike someone who won’t put in the work.
Right?! Apparently, glitzy and television are Meghan’s thing 🙄 Annoying, but at least they are recognizing that he is doing good things.
The trashy BM are already spouting how there is no Meghan . They’re heading for divorce. They are irrelevant. How dare the wade into US politics. The same usual crap it just seems to irk the BM that Harry and Meghan are getting on with their lives and the BM don’t have access. Everyone seems to love Harry apart from the British.
I agree that it irks the BM that H&M are getting on with their lives. But what is especially irritating to them is that Harry and Meghan are sought out, wanted, and honored by so much of the world. It is not the future king who is sought after, but the brother who actually does the work, walks the walk, and is absolutely a statesman of the world.
“In place of glitzy award shows and tv interviews” yes because Harry never did those when he was a working royal. Ugh these people
I’ve said this before but seeing Harry develop into the fully actualized version of himself has been so nice. I can only imagine how fans of him since the very beginning must feel. His mother would be so proud of him and the legacy he’s building for himself.
Do you notice how these British articles always try to name where he’s staying? “Sheraton Hotel in Times Square.”
This article reads like a coded message to me.
trying to sic the crazies on him for sure. I wish someone in authority (like the royals if they were an actual functional family) would call that out.
Love you Harry , you continue to thrive and do good .
This week is going to be good❤️. Look at Harry with Queen Mathilde. It’s nice to see the European royals don’t follow the BRF’s petty ways.
So proud of his good works and his hard work. And I’m chuckling to myself at his packed schedule because his involvement is clearly respected and wanted, and I can see why his jealous, small brother canceled his own trip to NYC.
Can anyone imagine William in New York this week trying to compete with Harry’s schedule?
Not!!
W would drop dead from exhaustion! He already looks sickly.
This Telegraph piece tells me that except for the Halo trust and the Diana award they have unable get anymore information about Harry’s work in NY this week.
First of all let me just say I don’t know how Harry does it!! He’s like the proverbial energizer bunny. He just keeps on going, and going. OMG!
And the likes of the daily fail and Jan “no neck” Noir has the nerve to ask what does Harry do? The answer is he’s booked and busy, doing the work he’s pledged to do. Using his privileged platform to make a difference in people’s lives and the world In general. Unlike the rest of his unroyal “family”
May God continue to bless him and cause him to prosper.
I’m really excited for this trip; he and his team seem to have done a really good job putting together an itinerary that highlights the issues he’s passionate about in a substantive way. It’s not 5 min phito opps; it’s high level discussion and diplomacy to move the conversation and movement forward on some really important topics like violence against children. Kudos to them.
Remember when Will was in NYC last year? How pathetic he was and how empty his schedule was. Haters can talk sh*t all they want. People who do good work get involved with Harry & Meghan. They are still doing their charity work without getting tax-payer money, because they actually care. That can’t be said about left-behind royals.
The wrong son is inheriting the throne.
William will be absolutely spitting feathers about this.
How delicious!
Who’s the global statesman now?
And, well, you can see why William decided against going to NYC for Earthshit or whatever it was. The comparison between him and his vastly more accomplished brother would just be too humiliating for him.