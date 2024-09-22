Mail: Has Hollywood ‘turned’ on the Sussexes & why isn’t WME helping them?

On September 12, the Hollywood Reporter’s Rambling Reporter did a completely bizarre story called “Why Hollywood Keeps Quitting on Harry and Meghan.” The evidence of “Hollywood quitting” the Sussexes is that Harry fired a chief of staff after three months (the guy has been leaking about it ever since) and… something something Netflix! Honestly, the bulk of THR’s story was recycled gossip from 2018-19, when Harry and Meghan lived in the UK and they were under siege on a daily basis from an unhinged national media and a monarchy set on destroying them. That’s when Kensington Palace gave birth to the “Duchess Difficult” narrative, a narrative about Meghan “bullying” staffers and “making grown men cry.” Remember the 5 am emails? THR dusted that off too. One source claimed, “She’s absolutely relentless. She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.” Goals, truly. A vibe, as the kids would say. Well, it took a week, but now the Daily Mail is trying to piggyback on THR’s story. The Mail’s Alison Boshoff screeches the same question the Mail has been desperately obsessed with for years: “Has Hollywood turned on the Sussexes?” Some highlights:
The Sussexes were missing from WME’s Emmys afterparty: Missing, though, was one of Emanuel’s most famous clients, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. She signed with him in April 2023 in what seemed to be a certain harbinger of some big-ticket commercial tie-ups and maybe more deals in entertainment to go alongside her existing Netflix gig. But – just three days after a brutal take-down in the usually placid industry bible The Hollywood Reporter, which labelled her as ‘Duchess Difficult’, neither she nor husband Prince Harry were showing their faces. They weren’t nominated for any Emmys either – obviously.
Were they invited? Whether they didn’t get an invite or declined to go, their attendance at the event would have made the couple appear at least sanguine in the wake of the article which talked about her working practices, saying she was ‘just terrible’, ‘a dictator in high heels’ and had ‘made grown men cry’. However, for whatever reason, the pair stayed home. It matters if you work in TV and don’t go to the Emmys. People notice and judge which rung of the ladder you are on accordingly.
Schadenfreude & venom: One senior figure, who has watched Harry and Meghan’s progress in Hollywood with interest, said this week that they seem to be reaping the kind of ‘schadenfreude with extra venom’ at which the entertainment business excels. He adds: ‘It was only a matter of time before the industry Press started taking shots. It’s hard to find anyone with a good word to say for their film and television credibility.’
The Hollywood Reporter hit-piece: In all, the Hollywood Reporter article was just the kind of unflattering ‘hit piece’ which you might expect the talent agency WME to have strangled at birth for their client, Meghan. One senior Hollywood publicist tells me: ‘First of all, everyone industry-wide, EVERYONE reads The Hollywood Reporter. It’s really striking that WME did not stop this running.’ She adds: ‘WME normally – you would think – would have been threatening and denying access to other stars. Was this done here? The only thing the Sussexes could rally with was ‘no comment at this time’ from a spokesman.’
The Sussexes were never taken seriously: A senior producer says: ‘I don’t think mainstream Hollywood ever took them seriously. From day one Archewell felt to most industry onlookers more like a brand building exercise than a genuine production operation. Netflix were handing out vanity deals like candy at the time and so everybody just shrugged their shoulders and assumed their company wouldn’t get much done despite the generous backing. But even Harry and Meghan naysayers would have been shocked at how little they’ve actually achieved. And in the more austere climate of the industry in 2024 when thousands of people have lost jobs and the entertainment industry economy is struggling, there’s now a genuine dislike and distrust towards them by some.’
Meghan’s Netflix cooking show: Netflix is understood to have offered to run the ARO brand for Meghan, which makes sense as it has huge experience of global marketing and merchandising. And Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, in London this week for the Royal Television Society conference, is a voice on her side. He said of Meghan: ‘I’ve been out with a lot of famous people before – the way that people react to Meghan is otherworldly.’
The second half of the piece is just Boshoff trying to mock Meghan’s ARO venture (it hasn’t launched yet) and the cooking show (it hasn’t aired yet) and it all has the whiff of bullsh-t. ALL of this does, from the Hollywood Reporter piece (which mimicked years-old smears on Meghan) to the NY Post picking up THR’s story, to this. The only legitimate point I think Boshoff makes here is that WME should have done more to push back on THR’s story, or Archewell should have pushed back with their own operation. Y’all have yelled at me for this for years, but it’s incredibly stupid for Harry and Meghan to let these nasty “industry stories” sit and fester unchallenged. I get why the Sussexes mostly give the silent treatment to the lunacy from Salt Island. But when these sh-tty, out-of-nowhere attacks come from the Hollywood Reporter or Bill Simmons, you can’t just no-comment the situation. Fight back, it’s about your business! It’s about your professional reputation!
Also: no, Hollywood hasn’t turned on them. They are still famous and well-connected and they have many industry allies and friends. Harry just won an ESPY Award and he’s about to speak at the Clinton Global Initiative. Meghan is one of the most talked-about women in the world and her most recent interview was to the NY Times, where she described her investments in women-led fashion labels. Even if Harry and Meghan were not hilariously successful by every metric, they still wouldn’t come crawling back to Salt Island. Which, let’s be real, is the narrative the Mail is trying to sell.
I don’t understand how the mail can publish this with a straight face, while Harry and Meghan were spotted leaving Tyler Perry’s birthday party and they were seen surrounded by A-listers at that bookshop opening. And what is even more unbelievable is that people actually believe it.
I agree with you, Kaiser, on the communication front. There are certainly some improvements Archewell can make.
Also worth noting that amongst the A Listers at the bookshop opening was Ted Sarandos who is Netflix’s co-CEO and who recently gave an interview saying that he’s hung out with a lot of famous people but never seen people react to someone the way they react to Meghan and he even called it “otherworldly”.
If Hollywood never took the Sussexes seriously, then how could Hollywood have turned on them?
I agree about WME – it’s hard to know what they’re doing for Meghan.
It wouldn’t be up to WME to counter silly nonsensical hit pieces like that but Archewell could have done more to push back. That being said these hit pieces aren’t landing anymore. The NY Post article was widely mocked on social media with the majority of people seeing it for what it was or siding with Meghan. Hit pieces that lack detail, evidence and appear incoherent and over the top will never have legs. Which is why only tabloids have picked this story up. Also you can’t say Hollywood hates them but then in the same breath article say the head of Netflix (an extremely powerful executive in Hollywood) is on their side and expect us to fall for your narrative.
It’s hard to say what “landing” means, given social media. If it’s showing up on everybody’s feed, is that “landing”? Or is it only if it hits mainstream media?
As for “legs,” it’s interesting to me that it took almost 10 days for the DM, Daily Beast, etc. to pick up on this. Why? Maybe to follow Harry as he goes to NY?
@Eurydice By landing I mean it is taken seriously and becomes a hot topic among the non tabloid reading population. When broadsheet publications and outlets like BBC or CNN discuss it, it has landed. If an article is widely mocked on social media with viral tweets defending Meghan (as happened with the NY Post article) and no broadsheets pick it up it has not landed, not even in the UK.
Well did they not see that they both were invited to Kevin Costner awards event. Did they not see them going to Tyler Perry’s birthday party with lots of A list celebrities! I think they did and they are furious so they try to gaslight with this dis-information.
As I’ve said before Ari Emanuel from WWE doesn’t believe in countering nasty stories, somewhat like the Windsor’s “never complain, never explain” but there have been certain instances where, like Kaiser, I believe it would have been in the couple’s best interest to push back.
Salt Island’s other narrative is ‘see we told you she was awful so that justifies all the toxic things we have been saying about her and it’s not because we are a bunch of racist a***holes’.
I don’t really understand criticisms of the Sussexes’ non-engagement approach. It absolutely works for them. Especially when publications show their hand with worn-out accusations, no fresh takes, and signaling to the public that they are part of an orchestrated vendetta.
Furthermore, the Sussexes’ silence created a space for fans and watchers alike to defend them against the tropes with viral tweets of support and mocking of the attempted smears. This was arguably more effective then any restrained statement of refute.
I think the Sussexes and their team pick their battles based on internal data that we are not privy to. They’ve deemed that some things are not worth the added attention of a comment. In most cases, this only encourages more smears. The recent smears are part of a BRF attempt to deflect from the massive “cancer-free” video misstep, and I don’t blame H&M for refusing to engage.
They are staying above the fray the Windsors are constantly trying to draw them into. They have enough success and earned trust in their work that they can afford to let the haters and the ill -informed wallow in the fake news, and I love that for them.
The story really didn’t land. The British media were hoping for another Spotify or South Park type reaction from the general public but it didn’t happen. As you say the vast majority of people were mocking the NY Post article. Serious outlets are not picking this story up because it is so obviously a hit job and a badly executed one at that. Also why would they go to an Emmy Party on Harry’s 40th birthday weekend. These people are so unserious.
I don’t think everyone cared about south park or spotify. I remember on Twitter William and kates south park episode were shown in excerpts to counter the Sussex episode. Only bots keep bringing it up
They say stupid stuff like this because they still dont get it that Harry and Meghan live two hours plus away from “Hollywood” and they are not going to drive all that way for some industry party just to be “seen”. They dont have to do that because they are ballers already.
You only have to read one page of the many thousands of pages of comments in the British newspapers to know how many people are poisoned by hate and greedily absorb every falsehood to feed the hate. I think such articles need to be met with justice. The only articles that get so many comments and therefore increase advertising revenue are vicious articles about Harry and Meghan
@Tessa South Park was trending in the UK for days and was a topic on many UK tv shows and was picked up by serious press in the UK. Spotify was picked up by serious press in the US and UK and was discussed for days. None of these things have happened this time. The most attention this article has got is people mocking the NY Post and defending Meghan.
Now the dm does fake surveys and achieves the percentages they want
@Juno: Exactly.
I feel like I’ve read so many versions about how Hollywood has turned on Harry and Meghan. There’ve been so many turns, who knows what direction we’re even in. But bc it feels like such a rehash, I can’t take it seriously. And I get get that this was the Hollywood Reporter and according to the DM, everyone reads it, which feels like a weird advertisement for the HR, but even if lots of people read it, it still feels like a dry and dusty retread of old stories. Even people who don’t pay that much attention have to feel like they’re having deja vu.
Just because it is a widely read publication in the industry doesn’t mean that people read and take seriously every article. Especially a silly one like this which was a rehash of old talking points with no evidence provided. Maybe Archewell should have done some push back but the story really didn’t land. If Hollywood had taken this story seriously it would have been picked up by serious publications but it wasn’t. It did the rounds of the tabloids. People made fun of NY Post article, with viral tweets supporting Meghan. The story didn’t land with the general public and I’m sure most of Hollywood couldn’t care less about evidence free accusations either.
Yeah, agree and would argue that the article actually hurts the HR’s rep. The details were picked up by the nypost and then mocked by pretty much everyone. The reporting was mocked more than the Sussexes ever were. The only ones mocking them are the usual BM suspects.
For the most part I think WME has done a really good job with the Sussexes comms strategy this year. They seem to be pushing back more and being more proactive with a clear narrative. That said they definitely should’ve done something about that Hollywood Reporter article. I do feel like responding to it would’ve made it worse but with Ari’s power I think they could’ve killed it; he used to be notorious for that kind of thing back in the day.
One of the challenges of pushing back is that it just encourages these garbage outlets to print lies to get them to respond, so they can write another article about the denial. The British tabloids are desperate for H&M to pay attention to them and they are very smart to ignore the Rota 99% of the time, I think.
Agreed. No one is taking this seriously, so it’s not worth the back and forth.
Very true. This is the cycle when it comes to reporting about them. Write an outrageous false story. Gets picked up by right wing tabloids, if they respond you then get multiple articles about that response…outrage because they responded…then attack the publication that they responded through as being pro sussex lol
They probably didn’t feel it was worth the engagement.
Derangers are obsessed about the Hollywood reporter and how it ruined the sussexes. And are going on about how hollywood dislikes them and the usual rambling. Like a broken record
And nobody except them cares so they are best ignored.
This piece was a clear hit job. I think the US MSM didn’t pick it up because it got bitten by running the Archwell didn’t pay its bill story that alleged Archwell was struggling financially. Gov. Gavin Newsom of CA came out and defended the Sussexes and explained it was a clerical error. American MSM looked foolish for running a tabloid story without using their own resources to verify and it ended up with egg on its collective face. The UK media was mad a US governor went on the record and shot down its narrative.
Tessa I’ve noticed you’re always commenting on what the derangers are saying. Girl I think it’s best to leave them to think what they want. It’s doesn’t matter
I agree. That said I am bothered that Charles and the queen could have put a stop to it ages ago but chose not to.
And not a word about Andrew getting angry at his staff over the teddy bears. Charles growling at staff about those pens. Where s the investigation
No one has done an investigation into Harry and Meghan! This article which was full of errors and provided no evidence or details of what Meghan actually did and was not picked up by anyone except tabloids was not an investigation.
While I agree Archewell (not WME) could have done some pushback with this story my main takeaway is people aren’t taking it seriously and it didn’t land with the general public. The trouble with pushing the same talking points over and over again while providing no evidence is that people start not to take your stories seriously. Coupled with the fact that H&M have been seen hanging out casually with A listers recently it makes the general public (l’m not talking about trolls or the British media) not take these stories seriously anymore.
“EVERYONE” does not read the Hollywood Reporter. It’s like the tabloid version of the industry trades.
I have never read it.
Many more people should write books, publications and scientific papers about this type of “press”. Politicians, the health service and the judiciary should get involved. People are treated like inanimate objects so that they can be exploited without conscience. It’s not about people, it’s about making hate objects. This is deeply fascist. Anyone who has followed the Sussexes’ story, who has seen the thousands upon thousands of nasty, damaging, slanderous, untrue articles, will not believe a word these newspapers say. No matter what the subject. And anyone who still believes it’s true belongs to a cult like the Maga people. They are beyond help. No one should have the unregulated power that this media has. This media prevents free speech, a truly free press and diverse opinions. And yes, I agree that the Sussexes along with their lawyers need to stand up and contradict this greedy, bottomless mean and life threatening press.
Agreed. WME is falling down, on the job. What’s the point of hiring big guns, if they don’t protect one from sh-t like this?
Because the message from WME and the Sussexes is that these punches dont land and they only make the Sussexes points about sloppy journalism and misinformation. This has been going on for almost five years. And yet still they rise. Besides, GB News of all places had an article refuting all of this, including the part about Meghan stomping around in heels and being a dictator.
It’s not WME’s job. Their role is to get deals for Harry and Meghan not PR.
I do think they should’ve counted the Spotify guy but this particular story didn’t really land with anyone. I didn’t think it was worth responding to imo. It seemed like rehashed issue that was pushed back on when it first came out (bullying accusations) and didn’t go into detail about anything. A nothing burger.
Exactly, with the Spotify story people outside the royal news bubble were weighing in critically about Meghan and Harry. With this article the majority of comments from outside the royal news circus were supportive of Meghan. They have run the same story so many times no one cares or believes it anymore.
Once again they attack Meghan I really wish Harry would stop going to the UK, every time it is known in advance they attack Meghan. I imagine these hit piece articles will be ridiculous and absolutely rabid before Harry returns home to California and 99% of them will be vilifying Meghan. My heart breaks for her, but we all know this is WanK behind the scenes orchestrating all of this hate. I don’t know what mystery illness K had/has/never had but it hasn’t stopped her from being a hateful racist.
I feel like a lot of people don’t realize that anything Meghan means engagement. That’s simply what it comes down to. That’s why politico did that random article on her a year or two ago comparing her with trump and Elon..remember that?
The week before kamala and Meghan were being compared for the attacks against them. HReporter went with the clickbait.
H&M have tons of support..they have some haters too but who doesn’t. They’ll be fine.
Imagine thinking Hollywood hates them and it’s over for them when you have the likes of people who’ve been jailed and committted crimes still working in Hollywood lol. Yeah okay
I still remain fascinated that the judges in these lawsuits never put a gag order on these media entities talking about the subjects they are in litigation against. In this case it’s so obvious old UK talking points were funneled into the THR and amplified by Murdoch’s publications. The DM waded in and picked up the dregs like trying to fan dying embers back into a fire. They are actively trying to reduce the Sussexes revenue stream and rubbish their reputation while trying to browbeat H into settling the lawsuit out of court, it’s plain as day I don’t understand why it’s allowed to go on. This tight circle of the NY Post, Page Six and The Sun, Fox News, are relentless in pushing these negative and false Sussex stories. They should, at least by made to print a disclaimer explaining the conflict of interest/ lawsuit of their parent company.
I think the Sussexes learned with the ‘H lives in a hotel’ story it’s a lost cause making statements to push back on dumb BM. Their statements just prolong the negative talking points. Living well is the best way to counter these pernicious stories.
The DM doesn’t know what they’re talking about and I’m sure that they paid the Hollywood Reporter to push out that story. Somebody on tiktok surmised that the piece was probably written by AI and I tend to agree. The British press are very invested in seeing that Harry and Meghan fail and ensuring that Harry crawl back to the UK.
All these hit pieces only landed with Royal watchers & Brits (the racists & ignorant ones), people have other more important things in their lives to caring & worrying about. H&M should continue doing what they feel is best for them.
Archie’s first nanny, who was fired after one day, must have done something really awful, because no RR, BM eve rwrote about it to bash Meghan.
They are always talking about the same old sh*t. There is no current, tangible gossip story about H&M or their work. That is why they are writing the emails over and over again. There are zero leaks from their own team. I don’t fully believe the former employee leaked anything, they just used his name. Was there any solid example of what H&M did? No. It was always general idea about a black woman being a bully. Ari Emanuel from WWE knows the industry. These opinion pieces are organized hit pieces. Harry is suing Murdoch empire apart from other tabloids. Why would you give quotes to people who are intended to malign your character? If you push back using another publication, it will be a bigger story and you are gonna make people read the original article. People who hate Meghan & Harry won’t change their minds anyway.
I feel like only people that are invested like us, or derangers think that these stories actually cause any larger-scale reputational damage. The British media is hoping to use the American Media because they know that they are immediately dismissed when it comes to Harry and Meghan stuff. So they started with Newsweek and the constant ” polls” about how all Americans hated them and how they love William and Kate so much more but it became obvious that they were just trading off of Newsweek’s former status and that they have become basically a tabloid. So now they’re doing the exact same thing with The Hollywood Reporter which has” interesting” ownership as well, and well Politico isn’t called Tiger Beat on the Potomac for nothing. The goal is still the same make everyone in the UK think they have failed and that Harry( it’s always about him) will be back soon, and to poison the well in the U.S. Its still ignored though for the people who do pay attention to pop culture, and I do honestly think and I said this at the time the ESPYs changed the narrative for Harry and Meghan. They aren’t just some empty headed privileged Prince playing at charity and some starlet, they are smart people who do the work.
And HR is now owned by Penske media, which is conservative leaning from what I understand.
All the comments I saw about these smears were supportive of Meghan minus the royalists and reporters. As for pushback there’s nothing you can really do because you can’t sue sources and you might end up giving more life to the story imo, every year the Hollywood reporter commissions a hit piece on the Sussexes probably from someone from the British media and I don’t think it’s gonna affect Meghan in anyway tbh
Boring and tiresome. They are clearly trying the goad the Successes into a response. I simply ignore THR these days. Harry and Meghan have to choose their battles carefully. They can’t respond to every clout-chasing trash. The for me always, is why are British trash still so obsessed with Harry and Meghan? could it be because W&K are such failures?
Boring and tiresome. They clearly are just trying to goad the Successes to roll in the mud with them. I simply ignore THR these days. As for the Daily Fail, my only question is, why are British trash still so obsessed with Harry and Meghan? Is it largely due to the fact that William and his doormat are so mediocre?
There is a response to GB News because they have someone explain how H and M are in Montecito and the main office is in Hollywood so Meghan can’t exactly be walking around everyone. And it mentioned that Meghan has in her email signature that she doesn’t expect a response if the email is not sent during their working hours.