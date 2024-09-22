Olivia Nuzzi apparently sent ‘demure’ photos of herself to Robert Kennedy

Last Thursday, New York Magazine suddenly announced that journalist Olivia Nuzzi was put on leave after they discovered/learned that she had been engaging in an affair with Robert Kennedy Jr. There are several funny/awful/unethical elements to all of this. Status broke the larger story on Thursday, with some interesting details like Nuzzi did not “proactively disclose” her relationship with Kennedy to New York Mag and the magazine “only recently learned of it.” Which explains why the magazine acknowledged that if they had known, they never would have let Nuzzi cover any part of the election. Status also gave a timeline – Nuzzi met Kennedy late last year, probably October or early November 2023, when she interviewed him for a New York cover story. Then the “romantic” relationship “started around the new year” and continued through this year. The entire time, Nuzzi was engaged to Politico’s Ryan Lizza, and they were seen by some as beltway media’s It Couple. Lizza announced their split on Friday, and then Puck dropped some exclusive news hours later:
In a subsequent statement that contained quite a morsel of a twist, Olivia Nuzzi clarified that the relationship was “never physical”—an insinuation that it was some sort of prurient emotional and sexting dynamic. For its part, R.F.K.’s camp claimed that the two had met only once, for the interview that “yielded a hit piece” in the magazine. (At the time, R.F.K. tweeted out the article and called it “provocative.”)
As it turns out, Nuzzi sent Kennedy nude photos of herself—“demure,” per a source familiar—and the relationship likely was indeed strictly remotus (of course, only two people know for sure). Meanwhile, the relationship probably started just a bit earlier than the existing timeline suggests, and the claim by R.F.K.’s spokesperson that they only met once is not entirely accurate. (It was more than once, but whatever.)
Nuzzi and Ryan Lizza had been engaged for two years, up until a month or so ago, when they broke up. In the immediate aftermath, some of Nuzzi’s associates advanced the idea that Lizza had leaked news of his ex-fiancée’s SMS dalliance to Haskell and New York, perhaps through anonymous channels, in order to exact some measure of retribution. Again, there are certain things only certain people know for sure, but my reporting thus far leads me to believe that this hypothesis is not true. (Interpret this how you will, but Darcy’s original report notes that the 70-year-old R.F.K. was “alleged to have boasted privately about the alleged relationship” with the 31-year-old journalist.)
Outside the rampant speculation about disgruntled lovers and ulterior motives, the most pertinent question is whether Nuzzi will keep her job. After a chaotic first 24 hours in which Nuzzi appeared to have been getting conflicting advice from multiple friends, frenemies, and representatives, she is now quietly awaiting the results of her employer’s investigation. The salient question for Haskell and Vox Media chief executive Jim Bankoff, of course, is whether her relationship with R.F.K. influenced any of her coverage—including, most notably, her memorable July feature about “the conspiracy of silence” to protect Joe Biden from scrutiny over his mental decline. (At the time of publication, Kennedy was still running on a third-party ticket.) In an interview with The New York Times in March, Nuzzi asserted that the 2024 campaign was “a three-man race,” and she knocked “the establishment press” for refusing to take Kennedy’s candidacy seriously. Anyway, it’s a lot for Haskell to think about on the flight home from Milan.
Like everyone else, I’ve been looking through some of Nuzzi’s political and election reporting throughout this year and I have to say, she absolutely deserves to be fired and blacklisted. She was sexting Robert Kennedy and sending him “demure” (and likely mindful) nudes privately and then going on CNN and MSNBC to mock President Biden’s age and capability AND telling people that Kennedy is a viable candidate? It’s a whole other level of unethical. As for the scandalous/gossip side of this – it would be next-level if Ryan Lizza found out about his fiancee’s affair and found a way to inform her bosses. I would also buy that Kennedy has been indiscreet, and really, it could be all of the above. Plus, I doubt Nuzzi was all that discreet.
Imagine being 31 years old and sending your nudes to a 70 year old dude with a brain worm? That’s something else… like, Nuzzi was still having this extremely inappropriate online relationship with Kennedy even after the brain worm story came out. F–king spare me the “she’s just a 31-year-old girl, HE had all of the power!” No he didn’t. He’s an absolutely batsh-t 70-year-old missing part of his brain because a worm ate it, and she was the one sending him photos and pursuing him.
This was Lizza’s statement in Politico’s Playbook:
Statement from Ryan Lizza on RFK Jr.-Olivia Nuzzi story, via Playbook: “Because of my connection to this story through my ex-fiancée, my editors and I have agreed that I won't be involved in any coverage of Kennedy in Playbook or elsewhere at POLITICO.”
Since everyone is just speculating, Imma gonna say the brainworm saw the coverage Trump was getting for his whatever with the loon and wanted a piece of it. Look! I’m a virile, oddly colored elderly man fooling around with a 30 yo batshit nutjob too!!1!1!1
Seriously though, I think RFK Jr has continued his f*ckboy ways uninterrupted since marrying Cheryl Hines and has so many side pieces, he barely remembers Nuzzi. Didn’t he keep a notebook detailing 37 different women the year before divorcing his 2nd wife? He really gets around and I’m not sure he even pays attention to who these women are. That would be consistent with his denial – they aren’t saying nothing was going on, just that they weren’t meeting up in person on the regular and he didn’t consider it an affair. Meanwhile, she’s going to be dumped to writing for fringe publications, although she is rid of her terrible sex pest fiancé, so there’s that.
“Sex pest fiancé”??
Ryan Lizza, the ex-fiancé, was fired from The New Yorker and as a CNN contributor and Georgetown lecturer for inappropriate sexual conduct discovered as part of Me Too investigations. He’s terrible and so is she. No winners.
Yes….What?!?
And yet, he’s got a great gig with Politico! See my comment below.
I don’t understand the attraction of the man. Is it the Kennedy name?
This story keeps getting more bananas! I doubt we’ve heard everything, there’s more to come out. 🍿
I saw on social media that Ryan cheated on his ex with Olivia, so now her cheating on him with a brain-worm infested 70 year old is some stellar karmic retribution. I don’t know if it’s true but, I do enjoy when karma works quickly.
Nuzzi seemed to be a birther conspiracist as well (in terms of her tweets re Obama whilst in the White House). I’m just gobsmacked that she threw away her career for *checks notes * RFK Jnr?
That she sent on nudes (demure or no, it’s still nudes) and didn’t think that would have been alarming?
Yeah, a lot of people online are defending her as if she’s sixteen and not thirty one. This is mental.
Now, I gotta look for the profile she wrote on RFK Jnr because I’m a completist.
Infantalizing women who are certainly old enough to know better is misogynistic.
let’s not even get into the awful racist tweets she made about Obama. they are still on her feed.
She probably did more than just send nudes to RFK Jr. It would be interesting to know how people found out about the affair. I don’t think Lizza sold her out.
“Demure” took a turn I wasn’t expecting
This is the comment I was looking for. “Demure” is being used by people who are not demure and just want the clout and popularity of that word. Wth are demure nude photos😂??? She was naked in a demure way? I’m sorry this is funny. Nothing wrong with nudity but we’re talking about nude pics sent to a married man from an engaged woman. A political scandal bw a reporter and a candidate. That ain’t demure. That’s sleazy af.
To me, the real story here is the behavior of political reporters. Both Lizza and Nuzzi (gotta wonder if their attraction was based on the similarity of their names but that’s another story) are political reporters who write think/opinion pieces about political leaders. And, in their private lives, this is how they behave. They’re just scummy people judging politicians for the masses. I am so done with corporate/legacy/mainstream media. When I consume it these days, I do so with a hefty grain of salt. Everyone should be skeptical of “old media” sources because their star reporters cannot be trusted. I mean, even if she retained her job, what credibility does she have after this? Especially since she never had much to begin with.
Answering a question from a different post, could Nuzzi switch to acting and play Carolyn Bessette Kennedy?
This is 2024. Have young women learned nothing from the mistakes of others in this digital age? Never never never send anyone a picture of yourself that you wouldn’t want displayed on the front cover of any newspaper.
And if you’re dating someone who wants such a photo, drop him like a hot rock.
@bisynaptic; what part of my comment is nauseating to you? Your choice of emoji needs clarification.
Look at this idiot. She could’ve just sent him photos of a cheap blowup doll and he never would’ve known the damn difference. Even someone who DOESN’T have a brain worm couldn’t tell the difference.