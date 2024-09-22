Prince Harry went solo to Kevin Costner’s One805 fundraiser & concert on Friday

Prince Harry turned up solo at Friday night’s One805LIVE! concert/event, held at Kevin Costner’s Carpinteria estate. Harry and Meghan joined the event last year, and both were on stage to honor various Santa Barbara-area first responders. The event is a huge local fundraiser for firefighters, local police departments and sheriff’s departments. There’s music and tons of local celebrities come out. Meghan missed this year’s concert, and it seems like Harry told people that she was sick. I believe it! Covid is going around, as is a seasonal cold. They have two kids who go to school, and schools are germ incubators. Lots of people are sick this time of year, I’m just saying. As for the event, Harry was once again invited on stage, and he presented an award to an air support pilot.
Prince Harry spent his Friday night in Carpinteria, Calif., helping raise funds for Santa Barbara County First Responders. The prince took the stage at the star-filled One805LIVE! concert, hosted by Kevin Costner. The concert helps raise funds for the local fire, police, and sheriff departments, with proceeds going towards equipment and mental health resources.
The Duke of Sussex took the stage in front of hundreds of concertgoers with the night’s honoree, Santa Barbara County air support pilot Loren Courtney.
“As you’ve probably heard already, 22 years [of] military service over 10,000 hours and rarely sees his family because he’s always here flying helicopters,” Prince Harry said of Courtney. After he quipped that Courtney was 65 years old but looked 40, he asked him, “Why do you still do what you do?”
“I do this because I love doing it and I love doing it for the county of Santa Barbara. It’s a rewarding experience whenever we go out, either putting out fires or rescuing somebody in the back country or medical evacuations from vehicle accidents or doing the law patrol, keeping citizens safe,” Courtney replied.
When Prince Harry asked if there was “an experience or a story that stands out” from his years of service, Courtney recalled an experience when he was doing search and rescue in Colorado and helped rescue a group of skiers who had gone off a 30-foot embankment. One of them, he said, suffered a severe head injury and took five attempts to get out.
“I learned in the military, you never leave anybody behind. We got him out. He spent almost a year in intensive care and then rehab, and now he’s walking, he got married. He actually went to the top of the Grand Tetons and, and proposed to his girlfriend after the accident,” the pilot added.
“You didn’t have to rescue him again, did you,” Prince Harry joked. “You are one of the many heroes here tonight. There are people here tonight who are alive because of you and who are back to their families because of you… from everybody here, thank you so much.”
Nice. Harry and Meghan handed out some of the awards last year, and I’m sure they’ll both be invited next year too. I kind of think Kevin Costner has a great deal of affection for the local royals. There were so many other celebrities there too: Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Pink, Rob Lowe, Richard Marx and more.
I’m also looking closely at Harry’s clothes here – very soft-looking dark-wash jeans, a subtle-striped button-down, a slim-cut sport coat and a necklace. Did Meghan dress him before he left the house or did he put this together himself? It’s really good – casual, but dressed up enough for a fundraiser/concert.
Yeah, Hollywood is definitely turning on them. Lol!
It’s great to see how the local A-listers have welcomed H&M and put them to good use.
Joking aside, I’m sure the Sussexes are happy to volunteer for causes like this — showing up and doing good for the community, and the people serving it who do so much to make other people’s lives better.
Meanwhile, Harry’s brother was probably watching the footage and rage-screaming…
I don’t think the mail knows how to read because if they did they would have seen this. I suspect that Peg is furious. Harry is out with AListers doing good things and being asked to present awards to first responders.
@ Sasha. Lol indeed. Twitter was abuzz with pics of Harry at the fundraiser which made a total mockery of the article in the Daily Fail that Hollywood was turning on the Sussexes. So, I am in the camp that it was not worth Archewell or WME responding as the proof was in the pudding as it were. 😂
Harry seems to really love those linen button downs almost as much as he loved those polo shirts but the linen looks good on him. I remember someone posting on Twitter a picture of Philip in a linen shirt and talking about Harry takes after him style and looks wise and i can see it.
Saw this story in the Wail, I was really cross when they put the word sick in inverted commas as if Meghan was lying about being unwell. Meghan is ‘sick’ Nothing they could really complain about it was just the inference.
I’m just surprised the Fail isn’t accusing Meghan of copying Kate since she was ill first. They are so ridiculous.
Anyway, feel better soon Duchess! As with all parents, I hope she is the only one sick and not M and the kids so she can get some rest. Nothing more exhausting than being a sick mom with a sick family.
I saw that too. And the bots rant about Costner not wanting her there. And she was not really sick and the usual drivel. And how dare she get sick when kates sick
I don’t think Harry told anyone Meghan was sick, a tabloid said she was sick, because she was not there and it became a fact.
I saw that too in multiple stories and it pissed me off. One because it’s just part of their long-standing smear against her that nothing that she says is ever true, it’s always she allegedly spoke to, allegedly worked, allegedly donated and it’s never like that for anyone else. But also I do think that the inverted commas is them being irritated that their big story about how everyone hates them see even The Hollywood reporter says so was immediately negated by them showing up at an event with a bunch of other stars. So of course now it has to be, well she’s hiding out. I don’t say this often but it’s truly evil how much these people want their marriage to fail and for this woman to be unsuccessful just because she didn’t feel the need to debase herself to stay within a system the way that so many of them would.
Didn’t the British press that the A-list celebrities didn’t want to be around Harry and Meghan? Anyway, Harry started dressing better after he got with Meghan. I think he started to care about fashion because he wanted to look good next her and that Meghan helped him in the beginning. It wouldn’t surprise me if she bought clothes for him too.
After reading about Kevin Costner’s experience with the royal machine, I see why he is fully supporting H&M publicly. He saw how the BRF lies even about little things and has the press on their side.
This is a great event for the community. Harry is good at talking with people on stage, putting them at ease, cracking a good-natured joke. He really shines. Bummer Meghan is sick. I took my niece to Dollywood last week and felt myself getting progressively sicker on the 3h drive back home. Was sick sick sick for 4-5 days later. Wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Ugh.
This appearance shoots down the Sussexes have no friends on Hollywood bs the BM pooped out.
Tabloids want people to believe that they don’t have any friends.
When they first move to California, the tabloids rang stories about the Sussexes would be at the opening of an envelope. When that didn’t happen they change the story to, no one is inviting them.
Trolls when Meghan isn’t pictured with Harry : They’re divorcing, she’s embarrassed, Hollywood hates her!
Trolls when Meghan is pictured with Harry: so clingy! She’s controlling him! Wah wah wah!
Harry has found a place that he and his family are safe and well protected, their friends are not selling them out.