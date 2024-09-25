Courtier: Duchess Meghan had ‘psycho moments’ when she lived in the UK

Prince William and Kate’s staffers have been trying to smear the Duchess of Sussex for more than six years. Their few specific complaints about Meghan were always ridiculous: Meghan looked at a staffer and made her cry; Meghan sent 5 am emails; Meghan was prepared for meetings and she assigned tasks. What was less ridiculous and more insidious, racist and sexist was the broad character assassination with zero evidence: that Meghan “bullied” staffers, that she was an unhinged diva, that she marched around, screaming at people. When similar smears popped up in the Hollywood Reporter’s September 12th piece, it pinged a lot of radars. We’re currently in a cycle where Archewell’s former and current staffers are coming out on the record to talk about what Meghan is really like as a boss (completely lovely), and this should be solely about Archewell and an American business and charity. Except William and Kate can’t help but chime in, via their asinine courtiers. Here’s the Daily Beast’s latest:

Meghan Markle was a “demon” who had “psycho moments” as a boss, people who worked for her have told The Daily Beast. The former employees spoke out after a carefully curated crop of former and current staffers said she was the best boss ever, who gives her staff bundles of freshly cut flowers and home-produced eggs, and makes her staff feel like seeds being watered. The delightful portrait of Meghan’s management style was painted in Us Weekly on Tuesday, as Team Meghan launched a fightback against a report in The Hollywood Reporter that claimed Meghan was a “dictator in high heels” who reduced “grown men to tears.” Sources close to the couple denied that story as a “fabrication” to The Daily Beast last week. However, one courtier who worked for Meghan and Prince Harry as part of their service at the palace told The Daily Beast: “There have been plenty of difficult royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit, Meghan’s bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion. Princess Margaret regularly got people to hold out their hands to use as ashtrays, for example, and that’s just laughed off as hilarious eccentricity. Look at Andrew, he was unbelievable to the staff. That said, there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments. I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s–t. But it was an incredibly fraught time and I’m inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt. She has said herself she was suicidal at times.” The source pointed out that Jason Knauf, who was press secretary to Meghan when she was a royal, complained about her.

“That said, there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments. I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s–t.” So still no specifics then? After six years, they still haven’t figured out a plausible and specific lie about Meghan’s exact “psycho” behavior. This isn’t the first time that unnamed courtiers have even suggested this kind of thing – people forget that William and his people told Robert Lacey that Meghan is a unhinged sociopath, then they repeated the same thing to Valentine Low. Someone’s behavior here is psychotic and it’s not Meghan.

“Made to feel like sh-t” – I don’t even believe that. I think Meghan felt unsafe on a daily basis and whenever she asked for some kind of accountability for what they were doing to her, she was harmed and targeted even further. That’s exactly what’s playing out now as “courtiers” try to piggyback on whatever the hell is going on with the Hollywood Reporter.





