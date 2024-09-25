“Gwyneth Paltrow went to the PFW Saint Laurent show” links
  • September 25, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk are celebrating their anniversary in Paris, and Gwyneth went to the PFW Saint Laurent show. [LaineyGossip]
A calendar full of Aussie firefighters? Oh. [Socialite Life]
Did NBC even put it out there that Brilliant Minds is loosely based on Dr. Oliver Sacks? But I agree, the show is probably doing him dirty. [Pajiba]
I feel like we’re about to see a lot of this Versace collection on red carpets this fall, especially that vomit-green dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Ryan Murphy defends his show about the Menendez brothers. [OMG Blog]
Did Kim Porter write a book before her death? [Just Jared]
Amy Ryan, that bodice ruffle is not great. [RCFA]
Adam Sandler’s dog (?) is so cute. [Seriously OMG]
More DV stories on 90 Day Fiance. [Starcasm]
Happy National Daughters Day. [Hollywood Life]
I hate men like this but at least men are having these conversations with other men, men who call them out for being jackasses. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““Gwyneth Paltrow went to the PFW Saint Laurent show” links”

  1. Mirelle says:
    September 25, 2024 at 12:56 pm

    Skimming through quickly…Ryan Murphy…Gwyneth Paltrow…Adam Sandler….CALENDAR OF AUSSIE FIREFIGHTERS!!!! Click, click, click…Yes it’s click bait and YES! I fell for it!

    Reply
  2. Deedee says:
    September 25, 2024 at 12:56 pm

    She looks like she had some work done. Her outer eyelids are tilting up when they use to tilt downward.

    Reply
  3. L says:
    September 25, 2024 at 4:46 pm

    She’s starting to look like Cher and not in a good way….

    Reply
  4. North of Boston says:
    September 25, 2024 at 4:51 pm

    At this point, whether it’s his acting*, his apparent RL dickishness, or the AHS Ryan Murphy of him all, I am not looking for more Z Quinto in my entertainment

    And a series with him as the star playing a misunderstood genius jerk isn’t making it better

    And making his character a riff off the amazing and insightful Oliver Sacks is ugh.

    * which displays the enormous range /s defined by a 9 square grid with Silent, Perturbed, Super Intense on one axis and I’m Right, I’m Angry, I’m Pure Evil on the other

    Reply
  5. G says:
    September 25, 2024 at 5:51 pm

    Her upper lip area is now way too big, what causes this? Looks like filler that migrated or a lip flip gone wrong.

    Reply
    • huckle says:
      September 25, 2024 at 7:01 pm

      Are you talking about Gwenyth Paltrow and do you mean the philtrum? Aging and gravity causes this.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        September 25, 2024 at 7:46 pm

        I would suggest there’s more than just aging & gravity at work; more likely too much botox in some places, too much facelift in another, with some added filler somewhere.

  6. Anonymous says:
    September 25, 2024 at 7:50 pm

    I just want to point out that Chappell Roan’s uncle is a Republican state rep from Missouri named Darin Chappell, whose last name is the first name of her stage persona.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment