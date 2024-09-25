“Gwyneth Paltrow went to the PFW Saint Laurent show” links

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk are celebrating their anniversary in Paris, and Gwyneth went to the PFW Saint Laurent show. [LaineyGossip]
A calendar full of Aussie firefighters? Oh. [Socialite Life]
Did NBC even put it out there that Brilliant Minds is loosely based on Dr. Oliver Sacks? But I agree, the show is probably doing him dirty. [Pajiba]
I feel like we’re about to see a lot of this Versace collection on red carpets this fall, especially that vomit-green dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Ryan Murphy defends his show about the Menendez brothers. [OMG Blog]
Did Kim Porter write a book before her death? [Just Jared]
Amy Ryan, that bodice ruffle is not great. [RCFA]
Adam Sandler’s dog (?) is so cute. [Seriously OMG]
More DV stories on 90 Day Fiance. [Starcasm]
Happy National Daughters Day. [Hollywood Life]
I hate men like this but at least men are having these conversations with other men, men who call them out for being jackasses. [Buzzfeed]
Skimming through quickly…Ryan Murphy…Gwyneth Paltrow…Adam Sandler….CALENDAR OF AUSSIE FIREFIGHTERS!!!! Click, click, click…Yes it’s click bait and YES! I fell for it!
She looks like she had some work done. Her outer eyelids are tilting up when they use to tilt downward.
yep, she is looking painfully tightened.
Yes her face looks unnaturally smooth while her cleavage does not.
Also hands, they really show someone’s age.
She’s starting to look like Cher and not in a good way….
At this point, whether it’s his acting*, his apparent RL dickishness, or the AHS Ryan Murphy of him all, I am not looking for more Z Quinto in my entertainment
And a series with him as the star playing a misunderstood genius jerk isn’t making it better
And making his character a riff off the amazing and insightful Oliver Sacks is ugh.
* which displays the enormous range /s defined by a 9 square grid with Silent, Perturbed, Super Intense on one axis and I’m Right, I’m Angry, I’m Pure Evil on the other
Her upper lip area is now way too big, what causes this? Looks like filler that migrated or a lip flip gone wrong.
Are you talking about Gwenyth Paltrow and do you mean the philtrum? Aging and gravity causes this.
I would suggest there’s more than just aging & gravity at work; more likely too much botox in some places, too much facelift in another, with some added filler somewhere.
I just want to point out that Chappell Roan’s uncle is a Republican state rep from Missouri named Darin Chappell, whose last name is the first name of her stage persona.