The Mail attacks Prince Harry’s ‘Polo’ series by being bigoted about Nacho Figueras

It’s so amusing to watch the British media scramble around for “Hollywood insiders” to describe how “Hollywood” feels about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There’s usually a tell, like the “Hollywood insider” will say something like “everyone in Hollywood adores King Charles AND Catherine!” There’s a huge British expat community in LA, and most of the time, those are the Hollywood insiders – smug British royalists trying to colonize California. Speaking of, the Mail has a new Hollywood insider who has “heard” some things about Prince Harry’s latest Netflix series, Polo. Polo is due out later this year, and it’s about the world of polo, obviously. Well, according to the Mail, Netflix is mad about it.
When Netflix signed an £80million deal with Prince Harry, executives might have hoped for lots of exclusive personal footage. But his new five-part documentary series about polo hardly features the Duke at all, I can reveal. Instead, it focuses on his friend Nacho Figueras, a little-known Argentinian player.
A source last night claimed Netflix bosses have been disappointed with just how much the final edit focuses on the unknown, saying the streaming giant expected ‘more bang for its buck’.
Through their company Archewell, Harry and his wife Meghan are executive producers of the series, titled simply Polo and due out in December. But behind the scenes it has been nicknamed ‘the Nacho Show’.
The couple signed a five-year deal in 2020 for several shows, but one Hollywood producer told me: ‘What Netflix have received in return doesn’t look great. People want personal stuff. Apart from their documentary series, which had the drama of them quitting the Royal Family, everything else they’ve produced has been underwhelming. Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role.’
‘That he’s not is hugely disappointing for Netflix. Let’s face it, polo isn’t exactly a mainstream sport so the attraction would have been watching Harry. Without him, it’s marginal at best. The Netflix deal expires next year, so the Sussexes need a big hit. This sounds like a big nothing burger.’
Another insider said: ‘For a show about a sport of Kings, polo barely features any royalty. It’s not the Harry show, it’s the Nacho show.’
Mr Figueras, 47, has been dubbed ‘the David Beckham of polo’ but one source said: ‘Nice of Harry to do his mate a favour, but Nacho speaks broken English and is just not mainstream enough to pull in the ratings.’
This is disgusting: “Nacho speaks broken English.” Nacho is a fluent English speaker and he speaks with an Argentinian accent. The insider’s racism and colonialist attitude is showing. Nacho is not “a little-known Argentinian player,” he’s the most famous polo player in the world. He’s basically the only professional polo player most people would be able to name. Hell, he’s the only professional player I can name. Nacho has had lucrative, global sponsorships for years – he’s like the Roger Federer of the polo world. There’s a reason why Nacho is the “star” of the series – it’s because for decades, he’s been the one bringing this niche sport into the mainstream. Anyway, I imagine this will be like Heart of Invictus – Harry will be in the show, but it will mostly be about the other players and the world of polo. I’m including an interview with Nacho on the Today Show – he has absolutely been a global ambassador for polo for decades and his English is excellent.
Harry is on screen = pearl clutching about selling out and being too Hollywood.
Harry isn’t on screen = pearl clutching that he’s let everyone down by not centring himself (even though he’s totally irrelevant).
Nope. They had a narrative either way.
That’s what I came to say too. I think you summed it up perfectly.
Yes, Nacho Figueras “the prince of polo” is hardly known… what morons.
I’m thinking the same thing 😍Harry plays Polo once a year for Sentebale and Nacho plays the Polo circuit all year 😍but the DM knows that the truth doesn’t matter, their haters will eat it up.
And if Harry had made it all about Harry they would criticise him for that as well.
lol. I first heard about Nacho because of Conan’s show where he tried to learn polo. I didn’t know anything about it and Conan introduced him as one of best players in the world.
Let me add the clip (and yes, of course Conan flirts with him): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxMq-EGvtaY
Became familiar with Nacho from Ralph Lauren ads in the 90s, when Harry was still a kid. He was so gorgeous then, still gorgeous now. That man is polo.
Isn’t Nacho a vocal Trump and Elon Musk fan?
@Dana I had no idea about that so did a quick google search and one of the first things that came up was a story that notes Nacho was a VIP at the 2016 RNC the night Trump accepted the nomination but nothing since
@pottymouth pup – I did the same search and replied that to an earlier post by Dana, which seems to have been deleted.
It’s late, I’m watching this in bed and I gave up trying to watch quietly and not laugh (hubby’s watching something else) because that was hilarious. Not everyone can keep up with Conan humour-wise but Nacho got him several times LOL so thanks for sharing the video.
He’s hot, he’s a certified star AND he’s hilarious.
Seriously, I’m swooning, and even more excited for Polo. Give me a whole lot more of this man, please!
Oh my, Nacho is so charming! I already knew he was gorgeous. That broken English comment is so unbelievably racist.
I suppose Mr. Figueras’ accented English would sound “broken”… to a “Hollywood Insider” who flew in from the UK, was banned from entering the polo grounds and could only listen in & take pictures from the end of the driveway. My gods these people are so unserious.
These tabloid toads have no shame, no credibility, and even less intellect & common sense. Daily Fail writers need to walk away from their jobs and pick up something wholesome to restore their souls. Maybe take up work in a garden centre or a public park or something, where they can go touch some damn grass.
Not only is it racist as hell, it’s just dumb. Nacho’s accent while speaking English is hot as hell.
He’s been the face of the Veuve Cliquot polo classic for years, so there’s a lot of morning show and talk show interviews out there, sometimes done in NYC, sometimes LA as the event alternates locations. Also, AD has done two spreads on him; they always do that for obscure people no one has heard of.
Here’s an interview from a few years ago with his equally lovely and charming wife Delfina (a photographer). Amazing the host can understand them with their “broken English” (/s). They cover their relationship, their family and parenting, H&M, and what he’s like as a competitive polo player. You can see why the two couples would be good friends.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7aPWgvk_K4
Also, the Philadelphia Polo Classic – which benefits the Work to Ride program mentioned in the above Today show clip – was just held on 9/21. Over a thousand people were there.
Here’s a clip from the first event in 2022 (Nacho makes a brief appearance but it’s not about him).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bkl4AWI1jtg
They always resort to racism and xenophobia. They have no idea. It’s polo, not the NFL. Has never been mainstream but after this documentary drops, we’ll be a lot more familiar with it. Also, there was never the impression this was going to focus on Harry. Did I miss something?
They can’t write a bunch of stories critiquing everything Harry says and does if he’s not the main person in it, that’s why.They know that their hate train is about the lies and racism around the Sussexes and don’t think it’ll translate to Nacho and Polo in general. It’s their same old same old, complain about how beneath it is the dignity of a Royal to do something but also write 75 articles about it. Notice that they didn’t have a ton of complaints about Heart of Invictus or Live to Lead either. And I absolutely don’t believe it would be because of any respect they have for the military, or the people who were being interviewed.
Sounds stupid when you consider that Netflix is available in countries where English isn’t the native language anyway, including Argentina.
No you didn’t miss anything. Any straight copy of this non-story just says it’s about elite global players that was shot primarily at “US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.” While watching Olympics coverage, I was surprised to see there was US-France polo match. In keeping with the French goal of gender parity they had mixed teams of 3 men and 1 woman. I’m looking forward to the Netflix series.
This is the first time I’ve heard him speak. Is that what the British media considers “broken English”? They probably think all of us Americans speak broken English. Colonialist snobs.
The British media are massively xenophobic and entitled.
Most people learning English will have a more or less pronounced accent, but that doesn’t say anything about their fluency, knowledge of vocabulary and mastery of grammar.
That said, I’m wondering how many people publishing in the British media — I hesitate to call them journalists — speak a second language at all, no matter how fluently, or with how much of an accent, while many of us living in the EU speak *and are fluent in* more than two, out of a necessity.
If this is the hill they choose to die on, it’s no wonder the BM is in the bad state it finds itself in.
Nacho speaks English with an Argentinian accent but is completely comprehensible. To say it’s broken English is just racist. Also nacho is way easier to understand than Kate, whose fake posh accent is just mumbling. They put subtitles when she speaks because her English is far worse.
Nacho is 100% more easily understood than Kate. I have to have closed captions turned on when she speaks, and I grew up watching Doctor Who in the 70s, pre-captions. I don’t have a problem understanding most British people. Kate is…something else.
LOL, they’re attacking Nacho, because he always had the Sussexes back, knowing how the Windsors operate, I guess a knighthood was not something he was interested in.
They just have to make sure that the racism is right out front..
Wait till William try to poach Nacho 😍 then Nacho will be wonderful and fabulous and speaks perfect English 🤣🤣
He wouldn’t dare. Nacho is a strong, confident man, he terrifies William.
Folks with an ax to grind will always look at things through the lens of the glass is half empty verses the glass is half full. This is how I look at this kind of reporting, you are either an optimist or a pessimist. All reporting done through the lens of the gutter press is from a pessimistic perspective and it shows with the language and willful ignorance displayed in their articles. You do not even have to understand Polo to know who Nacho is, a simple Google search would give you more than enough information.
What nonsense, everyone knows that Buckaroo is the sport of kings! ( A Father Ted joke there for none Irish celebitches)
The complaints against M&H are getting increasingly wild, when will the British media and royal family run out of stem on their attacks.
How are they going to justify the Sovereign Grant money squandered on the bot farm if they don’t also planted media stories to for them to rage comment on?
They are so very jealous of what Harry is doing that they go after his friends now with this racist crap! What they Fail to realize is that this makes them look bad not Harry or Nacho in fact it will bring out good people who will stand with Nacho and Harry. The Fail and Royal welfare recipients need to sit down and STFU.
Netflix has a show about the tennis tour unless you’re a tennis fan, people wouldn’t have known most of the players featured on that series before it came out because the most famous players were not on that show. So, DM is talking nonsense. Plus you would think the British press would he happy that Harry wasn’t on show. Weren’t they upset that he was on the Heart of Invictus? These “Hollywood insiders” sound like royal reporters to me and no Nacho doesn’t speak broken English.
And it’s not like Drive to Survive is being credited with getting more people interested in F1 or anything. I didn’t see them coming for the golf one either.
I watched a bit of the interview. He’s not only incredibly handsome, but he also seems kind, humble, loves his family, and did I mention handsome? You’re telling me people want watch just to see Nacho? Please.
The RR are just mad because there’s no one as good looking or compelling enough to watch (except for Harry) in that dried out husk of a family. 🙄
I was recently watching an episode of Modern Family where Clair was stuck at the airport so the camera was literally just her computer screen and guess who I saw: NACHO!! They had him featured in one of his Ralph Lauren polo ads. Polo is not a big sport but If anyone has ever seen a polo player in thier lives it’s Nacho. He has been the global face of that sport for decades and his many ads over that span have been seen by millions.
The Daily Mail is an ignorance peddler.
Imagine a polo documentary centered around an actual Polo player who just happens to have been blessed by the gods with beauty.. no that will never work🙄🙄🙄.
LOL! Back to the drawing boards, that is clearly not a marketable concept!
Nacho is known from polo playing, modeling and writing books. I’m sure that when the idea was floated to Netflix, they were told who would be featured and what the content would be.
Yes, the Netflix marketing has been about following several elite polo players, not about Harry playing polo. And it’s ridiculous to think that Netflix would wait until the entire 5 episodes are in the can before getting a look at the content.
I would not be surprised if there is no insider but the article is based just on the trailer. The commentary is all invented by the writer.
That is exactly what it is. You can find that comment anywhere on the internet because I also saw comments about Harry is not in it too much.
I don’t think that Netflix is upset that their show about Polo headlines the most famous Polo player in the world. I think the British media had one of their sycophants that are lurking around in LA to ask about the show, and heard back that is done, and that it mainly features Nacho and doesn’t really feature Harry at all. That turned into Netflix is upset that the show only features Nacho, because they can’t say that they are the ones that are upset. What’s more likely that Harry is filming an entire show and the people who are paying for it have never seen any of the daily cuts any of the shots being gathered and covered until it’s all done, or that the British media is angry that they won’t have another way to stare into Harry and Meghan’s lives and make suppositions and turn out articles about it?
Of course the BM are going to be pissed that Nacho is the star here. He is the king of this sport, he’s been one of the faces of the RL Polo brand, he’s gorgeous with a picture perfect family, he’s smart, funny and gracious AND he’s the older brother Harry deserves. It’s going to burn.
It’s so easy to let the racism slip out when you’re just “a source” and you don’t give your name. What a bunch of cowards.
Uh, wouldn’t Netflix have signed off on the concept and been more involved than just airing it at the end? I kind of assume they could’ve killed it if they wanted to.
But I do hope Nacho’s anti-vaxx nonsense isn’t part of the show. (He had many concerning tweets.)
Yes, his tweets are very concerning. I wonder how Harry navigates any political talk around Nacho, and Meghan with his wife.
Did you know that Argentina clones “polo ponies?” It’s a fascinating story and I hope the Netflix series goes into that.
It’s something one of a kind. Haras here are very competitive and invest a lot of money in this. A friend of mine plays polo, her family are landowners and she works for the business, married a man from another Hara and now their combined forces in horse breeding is astounding.
Ah, yes, “Netflix” hates having a handsome, famous model athlete (and his smart and hot wife) as the star of their series. Wait, sorry, that’s the British media I was thinking of – Netflix quite famously enjoys making money!
He obviously has everything that these arrogant, outmoded aristocrats in London don’t have – warmth, affection, brotherhood, respect, regard for other people’s labour, property and personality. This is what these aristocrats feel is bourgeois and beneath them. They don’t need that – it’s enough for other people to bow down to them and court them because of their titles and their violent past. And they can smile falsely to boot. The Sussexes don’t always smile, sometimes you can see their distress in their faces, but they are friendly, they never come across as irritated, aggressive or arrogant – the others come across as very bad actors who are annoyed by everything they do.
Lol! They haven’t learned. The more the attacks the more the interest
This sounds like a fishing expedition to me. They are hoping someone from the production company will make a comment so they can have a story to write. British media showing their asses as usual. Oops sorry their bums or is its arses?
There was an Instagram account that was peddling a story about Nacho being a Trump supporter and I thought it was BS, no surprise I never heard it anywhere else.
It’s not BS. Figueras’s twitter account is retweeting. JFK, Jr./ pro-Trump /anti-Democrat tweets.
Omg,so its true!?
Maybe I’m looking at the wrong X account, but I don’t see it.
Ugh, but I’m most surprised his team doesn’t have that all cleaned up before the premiere. I’m sad if he’s an antivaxxer/RFK Jr fan but he should at least keep those thoughts to himself if he doesn’t want to alienate a large share of his potential audience.
Scroll down a ways, to Sept. 10 retweets. https://x.com/nachofigueras?s=21&t=9TaAsfwrl1H_hiFD2SEi3A
I saw that too, and was very disappointed. I wonder if Harry and Meghan avoid any political talk with the Filgueiras.
Can we stop using “expat” for white people? They’re immigrants as well.
They left their country of origin for another one. They’re immigrants.
@Liz, thank you! True.
Yes, I say that all the time.
I suspect this series will launch Figueras into a whole other level of heart-throb/stardom. I hope he sorts his Trumpist politics out, by then.
Why should he have Trump politics or any kind of US politics? He doesn’t vote in the US.
I’m searching but not finding anything like this. Is there a link to a tweet that anyone can share?
Scroll down, to Sept 10 retweets of Musk and JFK, Jr.
https://x.com/nachofigueras?s=21&t=9TaAsfwrl1H_hiFD2SEi3A
I’m not on X, but I scrolled down to the very end of the screen that came up – there’s nothing about Musk and RFK, Jr. And the only thing dated Sept 10 is from 2020 and it seems to be about Serena. There is a somewhat political post from July that just says young people should get together to solve the world’s issues.
One retweet, if it exists, and no other evidence anywhere on the internet makes me think this is some kind of trolling.
@Eurydice, there is more than one retweet. There’s several, including several anti-Kamala retweets. It’s not trolling.
Those of us who aren’t on Twitter can’t see the retweets, only his actual tweets. It seems so bizarre that he would support those clowns publicly but I guess you can find poor judgment anywhere.
Nacho arrived in the US when he was about 22 years old.
Unless we get immersed in Language 2 before puberty, ideally before 10/12, we have an accent. It has nothing to do with our fluency, and it’s terribly xenophobic to say Nacho speaks in broken English. By the way, he lived in France prior to the USA, and also speaks French, with, of course an Argentinian accent, and as the French are crazy about anything South American, they loved it.
If they want to be insulting about accents they should look Kate and her acquired posh accent which makes her hard to understand. The fakeness is even more obvious with the recent interviews done by her brother James Middleton, who sounds very different.
Pet peeve when someone who speaks one language disparages someone who speaks two. That’s some grade school BS.
““Another insider said: ‘For a show about a sport of Kings, polo barely features any royalty. It’s not the Harry show, it’s the Nacho show.’”
Had Harry been front and center they would have ridiculed him claiming he was not an elite player yet he made it all about him. When HEART OF INVICTUS first came out they claimed it was the ‘Harry show’ until the series made clear that accusation did not hold water.
These recent attacks have been so concentrated and vicious it’s clear that failing institution recognize that Meghan and Harry’s reputation is about to take another leap forward.
Is That So?, that’s the line that stood out for me, too. I immediately thought that someone had their fee fees hurt because they’re not in the series. Should we break it to the bm that nonroyal people all over the world have been playing polo for a long time? Do you think they can weather the heartbreak?
Today I learned that the British media, in addition to being racist, doesn’t understand metaphor.
I remember a decade or so ago up at Tremblant (ski resort north of Montreal) a posh hotel tried to get winter polo going as an attraction. They ran it for two years but it never caught on there. My point though is that the star attraction one of those years was Nacho – he was billed as the superstar of polo and all the write ups had him front and centre. The UK tabs are showing their racism & xenophobia (quelle surprise… /s)
I’m really surprised by all the love for Nacho on here. He continually talks and tweets support for Trump, Musk and Brad Pitt to name a few.
If you are hot and hang out with Harry you can be MAGA?
This isn’t slated to show in the US, yet and will only release in the UK.
Abbie, you should read the comments above.
Abbie – Are you trolling?
In September, Netflix announced that Polo will premiere in December. There was no indication it would be shown in UK, but not in the US.
From other’s comments, it appears that Nacho Figueras retweets trump, but he can’t really “support” him since he’s not a US voter. I’ve seen Nacho compared to Brad Pitt in comparative handsomeness, but they are not linked in any other context. Since you’re the only one claiming Nacho “continually talks and tweets support for…Musk,” you should provide proof, otherwise you’re just trolling.
I don’t like it either but Nacho absolutely has been promoting pro-Trump stuff on his X account. On September 10 he reposted RFK’s endorsement etc. And retweeted a Musk thing about wanting to invest in Argentina, 6 days ago.
I clicked on the link somebody provided, and saw 0 (zero) trump tweets or retweets, 0 (zero) Brad Pitt tweets, and only 1 (one) reference to Musk, but it was more about Argentina where Musk had talked about investing. Timeline appeared to span ~ 4 years. So “continually talks and tweets support for Trump, Musk and Brad Pitt? — NO. Not only did I not see any pro-Trump retweets or comments, but as already stated, Nacho does not vote in the US.
@kirk – I said the same above, I think this is trolling, perhaps to start trouble because he’s Harry’s friend.
It’s not trolling. Anyone can view his retweets. Here is a sampling.
9/10/24 – retweets Elon Musk using a bullseye 🎯 emoji is response to a comment against Kamala Harris.
9/10/24 – retweets RFK’s video endorsement of Trump.
8/12/24 – retweets a tweet stating that the US media is a stain on our democracy because CBS news had a positive tweet about Harris and a negative tweet about Trump.
8/1/24 – retweets Elon Musk stating “Absolutely” about men not belonging in women’s sports( in reference to the Olympic boxing)
5/23/24 – retweets the Time magazine cover of Javier Milei.
2/12/24-retweets Tucker Carlson discussing his interview with Putin.
And this is just a few examples. There are many more retweets. He might not vote in the US, but he appears to hold right wing views.
@Jenni, thank you. I don’t know why others aren’t seeing the MAGA retweets, but the dude has repeatedly shown support for the far right (and tweets that associate Democratic policies with communism). He might be good looking, and he might be Harry’s friends, but he is also supporting MAGA so hard pass for me.
She’s not trolling (only wrong about Polo documentary not shown in the U.S.). I saw his tweets and was flabbergasted. That’s why celebrities should be careful about alienating many people. I truly believe this must be difficult for Meghan to navigate, and Harry as well, since Trump has bashed both of them (and the reason so many Maga accounts support the royals).
DM has gotten even more vicious and way out there lately. It’s like they are funneling everything through what is left of Trump’s brain.
Is Murdoch getting anxious about Harry’s lawsuit against his tabloid(s) going to trial in January?
Cambiaso is the world’s best polo player and he is in this series. In fact Argentina has long been the crib for Polo and only those outside of the sport can argue against this fact. Our horses, our haras, our players are the best in the sport.
Nacho Figueras married into argentinian aristocracy and propelled argentine polo, as a brand, to the world.
Yep. The polo-playing British upper classes who are involved in this feud have never liked Harry’s closeness with Figueras.
I think the media thought this would be another docuseries like the Harry and Meghan one and they’re mad it’s actually on topic and not a “vanity” project showcasing Harry, lol. From what I can see.
Didn’t Diana’s mother, after having her children taken away from her after she divorced her abusive husband, move to Argentina and married a polo player?
I love the Today Show clip of Nacho, Harry’s brother, who goes about spreading love, and I loved the clips Windy River inserted: especially Nacho’s appearance on Conan’s old show, and the photo of Conan as a Ralph Lauren model.
What I want is for ALL the British, ok, all the hate mongers, to go on Today or any program as guests and ply their trade entirely in Spanish, and be charming and funny.
Sorry, but Nacho is nowhere close to the Federer of polo. That would be Cambiaso (who apparently is having nothing to do with this doco).
He’s more like the Anna Kournikova of polo.
Yay! Polo Wars!
This US prole with zero polo knowledge has never heard of Cambiaso.
However, Cee, above, has heard of Cambiaso and says he’s in this series, thereby disputing your assertion that Cambiaso “apparently is having nothing to do with this doco.” It would seem that Tatler also disputes your assertion, reporting that Netflix released promo photos showing three members of team La Dolfina.
Also, I think Nacho and his lovely wife plus Harry and Meg are THE fab four. You just can’t scrape the shine off those people.
Eh, go to Nacho’s twitter account. He’s not so fabulous.
Yes. It’s one of the things you can’t comprehend. He’s a good friend to Harry, but he supports the guy who bashed both Harry and Meghan.
Yikes. Nacho, while a good friend of the Sussexes, is absolutely a MaGA fan. I have no comment on the friendship between the parties, but this guy is a hard pass. The proof is the tweets & re tweets. Permenant ICK.
Hard pass for me too. He should understand the implications of his support.
Would be disappointed if Nacho’s MAGA, but it seems suspect.
What’s crystal-clear is the racism in that DM source’s comment. Yikes.
If Harry is so irrelevant, why do they devote so much time and space to hounding his every move? They need to spend more time worrying about the absent royals they pay for rather the one who no longer works for them and is financially independent of them. They’re trying to distract from the fact that the Windsors are getting another raise.
I have had a crush on this man my entire life, just from those polo ads. I love PH, but I’m watching the doc for Nacho!
I’m just spit-balling here, but given that Nacho and Harry are long-time friends, I would guess that Nacho was totally ok with the Monarchy. Plus, being ridiculously wealthy leads to Conservative tendencies. The dichotomy now is that Harry has changed himself and had his eyes opened. His good friend Nacho has not. I’m willing to bet if that’s true, Harry hopes his friend will break free. That could be why Harry still supports him.
But it is a problematic that nothing’s being said about it right now in light of what’s going down in the next few months.