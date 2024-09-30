“Beyonce stars in a new Levi’s ad campaign” links

Beyonce stars in a new ad campaign for Levi’s (her Cowboy Carter song “Levii’s Jeans” plays in the commercial). [Just Jared]
A gallery of men wearing socks & sandals. [OMG Blog]
Pink wiped her Twitter account months ago & it’s not about Sean Combs. [Socialite Life]
Will you watch Ana de Armas in the John Wickian Ballerina? [LaineyGossip]
Cate Blanchett is just doing whatever. [GFY]
Saturday Night Live has really lost it with their political stuff. [Pajiba]
Dior is out here making nun couture. [RCFA]
OMG, 7Up is now offering Shirley Temples!!! [Seriously OMG]
90 Days star once sued an Alabama city. [Starcasm]
Photos of the late Maggie Smith. [Hollywood Life]
People bragging about how they won the genetic lottery. [Buzzfeed]
BEYONCÉ’S LEVI’S COMMERCIAL IS HERE, OH ICONIC😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GejagRXbOx
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 30, 2024
Beyoncé looks Bootylicious for Levi’s. pic.twitter.com/wTI7FSYL6j
— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2024
Now the cult is going to cancel Levis. Or have they already? I can’t keep up with all of their product boycotts because their feelings are hurt.
I miss the days of musicians refusing to “sell out”.
Now every singer has their own brand. Endless marketing. Perfumes, clothes, housewares, make up, on & on.
I wish Bey would start an entirely new fashion trend.
End the huge fake nails and 12″ hair extensions.
Bey could do it, her fans are endless.
I just cannot with the denim hat with the jeans pocket on it, Beyoncé you are better than that!
Is Bey out of money? Between this and the hair stuff. It’s giving … broke. But that can’t be true. And the bbl is getting more and more obvious, too.
If she is thinking about retiring soon, she might be releasing products to establish her passive income. Nowadays, most revenue for artists comes from touring. She had a serious knee surgery as far as I read. That is why on her last tour, she didn’t dance as much as she used to. I know, her friends and family were trying to slow her down to take care of her body. So, I wouldn’t surprise if she releases one more album and retires officially from touring after.
I love that hat!
Okay racists from the CMA’s.
Multiple streams of income is the capitalist way! Beyonce looks amazing though, she’s got the best BBL in Hollywood. I said that to someone else a few months ago and they got so mad, and I’m like, it’s obvious and it’s the truth — don’t get mad.
Anyone, who thinks her body is natural, is ignorant. We have seen her body all her life: before children, after children. She didn’t look like that. She has been fine and is still fine, but you don’t get that booty just with working out.
Beyonce heard everyone crying about the album visuals, so she made another ad while giggling herself 😭😭 I see Renaissance diamonds and Cowboy Carter going into machine. What does it mean??!! Also, I wonder now if the song came first or the ad offer.