“Beyonce stars in a new Levi’s ad campaign” links

Beyonce stars in a new ad campaign for Levi’s (her Cowboy Carter song “Levii’s Jeans” plays in the commercial). [Just Jared]

A gallery of men wearing socks & sandals. [OMG Blog]

Pink wiped her Twitter account months ago & it’s not about Sean Combs. [Socialite Life]

Will you watch Ana de Armas in the John Wickian Ballerina? [LaineyGossip]

Cate Blanchett is just doing whatever. [GFY]

Saturday Night Live has really lost it with their political stuff. [Pajiba]

Dior is out here making nun couture. [RCFA]

OMG, 7Up is now offering Shirley Temples!!! [Seriously OMG]

90 Days star once sued an Alabama city. [Starcasm]

Photos of the late Maggie Smith. [Hollywood Life]

People bragging about how they won the genetic lottery. [Buzzfeed]

Beyoncé looks Bootylicious for Levi’s. pic.twitter.com/wTI7FSYL6j — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2024