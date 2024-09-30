Zachary Levi endorsed Donald Trump, Robert Kennedy Jr. & Tulsi Gabbard

Last year, America suddenly learned some things about Zachary Levi all in the space of about 24 hours. We learned that he is not Jewish, but actually a hardcore Evangelical/fundamentalist Christian. We also learned that he’s an anti-vaxx idiot who interacts with anti-science and transphobic people and social media accounts. Well, surprise, surprise, guess who Zachary Levi has endorsed?

Zachary Levi endorsed Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan on Saturday before introducing former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to the stage. The “Shazam!” actor was at the “Team Trump’s Reclaim America Tour” event to moderate a conversation with Kennedy and Gabbard.

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again,” Levi said on stage. “And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there. And he’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard.”

In his speech, the actor discussed his background as a factor of his decision. “I grew up in a family that was Christian conservative, that was pretty much the lane that we were in,” he said. “My parents were Kennedy Democrats who then turned into Reagan Republicans, and they taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for industry that runs amok.”

Levi explained that his ideal candidate was Kennedy, but in the absence of that option, the next best choice, in his opinion, was Trump.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘Man, I really want to find a politician that represents all of the things that I want and I want to see in a presidential candidate.’ And this year, I found Bobby Kennedy, and I thought, ‘Man, this guy is it. He’s the real deal.’ And in a perfect world, whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby,” Levi said at the Michigan rally. “But we don’t live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one, we live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff. And we want to stop that, right?”